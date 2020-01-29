Pau v Paris Saint-Germain

Coupe de France at Stade du Hameau
29-01-2020KO:17:30REF: F Batta

Pau

0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Paris Saint-Germain

Leandro Paredes  25'
Pablo Sarabia  53'
  • FT
    Match ends, Pau 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Pau 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
  • 90+4'
    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alexis Guendouz.
  • 90'
    Attempt blocked. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Yankuba Jarju (Pau) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cheick Tidiane Sabaly.
  • 87'
    Offside, Pau. Romain Bayard tries a through ball, but Cheick Tidiane Sabaly is caught offside.
  • 86'
    Corner, Pau. Conceded by Nianzou Kouassi.
  • 85'
    Attempt blocked. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
  • 84'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Idrissa Gueye replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
  • 83'
    Attempt blocked. Lamine Gueye (Pau) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yankuba Jarju.
  • 82'
    Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Paul Maisonneuve (Pau).
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Cheick Tidiane Sabaly (Pau) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 77'
    Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Cheick Tidiane Sabaly (Pau).
  • 76'
    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Sergio Rico tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti replaces Ander Herrera.
  • 75'
    Attempt missed. Romain Bayard (Pau) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mitchel Bakker replaces Colin Dagba because of an injury.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Pau. Paul Maisonneuve replaces Moustapha Name.
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Yankuba Jarju (Pau) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Lamine Gueye with a cross.
  • 69'
    Corner, Pau. Conceded by Colin Dagba.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Yankuba Jarju (Pau) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 66'
    Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Damon Bansais (Pau).
  • 65'
    Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 65'
    Cheick Tidiane Sabaly (Pau) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 61'
    Offside, Pau. Moustapha Name tries a through ball, but Cheick Tidiane Sabaly is caught offside.
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 56'
    Attempt missed. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 56'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Pau. Cheick Tidiane Sabaly replaces Moulaye Idrissa Ba.
  • 56'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Pau. Louis Bury replaces Scotty Sadzoute because of an injury.
  • 55'
    Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Foul by Mamadou Kamissoko (Pau).
  • 53'
    Goal
    Goal! Pau 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
  • 53'
    Attempt blocked. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.
  • 51'
    Yellow Card
    Romain Bayard (Pau) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 51'
    Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 51'
    Foul by Romain Bayard (Pau).
  • 48'
    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 48'
    Foul by Alassane Diaby (Pau).
  • 46'
    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Scotty Sadzoute.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Pau 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Pau 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
  • 42'
    Yellow Card
    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 39'
    Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.
  • 38'
    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Foul by Lamine Gueye (Pau).
  • 36'
    Attempt saved. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
  • 35'
    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Moulaye Idrissa Ba (Pau).
  • 35'
    Attempt missed. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
  • 35'
    Attempt blocked. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a headed pass.
  • 34'
    Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Colin Dagba.
  • 32'
    Offside, Pau. Alexis Guendouz tries a through ball, but Lamine Gueye is caught offside.
  • 32'
    Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 32'
    Scotty Sadzoute (Pau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Moulaye Idrissa Ba (Pau).
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right.
  • 29'
    Attempt blocked. Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 29'
    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 29'
    Foul by Alassane Diaby (Pau).
  • 27'
    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Moulaye Idrissa Ba (Pau).
  • 25'
    Goal
    Goal! Pau 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Leandro Paredes following a set piece situation.
  • 21'
    Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Mamadou Kamissoko (Pau).
  • 20'
    Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Foul by Moulaye Idrissa Ba (Pau).
  • 20'
    Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Colin Dagba.
  • 16'
    Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 16'
    Alassane Diaby (Pau) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 13'
    Foul by Nianzou Kouassi (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 13'
    Yankuba Jarju (Pau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 8'
    Foul by Younn Zahary (Pau).
  • 3'
    Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Scotty Sadzoute (Pau).
  • 2'
    Foul by Nianzou Kouassi (Paris Saint Germain).
  • 2'
    Scotty Sadzoute (Pau) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 1'
    Foul by Yankuba Jarju (Pau).
  • 1'
    Nianzou Kouassi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.