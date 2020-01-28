Tenerife v Athletic Club

Spanish Copa Del Rey at Heliodoro Rodríguez López
28-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 17,482REF: P González Fuertes

Tenerife

Joselu  8' pen,  21'
Dani Gómez  105+1' pen
Carlos Ruiz s/o 94'
3 - 3
AET
HT: 2-1
FT: 2-2

Athletic Club

Iñaki Williams  17',  54'
Yuri  118'
Iago Herrerín s/o 2'
Athletic Club win 4-2 on penalties
  • FT
    Match ends, Tenerife 3(2), Athletic Club 3(4).
  • 120+8'
    Penalty Shootout ends, Tenerife 3(2), Athletic Club 3(4).
  • 120+8'
    Goal! Tenerife 3(2), Athletic Club 3(4). Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 120+7'
    Penalty missed! Still Tenerife 3(2), Athletic Club 3(3). Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
  • 120+5'
    Penalty saved! Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 120+5'
    Penalty saved! Joselu (Tenerife) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 120+4'
    Goal! Tenerife 3(2), Athletic Club 3(3). Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 120+3'
    Goal! Tenerife 3(2), Athletic Club 3(2). Nahuel Leiva (Tenerife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 120+2'
    Goal! Tenerife 3(1), Athletic Club 3(2). Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
  • 120+2'
    Goal! Tenerife 3(1), Athletic Club 3(1). Aitor Sanz (Tenerife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 120+1'
    Goal! Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 3(1). Raúl García (Athletic Club) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 120'
    Penalty Shootout begins Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 3.
  • 120'
    Second Half Extra Time ends, Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 3.
  • 120'
    Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Íñigo Martínez.
  • 118'
    Goal
    Goal! Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 3. Yuri (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ander Capa.
  • 118'
    Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 118'
    Foul by Dani Gómez (Tenerife).
  • 117'
    Attempt missed. Ander Capa (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
  • 117'
    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Nahuel Leiva.
  • 116'
    Yellow Card
    Adrià Ortolá (Tenerife) is shown the yellow card.
  • 114'
    Offside, Tenerife. Joselu tries a through ball, but Luis Pérez is caught offside.
  • 112'
    Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 112'
    Foul by Nikola Sipcic (Tenerife).
  • 109'
    Foul by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).
  • 109'
    Luis Milla (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 106'
    Attempt missed. Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dani García with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 106'
    Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 106'
    Foul by Dani Gómez (Tenerife).
  • 105'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Athletic Club. Ander Capa replaces Íñigo Lekue.
  • 105'
    Second Half Extra Time begins Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 2.
  • 105+2'
    First Half Extra Time ends, Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 2.
  • 105+1'
    PEN
    Goal! Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 2. Dani Gómez (Tenerife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
  • 105'
    Penalty conceded by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 105'
    Penalty Tenerife. Nahuel Leiva draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 103'
    Attempt missed. Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue with a cross.
  • 100'
    Attempt missed. Luis Milla (Tenerife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
  • 99'
    Yellow Card
    Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 99'
    Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club).
  • 99'
    Dani Gómez (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 96'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Athletic Club. Asier Villalibre replaces Iñaki Williams.
  • 94'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Carlos Ruiz (Tenerife) for a bad foul.
  • 93'
    Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 93'
    Foul by Carlos Ruiz (Tenerife).
  • 92'
    Yellow Card
    Yuri (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.
  • 92'
    Yellow Card
    Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) is shown the yellow card.
  • 91'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tenerife. Dani Gómez replaces Iker Undabarrena.
  • 91'
    Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).
  • 91'
    Luis Pérez (Tenerife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90'
    First Half Extra Time begins Tenerife 2, Athletic Club 2.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Tenerife 2, Athletic Club 2.
  • 90+5'
    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Nahuel Leiva.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Jokin Ezkieta.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
  • 90+2'
    Luis Milla (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 88'
    Corner, Tenerife. Conceded by Íñigo Lekue.
  • 88'
    Corner, Tenerife. Conceded by Íñigo Lekue.
  • 87'
    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Daniel Lasure.
  • 86'
    Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 86'
    Foul by Daniel Lasure (Tenerife).
  • 85'
    Attempt blocked. Luis Milla (Tenerife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 83'
    Hand ball by Yuri (Athletic Club).
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel Vesga replaces Unai López.
  • 82'
    Foul by Daniel Lasure (Tenerife).
  • 82'
    Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Joselu (Tenerife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Lasure with a cross.
  • 77'
    Yellow Card
    Raúl García (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 77'
