CD Badajoz v Eibar

CD Badajoz v EibarSpanish Copa Del Rey at Nuevo Vivero
23-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 11,864REF: C del Cerro Grande
CD Badajoz
Kingsley Fobi 8'
Álex Corredera 21' pen
Pablo Vázquez 72'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 2-1
Eibar
Charles 29' pen
- Match ends, CD Badajoz 3, Eibar 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, CD Badajoz 3, Eibar 1.
- 90+4'Edu Expósito (Eibar) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
- 90+3'Offside, Eibar. Ekhi Bravo tries a through ball, but Sergi Enrich is caught offside.
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 90+2'Bikoro (CD Badajoz) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+2'Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
- 90+2'(Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. Álvaro Tejero (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 90'Hand ball by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
- 90'Substitution, CD Badajoz. Carlitos replaces Alex Corredera.
- 89'Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 89'Edu Expósito (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 89'Foul by Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz).
- 84'Attempt missed. Edu Expósito (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 82'Substitution, CD Badajoz. Alfonso Candelas replaces Gorka Santamaría.
- 78'Attempt missed. Pablo De Blasis (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Charles.
- 78'Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Foul by Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz).
- 77'Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
- 75'Álvaro Tejero (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz).
- 75'Substitution, Eibar. Sergi Enrich replaces Quique González.
- 72'Goal! CD Badajoz 3, Eibar 1. Pablo Vázquez (CD Badajoz) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Corredera with a cross following a corner.
- 71'Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Yoel Rodríguez.
- 71'Attempt saved. Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alex Corredera.
- 70'Pablo De Blasis (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 70'Foul by Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz).
- 67'Attempt missed. Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by César Morgado with a cross.
- 66'Substitution, CD Badajoz. Dani Aquino replaces Guzmán.
- 65'Attempt saved. Edu Expósito (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 65'Substitution, Eibar. Álvaro Tejero replaces Rober Correa because of an injury.
- 64'Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Foul by Guzmán (CD Badajoz).
- 63'Attempt missed. Guzmán (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Caballero.
- 62'Attempt saved. Quique González (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 61'Attempt blocked. Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 61'Attempt missed. Quique González (Eibar) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 61'Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Pablo Vázquez.
- 60'Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz).
- 60'Attempt missed. Miguel Marí (Eibar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Charles.
- 60'Attempt blocked. Charles (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Álvarez.
- 57'Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Guzmán.
- 57'Attempt blocked. Quique González (Eibar) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 57'Attempt saved. Miguel Marí (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 57'Attempt blocked. Pablo De Blasis (Eibar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles.
- 56'Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 56'Foul by Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar).
- 56'Guzmán (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 52'Hand ball by Charles (Eibar).
- 51'Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Foul by Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz).
- 47'Foul by Charles (Eibar).
- 47'Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 45'Second Half begins CD Badajoz 2, Eibar 1.
- 45'Substitution, Eibar. Edu Expósito replaces Sergio Cubero.
- 45+2'First Half ends, CD Badajoz 2, Eibar 1.
- 45+2'Attempt missed. Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Caballero with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 45+1'Rober Correa (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 45+1'Foul by Rober Correa (Eibar).
- 45+1'Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 45'Attempt missed. Ekhi Bravo (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis.
- 43'Attempt missed. Guzmán (CD Badajoz) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Vázquez with a headed pass.
- 42'Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Foul by Djakaridja Traoré (CD Badajoz).
- 41'Foul by Miguel Marí (Eibar).
- 41'Guzmán (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 41'Foul by Sergio Cubero (Eibar).
- 41'Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Hand ball by Guzmán (CD Badajoz).
- 39'Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Sergio Maestre.
- 37'Miguel Marí (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 37'Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
- 36'Attempt missed. Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Guzmán with a cross following a corner.
- 36'Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Rober Correa.
- 35'Foul by Paulo Oliveira (Eibar).
- 35'Bikoro (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 34'Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Pablo Vázquez.
- 33'Pablo De Blasis (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 33'Foul by Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz).
- 32'Hand ball by Charles (Eibar).
- 31'Dangerous play by Miguel Marí (Eibar).
- 31'Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 29'Goal! CD Badajoz 2, Eibar 1. Charles (Eibar) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 28'Guzmán (CD Badajoz) is shown the yellow card.
- 27'Penalty conceded by Djakaridja Traoré (CD Badajoz) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 27'Penalty Eibar. Charles draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 25'Foul by Miguel Marí (Eibar).
- 25'Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Charles (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 24'Foul by César Morgado (CD Badajoz).
- 23'Offside, CD Badajoz. Pablo Vázquez tries a through ball, but Gorka Santamaría is caught offside.
- 21'Goal! CD Badajoz 2, Eibar 0. Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
- 20'Penalty conceded by Ekhi Bravo (Eibar) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 20'Penalty CD Badajoz. Kingsley Fobi draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 19'Attempt missed. Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Maestre with a headed pass.
- 18'Attempt missed. Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 17'Foul by Charles (Eibar).
- 17'Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Attempt missed. Rober Correa (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 14'Attempt saved. Charles (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis.
- 11'Quique González (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
- 10'Foul by Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz).
- 10'Pablo De Blasis (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Goal! CD Badajoz 1, Eibar 0. Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Corredera.
- 7'Offside, CD Badajoz. Alex Corredera tries a through ball, but Gorka Santamaría is caught offside.
- 5'Rober Correa (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
- 3'Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Sergio Cubero.
- 1'Attempt missed. Paulo Oliveira (Eibar) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 1'Quique González (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 1'Foul by César Morgado (CD Badajoz).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.