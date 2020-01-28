Hibernian v Dundee United

Scottish FA Cup at Easter Road Stadium
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 10,451REF: K Clancy

Hibernian

Scott Allan  40' pen
Christian Doidge  60',  73',  90+1'
4 - 2
FT
HT: 1-1

Dundee United

Lawrence Shankland  10'
Adrián Sporle  67'
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Hibernian 4, Dundee United 2.
  • 90+1'
    Goal
    Goal! Hibernian 4, Dundee United 2. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal following a corner.
  • 90'
    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jamie Robson.
  • 87'
    Hand ball by Martin Boyle (Hibernian).
  • 87'
    Hand ball by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
  • 87'
    Hand ball by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dundee United. Declan Glass replaces Louis Appere.
  • 83'
    Fraser Murray (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 83'
    Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
  • 82'
    Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
  • 82'
    Mark Connolly (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Hibernian. Melker Hallberg replaces Steven Whittaker because of an injury.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dundee United. Osman Sow replaces Peter Pawlett.
  • 75'
    Foul by Florian Kamberi (Hibernian).
  • 75'
    Dillon Powers (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 74'
    Attempt blocked. Liam Smith (Dundee United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 73'
    Goal
    Goal! Hibernian 3, Dundee United 2. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Newell with a cross following a corner.
  • 72'
    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Hibernian. Fraser Murray replaces Daryl Horgan.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Hibernian. Florian Kamberi replaces Scott Allan.
  • 71'
    Hand ball by Dillon Powers (Dundee United).
  • 70'
    Foul by Mark Connolly (Dundee United).
  • 70'
    Christian Doidge (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 69'
    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Martin Boyle.
  • 67'
    Goal
    Goal! Hibernian 2, Dundee United 2. Adrián Sporle (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Liam Smith.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Dundee United. Adrián Sporle replaces Ian Harkes.
  • 64'
    Yellow Card
    Tom James (Hibernian) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 64'
    Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 64'
    Foul by Tom James (Hibernian).
  • 63'
    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Jamie Robson.
  • 62'
    Attempt saved. Louis Appere (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 60'
    Goal
    Goal! Hibernian 2, Dundee United 1. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Joe Newell.
  • 60'
    Attempt blocked. Louis Appere (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 57'
    Foul by Peter Pawlett (Dundee United).
  • 57'
    Tom James (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 50'
    Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
  • 49'
    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
  • 47'
    Attempt blocked. Tom James (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 46'
    Foul by Ian Harkes (Dundee United).
  • 46'
    Joe Newell (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Hibernian 1, Dundee United 1.
  • 45'
    HT
    First Half ends, Hibernian 1, Dundee United 1.
  • 44'
    Attempt blocked. Dillon Powers (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
  • 43'
    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Benjamin Siegrist.
  • 43'
    Attempt saved. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 42'
    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.
  • 40'
    PEN
    Goal! Hibernian 1, Dundee United 1. Scott Allan (Hibernian) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 39'
    Penalty conceded by Calum Butcher (Dundee United) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 39'
    Penalty Hibernian. Martin Boyle draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 38'
    Foul by Louis Appere (Dundee United).
  • 38'
    Tom James (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 37'
    Attempt saved. Calum Butcher (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 36'
    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Lewis Stevenson.
  • 35'
    Attempt saved. Scott Allan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.
  • 34'
    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Daryl Horgan.
  • 26'
    Corner, Hibernian. Conceded by Mark Connolly.
  • 25'
    Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).
  • 25'
    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Adam Jackson (Hibernian).
  • 20'
    Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Foul by Joe Newell (Hibernian).
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Christian Doidge (Hibernian) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 16'
    Jamie Robson (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 16'
    Foul by Scott Allan (Hibernian).
  • 16'
    Attempt saved. Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Daryl Horgan (Hibernian) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
  • 10'
    Goal
    Goal! Hibernian 0, Dundee United 1. Lawrence Shankland (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.
  • 9'
    Foul by Christian Doidge (Hibernian).
  • 9'
    Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 6'
    Attempt missed. Adam Jackson (Hibernian) header from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.
  • 5'
    Foul by Jamie Robson (Dundee United).
  • 5'
    Martin Boyle (Hibernian) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 3'
    Steven Whittaker (Hibernian) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
  • 1'
    Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Foul by Lewis Stevenson (Hibernian).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.