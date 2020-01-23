CD Badajoz v Eibar

Spanish Copa Del Rey at Nuevo Vivero
23-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 11,864REF: C del Cerro Grande

CD Badajoz

Kingsley Fobi  8'
Álex Corredera  21' pen
Pablo Vázquez  72'
3 - 1
FT
HT: 2-1

Eibar

Charles  29' pen
  • FT
    Match ends, CD Badajoz 3, Eibar 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, CD Badajoz 3, Eibar 1.
  • 90+4'
    Edu Expósito (Eibar) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
  • 90+3'
    Offside, Eibar. Ekhi Bravo tries a through ball, but Sergi Enrich is caught offside.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Sergi Enrich (Eibar) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Bikoro (CD Badajoz) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+2'
    Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
  • 90+2'
    (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt blocked. Álvaro Tejero (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 90'
    Hand ball by Sergi Enrich (Eibar).
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, CD Badajoz. Carlitos replaces Alex Corredera.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 89'
    Edu Expósito (Eibar) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz).
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Edu Expósito (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, CD Badajoz. Alfonso Candelas replaces Gorka Santamaría.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Pablo De Blasis (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Charles.
  • 78'
    Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Foul by Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz).
  • 77'
    Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
  • 75'
    Álvaro Tejero (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz).
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Eibar. Sergi Enrich replaces Quique González.
  • 72'
    Goal
    Goal! CD Badajoz 3, Eibar 1. Pablo Vázquez (CD Badajoz) header from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Corredera with a cross following a corner.
  • 71'
    Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Yoel Rodríguez.
  • 71'
    Attempt saved. Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Alex Corredera.
  • 70'
    Pablo De Blasis (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 70'
    Foul by Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz).
  • 67'
    Attempt missed. Dani Aquino (CD Badajoz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by César Morgado with a cross.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, CD Badajoz. Dani Aquino replaces Guzmán.
  • 65'
    Attempt saved. Edu Expósito (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Eibar. Álvaro Tejero replaces Rober Correa because of an injury.
  • 64'
    Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Foul by Guzmán (CD Badajoz).
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Guzmán (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Caballero.
  • 62'
    Attempt saved. Quique González (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 61'
    Attempt blocked. Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Quique González (Eibar) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 61'
    Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Pablo Vázquez.
  • 60'
    Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz).
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. Miguel Marí (Eibar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Charles.
  • 60'
    Attempt blocked. Charles (Eibar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Álvarez.
  • 57'
    Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Guzmán.
  • 57'
    Attempt blocked. Quique González (Eibar) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 57'
    Attempt saved. Miguel Marí (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 57'
    Attempt blocked. Pablo De Blasis (Eibar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Charles.
  • 56'
    Yellow Card
    Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 56'
    Foul by Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar).
  • 56'
    Guzmán (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 52'
    Hand ball by Charles (Eibar).
  • 51'
    Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 51'
    Foul by Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz).
  • 47'
    Foul by Charles (Eibar).
  • 47'
    Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins CD Badajoz 2, Eibar 1.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Eibar. Edu Expósito replaces Sergio Cubero.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, CD Badajoz 2, Eibar 1.
  • 45+2'
    Attempt missed. Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Caballero with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 45+1'
    Yellow Card
    Rober Correa (Eibar) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Rober Correa (Eibar).
  • 45+1'
    Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Ekhi Bravo (Eibar) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis.
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Guzmán (CD Badajoz) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Vázquez with a headed pass.
  • 42'
    Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Djakaridja Traoré (CD Badajoz).
  • 41'
    Foul by Miguel Marí (Eibar).
  • 41'
    Guzmán (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 41'
    Foul by Sergio Cubero (Eibar).
  • 41'
    Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Hand ball by Guzmán (CD Badajoz).
  • 39'
    Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Sergio Maestre.
  • 37'
    Miguel Marí (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 37'
    Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Gorka Santamaría (CD Badajoz) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Guzmán with a cross following a corner.
  • 36'
    Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Rober Correa.
  • 35'
    Foul by Paulo Oliveira (Eibar).
  • 35'
    Bikoro (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 34'
    Corner, Eibar. Conceded by Pablo Vázquez.
  • 33'
    Pablo De Blasis (Eibar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 33'
    Foul by Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz).
  • 32'
    Hand ball by Charles (Eibar).
  • 31'
    Dangerous play by Miguel Marí (Eibar).
  • 31'
    Sergio Maestre (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 29'
    PEN
    Goal! CD Badajoz 2, Eibar 1. Charles (Eibar) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 28'
    Yellow Card
    Guzmán (CD Badajoz) is shown the yellow card.
  • 27'
    Penalty conceded by Djakaridja Traoré (CD Badajoz) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 27'
    Penalty Eibar. Charles draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 25'
    Foul by Miguel Marí (Eibar).
  • 25'
    Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Charles (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 24'
    Foul by César Morgado (CD Badajoz).
  • 23'
    Offside, CD Badajoz. Pablo Vázquez tries a through ball, but Gorka Santamaría is caught offside.
  • 21'
    PEN
    Goal! CD Badajoz 2, Eibar 0. Alex Corredera (CD Badajoz) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
  • 20'
    Penalty conceded by Ekhi Bravo (Eibar) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 20'
    Penalty CD Badajoz. Kingsley Fobi draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Maestre with a headed pass.
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Sebastián Cristóforo (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 17'
    Foul by Charles (Eibar).
  • 17'
    Antonio Caballero (CD Badajoz) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Attempt missed. Rober Correa (Eibar) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 14'
    Attempt saved. Charles (Eibar) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis.
  • 11'
    Quique González (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
  • 10'
    Foul by Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz).
  • 10'
    Pablo De Blasis (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Goal
    Goal! CD Badajoz 1, Eibar 0. Kingsley Fobi (CD Badajoz) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Corredera.
  • 7'
    Offside, CD Badajoz. Alex Corredera tries a through ball, but Gorka Santamaría is caught offside.
  • 5'
    Rober Correa (Eibar) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Bikoro (CD Badajoz).
  • 3'
    Corner, CD Badajoz. Conceded by Sergio Cubero.
  • 1'
    Attempt missed. Paulo Oliveira (Eibar) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pablo De Blasis with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 1'
    Quique González (Eibar) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 1'
    Foul by César Morgado (CD Badajoz).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.