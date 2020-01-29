Epinal v Lille

Epinal v LilleCoupe de France at Stade de la Colombière
29-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 4,400REF: J Miguelgorry
Epinal
Jean-Phillipe Krasso 56', 62'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Lille
Loïc Remy 8'
- Match ends, Epinal 2, Lille 1.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Epinal 2, Lille 1.
- 90+4'Gabriel (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+2'Paul Leonard (Epinal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 86'Substitution, Epinal. Alpha Kubotasawane replaces Christopher Sorrene Makengo.
- 81'Mickaël Biron (Epinal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 78'Substitution, Epinal. Abdoulaye Niang replaces Jeremy Colin.
- 74'Substitution, Lille. Renato Sanches replaces Luiz Araújo.
- 71'Substitution, Epinal. Sofiane El Rhaity replaces Guy Bade Tape.
- 69'Substitution, Lille. Benjamin André replaces Xeka.
- 65'Substitution, Lille. Victor Osimhen replaces Jonathan Ikoné.
- 62'Goal! Epinal 2, Lille 1. Jean-Phillipe Krasso (Epinal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jeremy Colin.
- 61'Xeka (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 56'Goal! Epinal 1, Lille 1. Jean-Phillipe Krasso (Epinal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
- 45'Second Half begins Epinal 0, Lille 1.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Epinal 0, Lille 1.
- 43'Eric Bocat (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 37'David Luvualu (Epinal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 25'Nicolas Borodine (Epinal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 8'Goal! Epinal 0, Lille 1. Loïc Rémy (Lille) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Bamba.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.