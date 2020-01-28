Tenerife v Athletic Club

Tenerife v Athletic ClubSpanish Copa Del Rey at Heliodoro Rodríguez López
28-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 17,482REF: P González Fuertes
Tenerife
Joselu 8' pen, 21'
Dani Gómez 105+1' pen
Carlos Ruiz s/o 94'
3 - 3
AET
HT: 2-1
FT: 2-2
Athletic Club
Iñaki Williams 17', 54'
Yuri 118'
Iago Herrerín s/o 2'
Athletic Club win 4-2 on penalties
- Match ends, Tenerife 3(2), Athletic Club 3(4).
- 120+8'Penalty Shootout ends, Tenerife 3(2), Athletic Club 3(4).
- 120+8'Goal! Tenerife 3(2), Athletic Club 3(4). Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 120+7'Penalty missed! Still Tenerife 3(2), Athletic Club 3(3). Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) hits the bar with a right footed shot.
- 120+5'Penalty saved! Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
- 120+5'Penalty saved! Joselu (Tenerife) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
- 120+4'Goal! Tenerife 3(2), Athletic Club 3(3). Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 120+3'Goal! Tenerife 3(2), Athletic Club 3(2). Nahuel Leiva (Tenerife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 120+2'Goal! Tenerife 3(1), Athletic Club 3(2). Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
- 120+2'Goal! Tenerife 3(1), Athletic Club 3(1). Aitor Sanz (Tenerife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 120+1'Goal! Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 3(1). Raúl García (Athletic Club) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 120'Penalty Shootout begins Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 3.
- 120'Second Half Extra Time ends, Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 3.
- 120'Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) with an attempt from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Íñigo Martínez.
- 118'Goal! Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 3. Yuri (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ander Capa.
- 118'Yeray Álvarez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 118'Foul by Dani Gómez (Tenerife).
- 117'Attempt missed. Ander Capa (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 117'Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Nahuel Leiva.
- 116'Adrià Ortolá (Tenerife) is shown the yellow card.
- 114'Offside, Tenerife. Joselu tries a through ball, but Luis Pérez is caught offside.
- 112'Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 112'Foul by Nikola Sipcic (Tenerife).
- 109'Foul by Iker Muniain (Athletic Club).
- 109'Luis Milla (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 106'Attempt missed. Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dani García with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 106'Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 106'Foul by Dani Gómez (Tenerife).
- 105'Substitution, Athletic Club. Ander Capa replaces Íñigo Lekue.
- 105'Second Half Extra Time begins Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 2.
- 105+2'First Half Extra Time ends, Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 2.
- 105+1'Goal! Tenerife 3, Athletic Club 2. Dani Gómez (Tenerife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
- 105'Penalty conceded by Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 105'Penalty Tenerife. Nahuel Leiva draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 103'Attempt missed. Asier Villalibre (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue with a cross.
- 100'Attempt missed. Luis Milla (Tenerife) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
- 99'Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 99'Foul by Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club).
- 99'Dani Gómez (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 96'Substitution, Athletic Club. Asier Villalibre replaces Iñaki Williams.
- 94'Second yellow card to Carlos Ruiz (Tenerife) for a bad foul.
- 93'Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 93'Foul by Carlos Ruiz (Tenerife).
- 92'Yuri (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card.
- 92'Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) is shown the yellow card.
- 91'Substitution, Tenerife. Dani Gómez replaces Iker Undabarrena.
- 91'Foul by Mikel Vesga (Athletic Club).
- 91'Luis Pérez (Tenerife) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90'First Half Extra Time begins Tenerife 2, Athletic Club 2.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Tenerife 2, Athletic Club 2.
- 90+5'Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Nahuel Leiva.
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Jokin Ezkieta.
- 90+2'Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
- 90+2'Luis Milla (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 88'Corner, Tenerife. Conceded by Íñigo Lekue.
- 88'Corner, Tenerife. Conceded by Íñigo Lekue.
- 87'Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Daniel Lasure.
- 86'Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 86'Foul by Daniel Lasure (Tenerife).
- 85'Attempt blocked. Luis Milla (Tenerife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 83'Hand ball by Yuri (Athletic Club).
- 83'Substitution, Athletic Club. Mikel Vesga replaces Unai López.
- 82'Foul by Daniel Lasure (Tenerife).
- 82'Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Attempt saved. Joselu (Tenerife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Lasure with a cross.
