Monaco v St Etienne

Coupe de France at Stade Louis II
28-01-2020KO:19:55REF: J Hamel

Monaco

0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1

St Etienne

Denis Bouanga  24'
  • FT
    Match ends, Monaco 0, St Etienne 1.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Monaco 0, St Etienne 1.
  • 90+6'
    Foul by Fode Ballo-Toure (Monaco).
  • 90+6'
    Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+4'
    Adrien Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Denis Bouanga (St Etienne).
  • 90+4'
    Offside, Monaco. Benjamin Lecomte tries a through ball, but Keita is caught offside.
  • 90+3'
    Yellow Card
    Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+1'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Monaco. Fode Ballo-Toure replaces Jorge because of an injury.
  • 88'
    Attempt saved. Keita (Monaco) header from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cesc Fàbregas with a cross.
  • 87'
    Gelson Martins (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 87'
    Foul by Miguel Trauco (St Etienne).
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Stevan Jovetic (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.
  • 84'
    Cesc Fàbregas (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 84'
    Foul by Assane Dioussé (St Etienne).
  • 84'
    Offside, Monaco. Cesc Fàbregas tries a through ball, but Keita is caught offside.
  • 82'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Mathieu Debuchy.
  • 81'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Franck Honorat.
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Keita (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Denis Bouanga with a cross following a corner.
  • 79'
    Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Benjamin Lecomte.
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Yohan Cabaye (St Etienne) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, St Etienne. Assane Dioussé replaces Jean Eudes Aholou.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Monaco. Cesc Fàbregas replaces Ruben Aguilar.
  • 78'
    Foul by Ruben Aguilar (Monaco).
  • 78'
    Denis Bouanga (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by William Saliba.
  • 74'
    Yohan Cabaye (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Monaco. Stevan Jovetic replaces Arthur Zagre.
  • 72'
    Yellow Card
    Yohan Cabaye (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 71'
    Adrien Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 71'
    Foul by Yohan Cabaye (St Etienne).
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, St Etienne. Yohan Cabaye replaces Lois Diony.
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lois Diony following a fast break.
  • 68'
    Attempt blocked. Jorge (Monaco) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Arthur Zagre.
  • 67'
    Yellow Card
    Yann M'Vila (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 67'
    Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 67'
    Foul by Yann M'Vila (St Etienne).
  • 67'
    Foul by Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco).
  • 67'
    William Saliba (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Franck Honorat with a headed pass.
  • 65'
    Offside, Monaco. Ruben Aguilar tries a through ball, but Keita is caught offside.
  • 63'
    Adrien Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Arthur Zagre (Monaco) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
  • 62'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Mathieu Debuchy.
  • 57'
    Foul by Adrien Silva (Monaco).
  • 57'
    Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Attempt blocked. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruben Aguilar with a cross.
  • 54'
    Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).
  • 54'
    Lois Diony (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 51'
    Gelson Martins (Monaco) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 51'
    Foul by Miguel Trauco (St Etienne).
  • 51'
    Jorge (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 51'
    Foul by Lois Diony (St Etienne).
  • 50'
    Attempt missed. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 49'
    Yellow Card
    Wesley Fofana (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 49'
    Keita (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 49'
    Foul by William Saliba (St Etienne).
  • 48'
    Ruben Aguilar (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 48'
    Foul by Lois Diony (St Etienne).
  • 48'
    Offside, Monaco. Wissam Ben Yedder tries a through ball, but Gelson Martins is caught offside.
  • 46'
    Yellow Card
    Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 46'
    Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Monaco 0, St Etienne 1.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, St Etienne. Miguel Trauco replaces Gabriel Silva.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Monaco 0, St Etienne 1.
  • 45'
    Foul by Arthur Zagre (Monaco).
  • 45'
    Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Arthur Zagre.
  • 44'
    Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 44'
    Foul by Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne).
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the right wing misses to the right. Assisted by Franck Honorat.
  • 40'
    Attempt saved. Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.
  • 39'
    Attempt saved. Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keita.
  • 39'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Stéphane Ruffier.
  • 39'
    Attempt saved. Adrien Silva (Monaco) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 37'
    Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 37'
    Foul by William Saliba (St Etienne).
  • 36'
    Jorge (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Lois Diony (St Etienne).
  • 31'
    Offside, St Etienne. Romain Hamouma tries a through ball, but Denis Bouanga is caught offside.
  • 31'
    Foul by Jemerson (Monaco).
  • 31'
    Romain Hamouma (St Etienne) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 30'
    Ruben Aguilar (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).
  • 29'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Denis Bouanga.
  • 28'
    Foul by Gelson Martins (Monaco).
  • 28'
    Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Goal
    Goal! Monaco 0, St Etienne 1. Denis Bouanga (St Etienne) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Franck Honorat with a cross.
  • 23'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Denis Bouanga.
  • 23'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Franck Honorat.
  • 21'
    Offside, St Etienne. Mathieu Debuchy tries a through ball, but Romain Hamouma is caught offside.
  • 21'
    Hand ball by Jemerson (Monaco).
  • 19'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Yann M'Vila.
  • 17'
    Corner, Monaco. Conceded by Wesley Fofana.
  • 15'
    Gelson Martins (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne).
  • 15'
    Jemerson (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).
  • 14'
    Foul by Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco).
  • 14'
    Gabriel Silva (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Arthur Zagre (Monaco).
  • 10'
    Mathieu Debuchy (St Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Lois Diony (St Etienne) right footed shot from very close range misses to the right. Assisted by Romain Hamouma.
  • 6'
    Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Romain Hamouma (St Etienne).
  • 5'
    Aleksandr Golovin (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Denis Bouanga (St Etienne).
  • 3'
    Adrien Silva (Monaco) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Jean Eudes Aholou (St Etienne).
  • 2'
    Corner, St Etienne. Conceded by Jemerson.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.