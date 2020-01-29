Marseille v Strasbourg

Marseille v StrasbourgCoupe de France at Stade Vélodrome
29-01-2020KO:20:05REF: M Lesage
Marseille
Bouna Sarr 32'
Dimitri Payet 43' pen
Boubacar Kamara 90+5'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0
Strasbourg
Benjamin Corgnet 59'
Abdallah Ndour s/o 86'
- Match ends, Marseille 3, Strasbourg 1.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Marseille 3, Strasbourg 1.
- 90+5'Goal! Marseille 3, Strasbourg 1. Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dimitri Payet following a fast break.
- 90+4'Attempt blocked. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Simakan.
- 90+4'Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Steve Mandanda.
- 90+2'Mohamed Simakan (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+1'Attempt saved. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrien Thomasson.
- 90+1'Attempt saved. Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Marseille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.
- 89'Attempt missed. Mohamed Simakan (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adrien Thomasson with a cross following a corner.
- 89'Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.
- 88'Substitution, Marseille. Kevin Strootman replaces Valentin Rongier.
- 86'Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg) is shown the red card.
- 86'Marley Aké (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 86'Foul by Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg).
- 83'Offside, Strasbourg. Kévin Zohi tries a through ball, but Adrien Thomasson is caught offside.
- 83'Attempt saved. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenny Lala with a cross.
- 82'Attempt missed. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Abdallah Ndour.
- 81'Substitution, Strasbourg. Adrien Thomasson replaces Dimitri Lienard.
- 81'Substitution, Marseille. Marley Aké replaces Maxime Lopez.
- 80'Offside, Strasbourg. Benjamin Corgnet tries a through ball, but Ludovic Ajorque is caught offside.
- 79'Offside, Strasbourg. Benjamin Corgnet tries a through ball, but Kévin Zohi is caught offside.
- 78'Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 78'Foul by Mohamed Simakan (Strasbourg).
- 77'Attempt saved. Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kenny Lala.
- 75'Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Álvaro González (Marseille).
- 75'Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 75'Foul by Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg).
- 73'Substitution, Marseille. Saif-Eddine Khaoui replaces Nemanja Radonjic.
- 72'Foul by Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg).
- 72'Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 71'Valère Germain (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Foul by Ismaël Aaneba (Strasbourg).
- 71'Substitution, Strasbourg. Mohamed Simakan replaces Lionel Carole.
- 70'Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Álvaro González.
- 67'Attempt saved. Maxime Lopez (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 64'Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Abdallah Ndour.
- 64'Attempt saved. Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 61'Substitution, Strasbourg. Ludovic Ajorque replaces Majeed Waris.
- 59'Goal! Marseille 2, Strasbourg 1. Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
- 59'Attempt saved. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 58'Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille).
- 58'Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 57'Maxime Lopez (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 57'Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 57'Foul by Maxime Lopez (Marseille).
- 54'Attempt missed. Valentin Rongier (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Valère Germain.
- 53'Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 53'Foul by Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg).
- 52'Foul by Álvaro González (Marseille).
- 52'Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Offside, Strasbourg. Kenny Lala tries a through ball, but Ibrahima Sissoko is caught offside.
- 46'Foul by Álvaro González (Marseille).
- 46'Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 45'Second Half begins Marseille 2, Strasbourg 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Marseille 2, Strasbourg 0.
- 45'Attempt missed. Valentin Rongier (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.
- 43'Goal! Marseille 2, Strasbourg 0. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 42'Penalty conceded by Lionel Carole (Strasbourg) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
- 41'Valère Germain (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 41'Foul by Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg).
- 40'Offside, Strasbourg. Dimitri Lienard tries a through ball, but Majeed Waris is caught offside.
- 39'Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Bouna Sarr.
- 35'Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).
- 35'Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 35'Foul by Álvaro González (Marseille).
- 35'Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 32'Goal! Marseille 1, Strasbourg 0. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.
- 31'Attempt missed. Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.
- 30'Offside, Strasbourg. Kévin Zohi tries a through ball, but Benjamin Corgnet is caught offside.
- 29'Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).
- 29'Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 28'Foul by Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg).
- 27'Offside, Strasbourg. Kévin Zohi tries a through ball, but Majeed Waris is caught offside.
- 26'Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).
- 26'Lionel Carole (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 25'Attempt saved. Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 25'Attempt blocked. Dimitri Lienard (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 24'Foul by Maxime Lopez (Marseille).
- 24'Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 22'Attempt saved. Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Boubacar Kamara with a through ball.
- 19'Attempt missed. Valère Germain (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 18'Stefan Mitrovic (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 17'Foul by Stefan Mitrovic (Strasbourg).
- 17'Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 14'Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).
- 14'Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Attempt blocked. Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valère Germain.
- 12'Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Bingourou Kamara.
- 12'Attempt missed. Valentin Rongier (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Valère Germain.
- 7'Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.
- 5'Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Foul by Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg).
- 4'Foul by Maxime Lopez (Marseille).
- 4'Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 4'Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ismaël Aaneba.
- 2'Attempt missed. Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.