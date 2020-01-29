Real Sociedad v Osasuna

Real Sociedad v OsasunaSpanish Copa Del Rey at Reale Arena
29-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 31,236REF: J Munuera Montero
Real Sociedad
Alexander Isak 33', 69'
Martin Odegaard 61'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1
Osasuna
Marc Cardona 36'
- Match ends, Real Sociedad 3, Osasuna 1.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 3, Osasuna 1.
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
- 89'Attempt missed. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
- 88'Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad).
- 88'Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 88'Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Andoni Gorosabel.
- 87'Attempt missed. Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 87'Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Andoni Gorosabel.
- 85'Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Aritz Elustondo.
- 84'Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 84'Foul by Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad).
- 83'Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Aritz Elustondo.
- 82'Attempt missed. Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Ibáñez.
- 81'Offside, Osasuna. Juan Pérez tries a through ball, but Robert Ibáñez is caught offside.
- 79'Substitution, Real Sociedad. Aritz Elustondo replaces Mikel Oyarzabal.
- 78'Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Igor Zubeldia.
- 78'Hand ball by Kike Barja (Osasuna).
- 74'Substitution, Osasuna. Kike Barja replaces Iñigo Pérez.
- 74'Substitution, Osasuna. Robert Ibáñez replaces Rubén García.
- 74'Substitution, Osasuna. Adrián López replaces Marc Cardona.
- 73'Offside, Real Sociedad. Mikel Merino tries a through ball, but Portu is caught offside.
- 70'Substitution, Real Sociedad. Portu replaces Ander Barrenetxea.
- 69'Goal! Real Sociedad 3, Osasuna 1. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.
- 68'Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Darko Brasanac.
- 68'Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.
- 67'Attempt missed. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mikel Merino.
- 66'Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 66'Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 66'Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).
- 65'Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Foul by Facundo Roncaglia (Osasuna).
- 64'Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Foul by Iñigo Pérez (Osasuna).
- 63'Attempt saved. Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 61'Goal! Real Sociedad 2, Osasuna 1. Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 60'Substitution, Real Sociedad. Nacho Monreal replaces Aihen Muñoz.
- 60'Aridane Hernández (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 60'Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 60'Foul by Aridane Hernández (Osasuna).
- 59'Attempt blocked. Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Moncayola.
- 56'Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Igor Zubeldia.
- 55'Attempt missed. Marc Cardona (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
- 55'Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Álex Remiro.
- 55'Attempt saved. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 53'Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
- 53'Marc Cardona (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 52'Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.
- 51'Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Juan Pérez.
- 51'Attempt saved. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
- 49'Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).
- 49'Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Attempt missed. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andoni Gorosabel with a cross.
- 45'Second Half begins Real Sociedad 1, Osasuna 1.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Real Sociedad 1, Osasuna 1.
- 45'Offside, Osasuna. Rubén García tries a through ball, but Pervis Estupiñán is caught offside.
- 41'Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
- 41'Marc Cardona (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 38'Rubén García (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 38'Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 38'Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
- 37'Attempt missed. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rubén García.
- 36'Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Osasuna 1. Marc Cardona (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rubén García.
- 33'Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Osasuna 0. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
- 31'Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).
- 30'Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
- 29'Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
- 27'Offside, Real Sociedad. Ander Guevara tries a through ball, but Mikel Oyarzabal is caught offside.
- 26'Offside, Real Sociedad. Andoni Gorosabel tries a through ball, but Mikel Oyarzabal is caught offside.
- 24'Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
- 21'Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Facundo Roncaglia.
- 20'Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
- 20'Marc Cardona (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 19'Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 19'Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
- 19'Rubén García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 18'Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).
- 18'Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Attempt blocked. Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.
- 17'Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Nacho Vidal.
- 17'Attempt blocked. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andoni Gorosabel with a cross.
- 15'Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Juan Pérez.
- 15'Attempt saved. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross.
- 12'Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
- 11'Ander Guevara (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
- 11'Offside, Real Sociedad. Ander Barrenetxea tries a through ball, but Aihen Muñoz is caught offside.
- 10'Offside, Osasuna. Facundo Roncaglia tries a through ball, but Marc Cardona is caught offside.
- 8'Foul by Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad).
- 8'Aridane Hernández (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.