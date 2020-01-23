Ebro v Leganés

Spanish Copa Del Rey at Municipal Almozara
23-01-2020KO:18:00ATT: 1,800REF: J González González

Ebro

0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1

Leganés

Jonathan Silva  44'
  • FT
    Match ends, Ebro 0, Leganés 1.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, Ebro 0, Leganés 1.
  • 90+3'
    Offside, Ebro. José Manuel Garrido tries a through ball, but Stephane Emaná is caught offside.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
  • 90+3'
    Jesús Rubio (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt saved. Guido Carrillo (Leganés) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
  • 90+2'
    Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Stephane Emaná (Ebro).
  • 90+1'
    Attempt blocked. Álvaro González (Ebro) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Leganés. Marc Navarro replaces Aitor Ruibal.
  • 86'
    Foul by Jonathan Silva (Leganés).
  • 86'
    Jesús Rubio (Ebro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 85'
    Foul by Guido Carrillo (Leganés).
  • 85'
    Víctor Andrés (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 84'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ebro. Tiago Portuga replaces Rafael Parejo.
  • 83'
    Attempt saved. Daniel Palomares (Ebro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 81'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Paco Aguza.
  • 81'
    Offside, Ebro. Juan Barros tries a through ball, but José Manuel Garrido is caught offside.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aitor Ruibal following a fast break.
  • 80'
    Attempt saved. Fran García (Ebro) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paco Aguza with a headed pass.
  • 79'
    Yellow Card
    Javier Eraso (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 79'
    Foul by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
  • 79'
    Álvaro González (Ebro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 78'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Raúl Monforte.
  • 78'
    Attempt saved. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Rosales.
  • 77'
    Yellow Card
    Daniel Palomares (Ebro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Guido Carrillo.
  • 76'
    Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).
  • 76'
    Fran García (Ebro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 75'
    Unai Bustinza (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Álvaro González (Ebro).
  • 74'
    Offside, Leganés. Aitor Ruibal tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.
  • 73'
    Foul by Rodrigo Tarín (Leganés).
  • 73'
    Fran García (Ebro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Attempt missed. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 72'
    Foul by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
  • 72'
    Víctor Andrés (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Stephane Emaná.
  • 71'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Paco Aguza.
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Guido Carrillo (Leganés) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Eraso with a cross.
  • 70'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Álvaro González.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Javier Eraso.
  • 68'
    Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Foul by Jesús Rubio (Ebro).
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ebro. José Manuel Garrido replaces Blie Bi Bah Liam Ayad.
  • 66'
    Foul by Fran García (Ebro).
  • 66'
    Roberto Rosales (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 65'
    Offside, Leganés. Aitor Ruibal tries a through ball, but Javier Eraso is caught offside.
  • 64'
    Offside, Leganés. Javier Eraso tries a through ball, but Aitor Ruibal is caught offside.
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Fran García (Ebro) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Jesús Rubio following a set piece situation.
  • 62'
    Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
  • 62'
    Fran García (Ebro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Guido Carrillo (Leganés).
  • 61'
    Daniel Palomares (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).
  • 61'
    Jesús Rubio (Ebro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Jonathan Silva (Leganés).
  • 60'
    Jesús Rubio (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Offside, Leganés. Rubén Pérez tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Leganés. Óscar Rodríguez replaces Aymane Mourid.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Ebro. Jesús Rubio replaces Carlos Barreda.
  • 56'
    Foul by Jonathan Silva (Leganés).
  • 56'
    Fran García (Ebro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 55'
    Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aitor Ruibal.
  • 54'
    Attempt saved. Unai Bustinza (Leganés) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Silva with a cross.
  • 53'
    Guido Carrillo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Rafael Parejo (Ebro).
  • 53'
    Unai Bustinza (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Álvaro González (Ebro).
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Rubén Pérez (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 51'
    Guido Carrillo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 51'
    Foul by Carlos Barreda (Ebro).
  • 50'
    Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).
  • 50'
    Stephane Emaná (Ebro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Ebro 0, Leganés 1.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Ebro 0, Leganés 1.
  • 44'
    Goal
    Goal! Ebro 0, Leganés 1. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
  • 44'
    Attempt saved. Guido Carrillo (Leganés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javier Eraso with a cross.
  • 44'
    Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Daniel Palomares.
  • 44'
    Attempt blocked. Javier Eraso (Leganés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Javier Eraso (Leganés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Roberto Rosales.
  • 40'
    Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
  • 40'
    Fran García (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Guido Carrillo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Foul by Rafael Parejo (Ebro).
  • 35'
    Rodrigo Tarín (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Stephane Emaná (Ebro).
  • 33'
    Offside, Ebro. Carlos Barreda tries a through ball, but Álvaro González is caught offside.
  • 31'
    Roberto Rosales (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Fran García (Ebro).
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Guido Carrillo (Leganés) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
  • 21'
    Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Rafael Parejo (Ebro).
  • 18'
    Yellow Card
    Aymane Mourid (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Javier Eraso (Leganés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Pérez.
  • 14'
    Attempt missed. Rubén Pérez (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 13'
    Attempt saved. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 11'
    Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Guido Carrillo.
  • 10'
    Hand ball by Stephane Emaná (Ebro).
  • 6'
    Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Leganés).
  • 6'
    Juan Barros (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 3'
    Álvaro González (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Jonathan Silva (Leganés).
  • 1'
    Jonathan Silva (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 1'
    Foul by Álvaro González (Ebro).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.