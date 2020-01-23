Ebro v Leganés

Ebro v LeganésSpanish Copa Del Rey at Municipal Almozara
23-01-2020KO:18:00ATT: 1,800REF: J González González
Ebro
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Leganés
Jonathan Silva 44'
- Match ends, Ebro 0, Leganés 1.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Ebro 0, Leganés 1.
- 90+3'Offside, Ebro. José Manuel Garrido tries a through ball, but Stephane Emaná is caught offside.
- 90+3'Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
- 90+3'Jesús Rubio (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Attempt saved. Guido Carrillo (Leganés) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
- 90+2'Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+2'Foul by Stephane Emaná (Ebro).
- 90+1'Attempt blocked. Álvaro González (Ebro) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 87'Substitution, Leganés. Marc Navarro replaces Aitor Ruibal.
- 86'Foul by Jonathan Silva (Leganés).
- 86'Jesús Rubio (Ebro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 85'Foul by Guido Carrillo (Leganés).
- 85'Víctor Andrés (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Substitution, Ebro. Tiago Portuga replaces Rafael Parejo.
- 83'Attempt saved. Daniel Palomares (Ebro) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 81'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Paco Aguza.
- 81'Offside, Ebro. Juan Barros tries a through ball, but José Manuel Garrido is caught offside.
- 80'Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aitor Ruibal following a fast break.
- 80'Attempt saved. Fran García (Ebro) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paco Aguza with a headed pass.
- 79'Javier Eraso (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 79'Foul by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
- 79'Álvaro González (Ebro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 78'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Raúl Monforte.
- 78'Attempt saved. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roberto Rosales.
- 77'Daniel Palomares (Ebro) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 77'Attempt missed. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Guido Carrillo.
- 76'Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).
- 76'Fran García (Ebro) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 75'Unai Bustinza (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Álvaro González (Ebro).
- 74'Offside, Leganés. Aitor Ruibal tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.
- 73'Foul by Rodrigo Tarín (Leganés).
- 73'Fran García (Ebro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Attempt missed. Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 72'Foul by Javier Eraso (Leganés).
- 72'Víctor Andrés (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Stephane Emaná.
- 71'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Paco Aguza.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Guido Carrillo (Leganés) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Javier Eraso with a cross.
- 70'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Álvaro González.
- 70'Attempt missed. Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Javier Eraso.
- 68'Óscar Rodríguez (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Foul by Jesús Rubio (Ebro).
- 66'Substitution, Ebro. José Manuel Garrido replaces Blie Bi Bah Liam Ayad.
- 66'Foul by Fran García (Ebro).
- 66'Roberto Rosales (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 65'Offside, Leganés. Aitor Ruibal tries a through ball, but Javier Eraso is caught offside.
- 64'Offside, Leganés. Javier Eraso tries a through ball, but Aitor Ruibal is caught offside.
- 63'Attempt missed. Fran García (Ebro) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right. Assisted by Jesús Rubio following a set piece situation.
- 62'Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
- 62'Fran García (Ebro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Foul by Guido Carrillo (Leganés).
- 61'Daniel Palomares (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).
- 61'Jesús Rubio (Ebro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 60'Foul by Jonathan Silva (Leganés).
- 60'Jesús Rubio (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Offside, Leganés. Rubén Pérez tries a through ball, but Martin Braithwaite is caught offside.
- 59'Substitution, Leganés. Óscar Rodríguez replaces Aymane Mourid.
- 57'Substitution, Ebro. Jesús Rubio replaces Carlos Barreda.
- 56'Foul by Jonathan Silva (Leganés).
- 56'Fran García (Ebro) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 55'Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aitor Ruibal.
- 54'Attempt saved. Unai Bustinza (Leganés) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonathan Silva with a cross.
- 53'Guido Carrillo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 53'Foul by Rafael Parejo (Ebro).
- 53'Unai Bustinza (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Álvaro González (Ebro).
- 52'Attempt blocked. Rubén Pérez (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 51'Guido Carrillo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Foul by Carlos Barreda (Ebro).
- 50'Foul by Unai Bustinza (Leganés).
- 50'Stephane Emaná (Ebro) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45'Second Half begins Ebro 0, Leganés 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Ebro 0, Leganés 1.
- 44'Goal! Ebro 0, Leganés 1. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
- 44'Attempt saved. Guido Carrillo (Leganés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Javier Eraso with a cross.
- 44'Corner, Leganés. Conceded by Daniel Palomares.
- 44'Attempt blocked. Javier Eraso (Leganés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 43'Attempt missed. Javier Eraso (Leganés) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Roberto Rosales.
- 40'Foul by Roberto Rosales (Leganés).
- 40'Fran García (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Guido Carrillo (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Foul by Rafael Parejo (Ebro).
- 35'Rodrigo Tarín (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Foul by Stephane Emaná (Ebro).
- 33'Offside, Ebro. Carlos Barreda tries a through ball, but Álvaro González is caught offside.
- 31'Roberto Rosales (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Fran García (Ebro).
- 29'Attempt missed. Guido Carrillo (Leganés) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Martin Braithwaite.
- 29'Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right.
- 21'Aitor Ruibal (Leganés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Foul by Rafael Parejo (Ebro).
- 18'Aymane Mourid (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Javier Eraso (Leganés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Pérez.
- 14'Attempt missed. Rubén Pérez (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 13'Attempt saved. Jonathan Silva (Leganés) left footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 11'Attempt missed. Martin Braithwaite (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Guido Carrillo.
- 10'Hand ball by Stephane Emaná (Ebro).
- 6'Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Leganés).
- 6'Juan Barros (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Álvaro González (Ebro) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Foul by Jonathan Silva (Leganés).
- 1'Jonathan Silva (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 1'Foul by Álvaro González (Ebro).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.