Marseille v Strasbourg

Coupe de France at Stade Vélodrome
29-01-2020KO:20:05REF: M Lesage

Marseille

Bouna Sarr  32'
Dimitri Payet  43' pen
Boubacar Kamara  90+5'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 2-0

Strasbourg

Benjamin Corgnet  59'
Abdallah Ndour s/o 86'
  • FT
    Match ends, Marseille 3, Strasbourg 1.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Marseille 3, Strasbourg 1.
  • 90+5'
    Goal
    Goal! Marseille 3, Strasbourg 1. Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Dimitri Payet following a fast break.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt blocked. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mohamed Simakan.
  • 90+4'
    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Steve Mandanda.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Mohamed Simakan (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt saved. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrien Thomasson.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt saved. Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Marseille) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Strootman.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Mohamed Simakan (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Adrien Thomasson with a cross following a corner.
  • 89'
    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Marseille. Kevin Strootman replaces Valentin Rongier.
  • 86'
    Red Card
    Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg) is shown the red card.
  • 86'
    Marley Aké (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 86'
    Foul by Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg).
  • 83'
    Offside, Strasbourg. Kévin Zohi tries a through ball, but Adrien Thomasson is caught offside.
  • 83'
    Attempt saved. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kenny Lala with a cross.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Abdallah Ndour.
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Strasbourg. Adrien Thomasson replaces Dimitri Lienard.
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Marseille. Marley Aké replaces Maxime Lopez.
  • 80'
    Offside, Strasbourg. Benjamin Corgnet tries a through ball, but Ludovic Ajorque is caught offside.
  • 79'
    Offside, Strasbourg. Benjamin Corgnet tries a through ball, but Kévin Zohi is caught offside.
  • 78'
    Saif-Eddine Khaoui (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 78'
    Foul by Mohamed Simakan (Strasbourg).
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) header from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kenny Lala.
  • 75'
    Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Álvaro González (Marseille).
  • 75'
    Bouna Sarr (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 75'
    Foul by Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg).
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Marseille. Saif-Eddine Khaoui replaces Nemanja Radonjic.
  • 72'
    Foul by Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg).
  • 72'
    Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 71'
    Valère Germain (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Foul by Ismaël Aaneba (Strasbourg).
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Strasbourg. Mohamed Simakan replaces Lionel Carole.
  • 70'
    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Álvaro González.
  • 67'
    Attempt saved. Maxime Lopez (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 64'
    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Abdallah Ndour.
  • 64'
    Attempt saved. Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 61'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Strasbourg. Ludovic Ajorque replaces Majeed Waris.
  • 59'
    Goal
    Goal! Marseille 2, Strasbourg 1. Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
  • 59'
    Attempt saved. Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 58'
    Foul by Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille).
  • 58'
    Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 57'
    Yellow Card
    Maxime Lopez (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 57'
    Kévin Zohi (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Maxime Lopez (Marseille).
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Valentin Rongier (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Valère Germain.
  • 53'
    Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg).
  • 52'
    Foul by Álvaro González (Marseille).
  • 52'
    Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 49'
    Offside, Strasbourg. Kenny Lala tries a through ball, but Ibrahima Sissoko is caught offside.
  • 46'
    Foul by Álvaro González (Marseille).
  • 46'
    Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Marseille 2, Strasbourg 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Marseille 2, Strasbourg 0.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Valentin Rongier (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.
  • 43'
    PEN
    Goal! Marseille 2, Strasbourg 0. Dimitri Payet (Marseille) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 42'
    Penalty conceded by Lionel Carole (Strasbourg) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
  • 41'
    Valère Germain (Marseille) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 41'
    Foul by Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg).
  • 40'
    Offside, Strasbourg. Dimitri Lienard tries a through ball, but Majeed Waris is caught offside.
  • 39'
    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Bouna Sarr.
  • 35'
    Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).
  • 35'
    Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Álvaro González (Marseille).
  • 35'
    Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 32'
    Goal
    Goal! Marseille 1, Strasbourg 0. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Valentin Rongier.
  • 31'
    Attempt missed. Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.
  • 30'
    Offside, Strasbourg. Kévin Zohi tries a through ball, but Benjamin Corgnet is caught offside.
  • 29'
    Foul by Boubacar Kamara (Marseille).
  • 29'
    Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 28'
    Foul by Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg).
  • 27'
    Offside, Strasbourg. Kévin Zohi tries a through ball, but Majeed Waris is caught offside.
  • 26'
    Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).
  • 26'
    Lionel Carole (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 25'
    Attempt saved. Ibrahima Sissoko (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 25'
    Attempt blocked. Dimitri Lienard (Strasbourg) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 24'
    Foul by Maxime Lopez (Marseille).
  • 24'
    Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 22'
    Attempt saved. Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Boubacar Kamara with a through ball.
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Valère Germain (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 18'
    Yellow Card
    Stefan Mitrovic (Strasbourg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 17'
    Foul by Stefan Mitrovic (Strasbourg).
  • 17'
    Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 14'
    Foul by Valentin Rongier (Marseille).
  • 14'
    Abdallah Ndour (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Attempt blocked. Boubacar Kamara (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Valère Germain.
  • 12'
    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Bingourou Kamara.
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Valentin Rongier (Marseille) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Valère Germain.
  • 7'
    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Jordan Amavi.
  • 5'
    Dimitri Payet (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Benjamin Corgnet (Strasbourg).
  • 4'
    Foul by Maxime Lopez (Marseille).
  • 4'
    Majeed Waris (Strasbourg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 4'
    Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Ismaël Aaneba.
  • 2'
    Attempt missed. Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Maxime Lopez.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.