Hibernian v Dundee United

Hibernian v Dundee UnitedScottish FA Cup at Easter Road Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 10,451REF: K Clancy
Hibernian
Scott Allan 40' pen
Christian Doidge 60', 73', 90+1'
4 - 2
FT
HT: 1-1
Dundee United
Lawrence Shankland 10'
Adrián Sporle 67'
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Hibernian 4, Dundee United 2.
- 90+1'Goal! Hibernian 4, Dundee United 2. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
- 90'Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jamie Robson.
- 87'Hand ball by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
- 87'Hand ball by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
- 87'Hand ball by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
- 83'Substitution, Dundee United. Declan Glass replaces Louis Appere.
- 83'Fraser Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 83'Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
- 82'Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
- 82'Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 81'Substitution, Hibernian. Melker Hallberg replaces Steven Whittaker because of an injury.
- 76'Substitution, Dundee United. Osman Sow replaces Peter Pawlett.
- 75'Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
- 75'Dillon Powers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 74'Attempt blocked. Liam Smith (Dundee United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 73'Goal! Hibernian 3, Dundee United 2. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Newell with a cross following a corner.
- 72'Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
- 72'Substitution, Hibernian. Fraser Murray replaces Daryl Horgan.
- 72'Substitution, Hibernian. Florian Kamberi replaces Scott Allan.
- 71'Hand ball by Dillon Powers (Dundee United).
- 70'Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).
- 70'Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 69'Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Martin Boyle.
- 67'Goal! Hibernian 2, Dundee United 2. Adrián Sporle (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Smith.
- 66'Substitution, Dundee United. Adrián Sporle replaces Ian Harkes.
- 64'Tom James (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 64'Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 64'Foul by Tom James (Hibernian).
- 63'Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jamie Robson.
- 62'Attempt saved. Louis Appere (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 60'Goal! Hibernian 2, Dundee United 1. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Newell.
- 60'Attempt blocked. Louis Appere (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 57'Foul by Peter Pawlett (Dundee United).
- 57'Tom James (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 50'Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
- 49'Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
- 47'Attempt blocked. Tom James (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 46'Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).
- 46'Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Hibernian 1, Dundee United 1.
- 45'First Half ends, Hibernian 1, Dundee United 1.
- 44'Attempt blocked. Dillon Powers (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 43'Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
- 43'Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.
- 43'Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 42'Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.
- 40'Goal! Hibernian 1, Dundee United 1. Scott Allan (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 39'Penalty conceded by Calum Butcher (Dundee United) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 39'Penalty Hibernian. Martin Boyle draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 38'Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).
- 38'Tom James (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 37'Attempt saved. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 36'Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
- 35'Attempt saved. Scott Allan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 34'Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
- 34'Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Daryl Horgan.
- 26'Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
- 25'Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
- 25'Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Foul by Adam Jackson (Hibernian).
- 20'Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
- 17'Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 16'Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16'Foul by Scott Allan (Hibernian).
- 16'Attempt saved. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 12'Attempt missed. Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
- 10'Goal! Hibernian 0, Dundee United 1. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.
- 9'Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
- 9'Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 6'Attempt missed. Adam Jackson (Hibernian) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.
- 5'Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
- 5'Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 3'Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
- 1'Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.