Epinal v Lille

Coupe de France at Stade de la Colombière
29-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 4,400REF: J Miguelgorry

Epinal

Jean-Phillipe Krasso  56',  62'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1

Lille

Loïc Remy  8'
  • FT
    Match ends, Epinal 2, Lille 1.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Epinal 2, Lille 1.
  • 90+4'
    Yellow Card
    Gabriel (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Paul Leonard (Epinal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Epinal. Alpha Kubotasawane replaces Christopher Sorrene Makengo.
  • 81'
    Yellow Card
    Mickaël Biron (Epinal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Epinal. Abdoulaye Niang replaces Jeremy Colin.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lille. Renato Sanches replaces Luiz Araújo.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Epinal. Sofiane El Rhaity replaces Guy Bade Tape.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lille. Benjamin André replaces Xeka.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lille. Victor Osimhen replaces Jonathan Ikoné.
  • 62'
    Goal
    Goal! Epinal 2, Lille 1. Jean-Phillipe Krasso (Epinal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeremy Colin.
  • 61'
    Yellow Card
    Xeka (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 56'
    Goal
    Goal! Epinal 1, Lille 1. Jean-Phillipe Krasso (Epinal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Epinal 0, Lille 1.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Epinal 0, Lille 1.
  • 43'
    Yellow Card
    Eric Bocat (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 37'
    Yellow Card
    David Luvualu (Epinal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 25'
    Yellow Card
    Nicolas Borodine (Epinal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 8'
    Goal
    Goal! Epinal 0, Lille 1. Loïc Rémy (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Bamba.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.