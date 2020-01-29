Real Sociedad v Osasuna

Spanish Copa Del Rey at Reale Arena
29-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 31,236REF: J Munuera Montero

Real Sociedad

Alexander Isak  33',  69'
Martin Odegaard  61'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1

Osasuna

Marc Cardona  36'
  • FT
    Match ends, Real Sociedad 3, Osasuna 1.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, Real Sociedad 3, Osasuna 1.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt missed. Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 88'
    Foul by Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad).
  • 88'
    Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 88'
    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Andoni Gorosabel.
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
  • 87'
    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Andoni Gorosabel.
  • 85'
    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Aritz Elustondo.
  • 84'
    Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 84'
    Foul by Andoni Gorosabel (Real Sociedad).
  • 83'
    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Aritz Elustondo.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Ibáñez.
  • 81'
    Offside, Osasuna. Juan Pérez tries a through ball, but Robert Ibáñez is caught offside.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Aritz Elustondo replaces Mikel Oyarzabal.
  • 78'
    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Igor Zubeldia.
  • 78'
    Hand ball by Kike Barja (Osasuna).
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Osasuna. Kike Barja replaces Iñigo Pérez.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Osasuna. Robert Ibáñez replaces Rubén García.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Osasuna. Adrián López replaces Marc Cardona.
  • 73'
    Offside, Real Sociedad. Mikel Merino tries a through ball, but Portu is caught offside.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Portu replaces Ander Barrenetxea.
  • 69'
    Goal
    Goal! Real Sociedad 3, Osasuna 1. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) header from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.
  • 68'
    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Darko Brasanac.
  • 68'
    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.
  • 67'
    Attempt missed. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Mikel Merino.
  • 66'
    Yellow Card
    Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 66'
    Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).
  • 65'
    Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 65'
    Foul by Facundo Roncaglia (Osasuna).
  • 64'
    Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Foul by Iñigo Pérez (Osasuna).
  • 63'
    Attempt saved. Darko Brasanac (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 61'
    Goal
    Goal! Real Sociedad 2, Osasuna 1. Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 60'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Sociedad. Nacho Monreal replaces Aihen Muñoz.
  • 60'
    Yellow Card
    Aridane Hernández (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 60'
    Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 60'
    Foul by Aridane Hernández (Osasuna).
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Pervis Estupiñán (Osasuna) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Moncayola.
  • 56'
    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Igor Zubeldia.
  • 55'
    Attempt missed. Marc Cardona (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
  • 55'
    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Álex Remiro.
  • 55'
    Attempt saved. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 53'
    Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
  • 53'
    Marc Cardona (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) header from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross following a corner.
  • 51'
    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Juan Pérez.
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
  • 49'
    Foul by Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad).
  • 49'
    Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 48'
    Attempt missed. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) header from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Andoni Gorosabel with a cross.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Real Sociedad 1, Osasuna 1.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Real Sociedad 1, Osasuna 1.
  • 45'
    Offside, Osasuna. Rubén García tries a through ball, but Pervis Estupiñán is caught offside.
  • 41'
    Foul by Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad).
  • 41'
    Marc Cardona (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 38'
    Yellow Card
    Rubén García (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 38'
    Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 38'
    Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rubén García.
  • 36'
    Goal
    Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Osasuna 1. Marc Cardona (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rubén García.
  • 33'
    Goal
    Goal! Real Sociedad 1, Osasuna 0. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
  • 31'
    Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Nacho Vidal (Osasuna).
  • 30'
    Attempt saved. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard.
  • 27'
    Offside, Real Sociedad. Ander Guevara tries a through ball, but Mikel Oyarzabal is caught offside.
  • 26'
    Offside, Real Sociedad. Andoni Gorosabel tries a through ball, but Mikel Oyarzabal is caught offside.
  • 24'
    Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
  • 21'
    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Facundo Roncaglia.
  • 20'
    Foul by Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad).
  • 20'
    Marc Cardona (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 19'
    Yellow Card
    Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 19'
    Foul by Igor Zubeldia (Real Sociedad).
  • 19'
    Rubén García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad).
  • 18'
    Nacho Vidal (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Attempt blocked. Aihen Muñoz (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Ander Barrenetxea.
  • 17'
    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Nacho Vidal.
  • 17'
    Attempt blocked. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Andoni Gorosabel with a cross.
  • 15'
    Corner, Real Sociedad. Conceded by Juan Pérez.
  • 15'
    Attempt saved. Ander Barrenetxea (Real Sociedad) header from very close range is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Martin Ødegaard with a cross.
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Martin Ødegaard (Real Sociedad) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alexander Isak.
  • 11'
    Ander Guevara (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
  • 11'
    Offside, Real Sociedad. Ander Barrenetxea tries a through ball, but Aihen Muñoz is caught offside.
  • 10'
    Offside, Osasuna. Facundo Roncaglia tries a through ball, but Marc Cardona is caught offside.
  • 8'
    Foul by Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad).
  • 8'
    Aridane Hernández (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.