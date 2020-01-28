Monaco v St Etienne

Monaco v St EtienneCoupe de France at Stade Louis II
28-01-2020KO:19:55REF: J Hamel
Monaco
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
St Etienne
Denis Bouanga 24'
- Match ends, Monaco 0, St Etienne 1.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Monaco 0, St Etienne 1.
- 90+6'Foul by Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco).
- 90+6'Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+4'Adrien Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+4'Foul by Denis Bouanga (St Etienne).
- 90+4'Offside, Monaco. Benjamin Lecomte tries a through ball, but Keita is caught offside.
- 90+3'Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+1'Substitution, Monaco. Fode Ballo-Toure replaces Jorge because of an injury.
- 88'Attempt saved. Keita (Monaco) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross.
- 87'Gelson Martins (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 87'Foul by Miguel Trauco (St Etienne).
- 86'Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.
- 84'Cesc Fàbregas (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 84'Foul by Assane Dioussé (St Etienne).
- 84'Offside, Monaco. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Keita is caught offside.
- 82'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Mathieu Debuchy.
- 81'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Franck Honorat.
- 81'Attempt missed. Keita (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
- 80'Attempt missed. Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Denis Bouanga with a cross following a corner.
- 79'Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Benjamin Lecomte.
- 79'Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 79'Substitution, St Etienne. Assane Dioussé replaces Jean Eudes Aholou.
- 79'Substitution, Monaco. Cesc Fàbregas replaces Ruben Aguilar.
- 78'Foul by Ruben Aguilar (Monaco).
- 78'Denis Bouanga (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by William Saliba.
- 74'Yohan Cabaye (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).
- 73'Substitution, Monaco. Stevan Jovetic replaces Arthur Zagre.
- 72'Yohan Cabaye (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 71'Adrien Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 71'Foul by Yohan Cabaye (St Etienne).
- 69'Substitution, St Etienne. Yohan Cabaye replaces Lois Diony.
- 68'Attempt missed. Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lois Diony following a fast break.
- 68'Attempt blocked. Jorge (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arthur Zagre.
- 67'Yann M'Vila (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 67'Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 67'Foul by Yann M'Vila (St Etienne).
- 67'Foul by Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco).
- 67'William Saliba (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Attempt missed. Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franck Honorat with a headed pass.
- 65'Offside, Monaco. Ruben Aguilar tries a through ball, but Keita is caught offside.
- 63'Adrien Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 63'Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).
- 62'Attempt missed. Arthur Zagre (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
- 62'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Mathieu Debuchy.
- 57'Foul by Adrien Silva (Monaco).
- 57'Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Attempt blocked. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Aguilar with a cross.
- 54'Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).
- 54'Lois Diony (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Gelson Martins (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 51'Foul by Miguel Trauco (St Etienne).
- 51'Jorge (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Foul by Lois Diony (St Etienne).
- 50'Attempt missed. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 49'Wesley Fofana (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 49'Keita (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 49'Foul by William Saliba (St Etienne).
- 48'Ruben Aguilar (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 48'Foul by Lois Diony (St Etienne).
- 48'Offside, Monaco. Wissam Ben Yedder tries a through ball, but Gelson Martins is caught offside.
- 46'Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 46'Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 46'Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne).
- 45'Second Half begins Monaco 0, St Etienne 1.
- 45'Substitution, St Etienne. Miguel Trauco replaces Gabriel Silva.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Monaco 0, St Etienne 1.
- 45'Foul by Arthur Zagre (Monaco).
- 45'Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Attempt missed. Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Arthur Zagre.
- 44'Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 44'Foul by Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne).
- 42'Attempt missed. Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right. Assisted by Franck Honorat.
- 40'Attempt saved. Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.
- 39'Attempt saved. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keita.
- 39'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Stéphane Ruffier.
- 39'Attempt saved. Adrien Silva (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 37'Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 37'Foul by William Saliba (St Etienne).
- 36'Jorge (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Lois Diony (St Etienne).
- 31'Offside, St Etienne. Romain Hamouma tries a through ball, but Denis Bouanga is caught offside.
- 31'Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).
- 31'Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 30'Ruben Aguilar (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).
- 29'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Denis Bouanga.
- 28'Foul by Gelson Martins (Monaco).
- 28'Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Goal! Monaco 0, St Etienne 1. Denis Bouanga (St Etienne) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Honorat with a cross.
- 23'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Denis Bouanga.
- 23'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Franck Honorat.
- 21'Offside, St Etienne. Mathieu Debuchy tries a through ball, but Romain Hamouma is caught offside.
- 21'Hand ball by Jemerson (Monaco).
- 19'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Yann M'Vila.
- 17'Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Wesley Fofana.
- 15'Gelson Martins (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne).
- 15'Jemerson (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).
- 14'Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco).
- 14'Gabriel Silva (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Arthur Zagre (Monaco).
- 10'Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Attempt missed. Lois Diony (St Etienne) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Romain Hamouma.
- 6'Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).
- 5'Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Foul by Denis Bouanga (St Etienne).
- 3'Adrien Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne).
- 2'Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Jemerson.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.