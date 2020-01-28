Limonest v Dijon

Limonest v DijonCoupe de France at Stade Courtois Fillot
28-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 2,600REF: K Abed
Limonest
Aziz Bouzit 49'
1 - 2
AET
HT: 0-0
FT: 1-1
Dijon
Jhonder Leonel Cádiz Fernández 54'
Stephy Mavididi 120'
- Match ends, Limonest 1, Dijon 2.
- 120+1'Second Half Extra Time ends, Limonest 1, Dijon 2.
- 120'Goal! Limonest 1, Dijon 2. Stephy Mavididi (Dijon) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jhonder Cádiz.
- 110'Substitution, Limonest. David Meneceur replaces Adrien Prault.
- 105'Second Half Extra Time begins Limonest 1, Dijon 1.
- 105'First Half Extra Time ends, Limonest 1, Dijon 1.
- 105'Substitution, Limonest. Alphousseyni N'Diaye replaces Teddy Garcin.
- 97'Substitution, Dijon. Didier Ndong replaces Jordan Marié.
- 90'First Half Extra Time begins Limonest 1, Dijon 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Limonest 1, Dijon 1.
- 83'Victor Dutreive (Limonest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 81'Substitution, Limonest. Amar Farid Merabai replaces Serge Simon.
- 75'Substitution, Limonest. Victor Dutreive replaces Evan Rouvière.
- 66'Substitution, Dijon. Mama Baldé replaces Bryan Soumaré.
- 59'Senou Coulibaly (Dijon) is shown the yellow card.
- 57'Substitution, Dijon. Stephy Mavididi replaces Florent Balmont.
- 56'Hamza Mendyl (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 54'Goal! Limonest 1, Dijon 1. Jhonder Cádiz (Dijon) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
- 54'Wesley Lautoa (Dijon) is shown the yellow card.
- 54'Evan Rouvière (Limonest) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 49'Goal! Limonest 1, Dijon 0. Aziz Bouzit (Limonest) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Nathan Tanard.
- 45'Substitution, Dijon. Ngonda Muzinga replaces Hamza Mendyl.
- 45'Second Half begins Limonest 0, Dijon 0.
- 45'First Half ends, Limonest 0, Dijon 0.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.