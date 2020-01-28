Belfort v Montpellier

Coupe de France at Stade Serzian
28-01-2020KO:17:30REF: O Thual

Belfort

0 - 0
AET
HT: 0-0
FT: 0-0

Montpellier

Gerónimo Rulli s/o 90+4'
Belfort win 5-4 on penalties
  • FT
    Match ends, Belfort 0(5), Montpellier 0(4).
  • 120+10'
    Penalty Shootout ends, Belfort 0(5), Montpellier 0(4).
  • 120+10'
    Goal! Belfort 0(5), Montpellier 0(4). Maxime Loichot (Belfort) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 120+8'
    Penalty saved! Damien Le Tallec (Montpellier) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top right corner.
  • 120+8'
    Goal! Belfort 0(4), Montpellier 0(4). Lucas Cuenin (Belfort) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
  • 120+7'
    Goal! Belfort 0(3), Montpellier 0(4). Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 120+6'
    Goal! Belfort 0(3), Montpellier 0(3). Jason Ranneaud (Belfort) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 120+5'
    Goal! Belfort 0(2), Montpellier 0(3). Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
  • 120+5'
    Penalty saved! Enzo Grasso (Belfort) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 120+4'
    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Junior Sambia (Montpellier) right footed shot is too high. Junior Sambia should be disappointed.
  • 120+3'
    Goal! Belfort 0(2), Montpellier 0(2). Mamadou Magassouba (Belfort) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
  • 120+2'
    Goal! Belfort 0(1), Montpellier 0(2). Andy Delort (Montpellier) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
  • 120+2'
    Goal! Belfort 0(1), Montpellier 0(1). Thomas Regnier (Belfort) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 120+1'
    Goal! Belfort 0, Montpellier 0(1). Téji Savanier (Montpellier) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 120'
    Penalty Shootout begins Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
  • 120+3'
    Second Half Extra Time ends, Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
  • 112'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Montpellier. Souleymane Camara replaces Jordan Ferri.
  • 106'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Belfort. Sahin Evsan replaces Bill Dago.
  • 105'
    Second Half Extra Time begins Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
  • 105+1'
    First Half Extra Time ends, Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
  • 98'
    Yellow Card
    Damien Le Tallec (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 91'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Belfort. Jason Ranneaud replaces Isaak Umbdenstock.
  • 90'
    First Half Extra Time begins Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
  • 90+7'
    Second Half ends, Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
  • 90+6'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Montpellier. Dimitry Bertaud replaces Joris Chotard.
  • 90+4'
    Red Card
    Gerónimo Rulli (Montpellier) is shown the red card.
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Belfort. Esli Mukendi replaces Sofiane Bekkouche.
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Montpellier. Junior Sambia replaces Ambroise Oyongo.
  • 74'
    Yellow Card
    Thomas Regnier (Belfort) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Belfort. Enzo Grasso replaces Mohamed Bentahar.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Montpellier. Téji Savanier replaces Florent Mollet.
  • 54'
    Yellow Card
    Guillaume Arisi (Belfort) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
  • 35'
    Yellow Card
    Yannick Konki (Belfort) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.