- 77'Raúl García (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 77'Carlos Ruiz (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
- 76'Foul by Unai López (Athletic Club).
- 76'Nahuel Leiva (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Substitution, Tenerife. Nahuel Leiva replaces Álex Muñoz.
- 76'Attempt missed. Daniel Lasure (Tenerife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Iker Undabarrena.
- 74'Hand ball by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club).
- 74'Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 74'Foul by Aitor Sanz (Tenerife).
- 73'Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Foul by Aitor Sanz (Tenerife).
- 72'Attempt missed. Yuri (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Iker Muniain following a corner.
- 71'Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Daniel Lasure.
- 70'Attempt missed. Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Álex Muñoz with a cross.
- 69'Attempt saved. Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue with a cross.
- 68'Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Foul by Iker Undabarrena (Tenerife).
- 67'Substitution, Tenerife. Aitor Sanz replaces Javier Alonso.
- 66'Attempt missed. Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luis Pérez.
- 65'Attempt missed. Luis Milla (Tenerife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 62'Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
- 62'Javier Alonso (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Corner, Tenerife. Conceded by Íñigo Lekue.
- 58'Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
- 58'Nikola Sipcic (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Goal! Tenerife 2, Athletic Club 2. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 51'Substitution, Tenerife. Daniel Lasure replaces Elliot Gómez.
- 47'Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Adrià Ortolá.
- 47'Attempt saved. Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Unai López.
- 46'Íñigo Lekue (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 46'Foul by Javier Alonso (Tenerife).
- 45'Second Half begins Tenerife 2, Athletic Club 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Tenerife 2, Athletic Club 1.
- 45+3'Attempt missed. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Raúl García.
- 42'Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Foul by Nikola Sipcic (Tenerife).
- 41'Carlos Ruiz (Tenerife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 41'Foul by Carlos Ruiz (Tenerife).
- 41'Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Corner, Tenerife. Conceded by Yeray Álvarez.
- 39'Foul by Luis Pérez (Tenerife).
- 39'Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 39'Unai López (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Foul by Iker Undabarrena (Tenerife).
- 38'Dani García (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 38'Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
- 38'Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
- 35'Carlos Ruiz (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 34'Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Iñaki Williams.
- 31'Attempt saved. Íñigo Martínez (Athletic Club) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Unai López with a cross.
- 30'Álex Muñoz (Tenerife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 30'Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 30'Foul by Álex Muñoz (Tenerife).
- 28'Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Adrià Ortolá.
- 28'Attempt saved. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl García.
- 27'Hand ball by Elliot Gómez (Tenerife).
- 25'Foul by Shaquell Moore (Tenerife).
- 25'Yuri (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
- 24'Iker Undabarrena (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Attempt saved. Unai López (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Iker Muniain.
- 22'Iker Undabarrena (Tenerife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 22'Dani García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 22'Foul by Iker Undabarrena (Tenerife).
- 21'Goal! Tenerife 2, Athletic Club 1. Joselu (Tenerife) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 20'Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
- 20'Javier Alonso (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Goal! Tenerife 1, Athletic Club 1. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) with an attempt from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Raúl García.
- 17'Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) header from very close range misses to the left. Assisted by Yuri with a cross.
- 17'Iker Muniain (Athletic Club) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 17'Foul by Javier Alonso (Tenerife).
- 15'Offside, Tenerife. Javier Alonso tries a through ball, but Joselu is caught offside.
- 14'Attempt missed. Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Javier Alonso.
- 12'Attempt missed. Raúl García (Athletic Club) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Íñigo Lekue.
- 12'Iker Undabarrena (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Raúl García (Athletic Club).
- 10'Foul by Dani García (Athletic Club).
- 10'Luis Milla (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Goal! Tenerife 1, Athletic Club 0. Joselu (Tenerife) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 7'Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
- 7'VAR Decision: Penalty Tenerife.
- 6'Corner, Tenerife. Conceded by Iñaki Williams.
- 6'Penalty conceded by Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
- 6'Attempt blocked. Luis Milla (Tenerife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 5'Substitution, Athletic Club. Jokin Ezkieta replaces Unai Núñez.
- 2'Iago Herrerín (Athletic Club) is shown the red card.
- 2'Foul by Iago Herrerín (Athletic Club).
- 2'Shaquell Moore (Tenerife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.