Belfort v Montpellier

Belfort v MontpellierCoupe de France at Stade Serzian
28-01-2020KO:17:30REF: O Thual
Belfort
0 - 0
AET
HT: 0-0
FT: 0-0
Montpellier
Gerónimo Rulli s/o 90+4'
Belfort win 5-4 on penalties
- Match ends, Belfort 0(5), Montpellier 0(4).
- 120+10'Penalty Shootout ends, Belfort 0(5), Montpellier 0(4).
- 120+10'Goal! Belfort 0(5), Montpellier 0(4). Maxime Loichot (Belfort) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 120+8'Penalty saved! Damien Le Tallec (Montpellier) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the top right corner.
- 120+8'Goal! Belfort 0(4), Montpellier 0(4). Lucas Cuenin (Belfort) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
- 120+7'Goal! Belfort 0(3), Montpellier 0(4). Souleymane Camara (Montpellier) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 120+6'Goal! Belfort 0(3), Montpellier 0(3). Jason Ranneaud (Belfort) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 120+5'Goal! Belfort 0(2), Montpellier 0(3). Gaetan Laborde (Montpellier) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the top left corner.
- 120+5'Penalty saved! Enzo Grasso (Belfort) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
- 120+4'Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Junior Sambia (Montpellier) right footed shot is too high. Junior Sambia should be disappointed.
- 120+3'Goal! Belfort 0(2), Montpellier 0(2). Mamadou Magassouba (Belfort) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
- 120+2'Goal! Belfort 0(1), Montpellier 0(2). Andy Delort (Montpellier) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
- 120+2'Goal! Belfort 0(1), Montpellier 0(1). Thomas Regnier (Belfort) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 120+1'Goal! Belfort 0, Montpellier 0(1). Téji Savanier (Montpellier) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 120'Penalty Shootout begins Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
- 120+3'Second Half Extra Time ends, Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
- 112'Substitution, Montpellier. Souleymane Camara replaces Jordan Ferri.
- 106'Substitution, Belfort. Sahin Evsan replaces Bill Dago.
- 105'Second Half Extra Time begins Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
- 105+1'First Half Extra Time ends, Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
- 98'Damien Le Tallec (Montpellier) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 91'Substitution, Belfort. Jason Ranneaud replaces Isaak Umbdenstock.
- 90'First Half Extra Time begins Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
- 90+7'Second Half ends, Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
- 90+6'Substitution, Montpellier. Dimitry Bertaud replaces Joris Chotard.
- 90+4'Gerónimo Rulli (Montpellier) is shown the red card.
- 86'Substitution, Belfort. Esli Mukendi replaces Sofiane Bekkouche.
- 86'Substitution, Montpellier. Junior Sambia replaces Ambroise Oyongo.
- 74'Thomas Regnier (Belfort) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 70'Substitution, Belfort. Enzo Grasso replaces Mohamed Bentahar.
- 68'Substitution, Montpellier. Téji Savanier replaces Florent Mollet.
- 54'Guillaume Arisi (Belfort) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 45'Second Half begins Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Belfort 0, Montpellier 0.
- 35'Yannick Konki (Belfort) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.