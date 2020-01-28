Limonest v Dijon

Coupe de France at Stade Courtois Fillot
28-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 2,600REF: K Abed

Limonest

Aziz Bouzit  49'
1 - 2
AET
HT: 0-0
FT: 1-1

Dijon

Jhonder Leonel Cádiz Fernández  54'
Stephy Mavididi  120'
  • FT
    Match ends, Limonest 1, Dijon 2.
  • 120+1'
    Second Half Extra Time ends, Limonest 1, Dijon 2.
  • 120'
    Goal
    Goal! Limonest 1, Dijon 2. Stephy Mavididi (Dijon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jhonder Cádiz.
  • 110'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Limonest. David Meneceur replaces Adrien Prault.
  • 105'
    Second Half Extra Time begins Limonest 1, Dijon 1.
  • 105'
    First Half Extra Time ends, Limonest 1, Dijon 1.
  • 105'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Limonest. Alphousseyni N'Diaye replaces Teddy Garcin.
  • 97'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dijon. Didier Ndong replaces Jordan Marié.
  • 90'
    First Half Extra Time begins Limonest 1, Dijon 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Limonest 1, Dijon 1.
  • 83'
    Yellow Card
    Victor Dutreive (Limonest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Limonest. Amar Farid Merabai replaces Serge Simon.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Limonest. Victor Dutreive replaces Evan Rouvière.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dijon. Mama Baldé replaces Bryan Soumaré.
  • 59'
    Yellow Card
    Senou Coulibaly (Dijon) is shown the yellow card.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dijon. Stephy Mavididi replaces Florent Balmont.
  • 56'
    Yellow Card
    Hamza Mendyl (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 54'
    Goal
    Goal! Limonest 1, Dijon 1. Jhonder Cádiz (Dijon) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
  • 54'
    Yellow Card
    Wesley Lautoa (Dijon) is shown the yellow card.
  • 54'
    Yellow Card
    Evan Rouvière (Limonest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 49'
    Goal
    Goal! Limonest 1, Dijon 0. Aziz Bouzit (Limonest) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Tanard.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dijon. Ngonda Muzinga replaces Hamza Mendyl.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Limonest 0, Dijon 0.
  • 45'
    HT
    First Half ends, Limonest 0, Dijon 0.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.