Pau v Paris Saint-Germain

Pau v Paris Saint-GermainCoupe de France at Stade du Hameau
29-01-2020KO:17:30REF: F Batta
Pau
0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Paris Saint-Germain
Leandro Paredes 25'
Pablo Sarabia 53'
- Match ends, Pau 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Pau 0, Paris Saint Germain 2.
- 90+4'Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Alexis Guendouz.
- 90'Attempt blocked. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Idrissa Gueye.
- 88'Attempt missed. Yankuba Jarju (Pau) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Cheick Tidiane Sabaly.
- 87'Offside, Pau. Romain Bayard tries a through ball, but Cheick Tidiane Sabaly is caught offside.
- 86'Corner, Pau. Conceded by Nianzou Kouassi.
- 85'Attempt blocked. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
- 84'Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Idrissa Gueye replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.
- 83'Attempt blocked. Lamine Gueye (Pau) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yankuba Jarju.
- 82'Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 82'Foul by Paul Maisonneuve (Pau).
- 79'Attempt saved. Cheick Tidiane Sabaly (Pau) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 77'Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Foul by Cheick Tidiane Sabaly (Pau).
- 76'Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Sergio Rico tries a through ball, but Mauro Icardi is caught offside.
- 76'Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Marco Verratti replaces Ander Herrera.
- 75'Attempt missed. Romain Bayard (Pau) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 72'Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Mitchel Bakker replaces Colin Dagba because of an injury.
- 72'Substitution, Pau. Paul Maisonneuve replaces Moustapha Name.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Yankuba Jarju (Pau) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Lamine Gueye with a cross.
- 69'Corner, Pau. Conceded by Colin Dagba.
- 66'Attempt missed. Yankuba Jarju (Pau) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 66'Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Foul by Damon Bansais (Pau).
- 65'Foul by Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain).
- 65'Cheick Tidiane Sabaly (Pau) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 61'Offside, Pau. Moustapha Name tries a through ball, but Cheick Tidiane Sabaly is caught offside.
- 60'Attempt missed. Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 56'Attempt missed. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 56'Substitution, Pau. Cheick Tidiane Sabaly replaces Moulaye Idrissa Ba.
- 56'Substitution, Pau. Louis Bury replaces Scotty Sadzoute because of an injury.
- 55'Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Foul by Mamadou Kamissoko (Pau).
- 53'Goal! Pau 0, Paris Saint Germain 2. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
- 53'Attempt blocked. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
- 51'Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross.
- 51'Romain Bayard (Pau) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 51'Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 51'Foul by Romain Bayard (Pau).
- 48'Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 48'Foul by Alassane Diaby (Pau).
- 46'Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Scotty Sadzoute.
- 45'Second Half begins Pau 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Pau 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
- 45'Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ander Herrera.
- 42'Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 39'Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Leandro Paredes tries a through ball, but Pablo Sarabia is caught offside.
- 38'Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Foul by Lamine Gueye (Pau).
- 36'Attempt saved. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Leandro Paredes.
- 35'Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Foul by Moulaye Idrissa Ba (Pau).
- 35'Attempt missed. Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
- 35'Attempt blocked. Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Julian Draxler with a headed pass.
- 34'Attempt blocked. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Colin Dagba.
- 32'Offside, Pau. Alexis Guendouz tries a through ball, but Lamine Gueye is caught offside.
- 32'Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain).
- 32'Scotty Sadzoute (Pau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Moulaye Idrissa Ba (Pau).
- 30'Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right.
- 29'Attempt blocked. Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 29'Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 29'Foul by Alassane Diaby (Pau).
- 27'Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 27'Foul by Moulaye Idrissa Ba (Pau).
- 25'Goal! Pau 0, Paris Saint Germain 1. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Mauro Icardi.
- 22'Attempt missed. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Leandro Paredes following a set piece situation.
- 21'Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Foul by Mamadou Kamissoko (Pau).
- 20'Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Foul by Moulaye Idrissa Ba (Pau).
- 20'Attempt saved. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Colin Dagba.
- 16'Foul by Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain).
- 16'Alassane Diaby (Pau) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 13'Foul by Nianzou Kouassi (Paris Saint Germain).
- 13'Yankuba Jarju (Pau) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 8'Foul by Younn Zahary (Pau).
- 3'Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Foul by Scotty Sadzoute (Pau).
- 2'Foul by Nianzou Kouassi (Paris Saint Germain).
- 2'Scotty Sadzoute (Pau) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 1'Foul by Yankuba Jarju (Pau).
- 1'Nianzou Kouassi (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.