    Carlos Ruiz (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
  • 76'
    Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).
  • 76'
    Nahuel Leiva (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tenerife. Nahuel Leiva replaces Álex Muñoz.
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Daniel Lasure (Tenerife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Iker Undabarrena.
  • 74'
    Hand ball by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).
  • 74'
    Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Aitor Sanz (Tenerife).
  • 73'
    Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Aitor Sanz (Tenerife).
  • 72'
    Attempt missed. Yuri (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Iker Muniain following a corner.
  • 71'
    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Daniel Lasure.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Álex Muñoz with a cross.
  • 69'
    Attempt saved. Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue with a cross.
  • 68'
    Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Foul by Iker Undabarrena (Tenerife).
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tenerife. Aitor Sanz replaces Javier Alonso.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Pérez.
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Luis Milla (Tenerife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 62'
    Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
  • 62'
    Javier Alonso (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Corner, Tenerife. Conceded by Íñigo Lekue.
  • 58'
    Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
  • 58'
    Nikola Sipcic (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Goal
    Goal! Tenerife 2, Athletic Club 2. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 51'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tenerife. Daniel Lasure replaces Elliot Gómez.
  • 47'
    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Adrià Ortolá.
  • 47'
    Attempt saved. Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Unai López.
  • 46'
    Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 46'
    Foul by Javier Alonso (Tenerife).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Tenerife 2, Athletic Club 1.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Tenerife 2, Athletic Club 1.
  • 45+3'
    Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raúl García.
  • 42'
    Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Nikola Sipcic (Tenerife).
  • 41'
    Yellow Card
    Carlos Ruiz (Tenerife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 41'
    Foul by Carlos Ruiz (Tenerife).
  • 41'
    Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Corner, Tenerife. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.
  • 39'
    Foul by Luis Pérez (Tenerife).
  • 39'
    Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 39'
    Unai López (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Foul by Iker Undabarrena (Tenerife).
  • 38'
    Yellow Card
    Dani García (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 38'
    Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
  • 38'
    Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
  • 35'
    Carlos Ruiz (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.
  • 31'
    Attempt saved. Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Unai López with a cross.
  • 30'
    Yellow Card
    Álex Muñoz (Tenerife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 30'
    Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 30'
    Foul by Álex Muñoz (Tenerife).
  • 28'
    Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Adrià Ortolá.
  • 28'
    Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl García.
  • 27'
    Hand ball by Elliot Gómez (Tenerife).
  • 25'
    Foul by Shaquell Moore (Tenerife).
  • 25'
    Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
  • 24'
    Iker Undabarrena (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Attempt saved. Unai López (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iker Muniain.
  • 22'
    Yellow Card
    Iker Undabarrena (Tenerife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 22'
    Dani García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 22'
    Foul by Iker Undabarrena (Tenerife).
  • 21'
    Goal
    Goal! Tenerife 2, Athletic Club 1. Joselu (Tenerife) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 20'
    Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
  • 20'
    Javier Alonso (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Goal
    Goal! Tenerife 1, Athletic Club 1. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl García.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Yuri with a cross.
  • 17'
    Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Javier Alonso (Tenerife).
  • 15'
    Offside, Tenerife. Javier Alonso tries a through ball, but Joselu is caught offside.
  • 14'
    Attempt missed. Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Javier Alonso.
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue.
  • 12'
    Iker Undabarrena (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
  • 10'
    Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
  • 10'
    Luis Milla (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    PEN
    Goal! Tenerife 1, Athletic Club 0. Joselu (Tenerife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 7'
    Yellow Card
    Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
  • 7'
    VAR Decision: Penalty Tenerife.
  • 6'
    Corner, Tenerife. Conceded by Iñaki Williams.
  • 6'
    Penalty conceded by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
  • 6'
    Attempt blocked. Luis Milla (Tenerife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 5'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Athletic Club. Jokin Ezkieta replaces Unai Núñez.
  • 2'
    Red Card
    Iago Herrerín (Athletic Club) is shown the red card.
  • 2'
    Foul by Iago Herrerín (Athletic Club).
  • 2'
    Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.