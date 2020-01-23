Cultural Leonesa v Atlético de Madrid

Cultural Leonesa v Atlético de MadridSpanish Copa Del Rey at Reino de León
23-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 12,252REF: J Alberola Rojas
Cultural Leonesa
Julen Castañeda 83'
Sergio Benito 108'
2 - 1
AET
HT: 0-0
FT: 1-1
Atlético de Madrid
Ángel Correa 62'
- Match ends, Cultural Leonesa 2, Atlético de Madrid 1.
- 120'Second Half Extra Time ends, Cultural Leonesa 2, Atlético de Madrid 1.
- 120'Attempt missed. Sergio Camello (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Santiago Arias with a cross.
- 117'Sergio Marcos (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 117'Rodrigo Riquelme (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 117'Foul by Sergio Marcos (Cultural Leonesa).
- 116'Foul by Felipe (Atlético de Madrid).
- 116'Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 115'Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Sánchez.
- 115'Attempt blocked. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey.
- 114'Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Félix with a cross following a corner.
- 113'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Èric Montes.
- 113'Attempt missed. Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sergio Marcos.
- 111'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Dionisio Villalba.
- 110'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Julen Castañeda.
- 110'Attempt saved. Rodrigo Riquelme (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Felipe.
- 108'Goal! Cultural Leonesa 2, Atlético de Madrid 1. Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gabriel Gudiño with a cross.
- 108'Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Saúl Ñíguez tries a through ball, but Ivan Saponjic is caught offside.
- 107'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Julen Castañeda.
- 105'Second Half Extra Time begins Cultural Leonesa 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
- 105+3'First Half Extra Time ends, Cultural Leonesa 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
- 105+2'Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 105+2'Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).
- 102'Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Rodrigo Riquelme replaces Ángel Correa.
- 102'Attempt missed. Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from very close range is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Sergio Camello following a corner.
- 101'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Lucas Giffard.
- 101'Attempt saved. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.
- 101'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Virgil Thérésin.
- 99'Attempt missed. João Félix (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ángel Correa.
- 99'Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Sergio Camello replaces Marcos Llorente.
- 98'Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 98'Foul by Dionisio Villalba (Cultural Leonesa).
- 97'Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
- 96'Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).
- 96'Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 93'Attempt missed. Manuel Sánchez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Saúl Ñíguez.
- 93'Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Alfonso Martín Castillo replaces Antonio Martínez.
- 91'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Felipe.
- 90'First Half Extra Time begins Cultural Leonesa 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Cultural Leonesa 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
- 90+1'Foul by Manuel Sánchez (Atlético de Madrid).
- 90+1'Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Attempt saved. Thomas Partey (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 90+1'Attempt saved. Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.
- 90'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Héctor Rodas.
- 90'Attempt saved. Ivan Saponjic (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Santiago Arias.
- 89'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Marcos Llorente.
- 89'Attempt missed. Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andy Kawaya.
- 88'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Antonio Martínez.
- 87'Attempt blocked. Ivan Saponjic (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Partey with a cross.
- 87'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Lucas Giffard.
- 87'Attempt saved. Ivan Saponjic (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by João Félix with a through ball.
- 85'Foul by Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid).
- 85'Andy Kawaya (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Goal! Cultural Leonesa 1, Atlético de Madrid 1. Julen Castañeda (Cultural Leonesa) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.
- 83'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Saúl Ñíguez.
- 82'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Manuel Sánchez.
- 81'Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Sergio Marcos replaces Aitor Fernández.
- 81'Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 80'Manuel Sánchez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
- 79'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Thomas Partey.
- 74'Dionisio Villalba (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card.
- 74'Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
- 72'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Santiago Arias.
- 70'Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Dionisio Villalba replaces Luque.
- 70'Foul by Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid).
- 70'Èric Montes (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Ivan Saponjic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 69'Foul by Héctor Rodas (Cultural Leonesa).
- 68'Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
- 68'Ivan Saponjic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 67'Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Foul by Aitor Fernández (Cultural Leonesa).
- 65'Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).
- 65'Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 62'Goal! Cultural Leonesa 0, Atlético de Madrid 1. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Félix with a through ball.
- 61'Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
- 61'Virgil Thérésin (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Ivan Saponjic replaces Vitolo.
- 59'Attempt missed. Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Manuel Sánchez.
- 59'Substitution, Cultural Leonesa. Andy Kawaya replaces Augusto Galvan.
- 58'Attempt saved. Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by João Félix.
- 56'Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.
- 55'Attempt missed. Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Virgil Thérésin following a corner.
- 55'Attempt missed. Virgil Thérésin (Cultural Leonesa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luque with a cross following a corner.
- 55'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Manuel Sánchez.
- 54'Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
- 53'Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 53'Foul by Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa).
- 50'Attempt missed. Ángel Correa (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Santiago Arias.
- 47'Offside, Cultural Leonesa. Augusto Galvan tries a through ball, but Luque is caught offside.
- 45'Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Héctor Herrera.
- 45'Second Half begins Cultural Leonesa 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Cultural Leonesa 0, Atlético de Madrid 0.
- 43'Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 43'Foul by Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid).
- 43'Antonio Martínez (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Foul by Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid).
- 42'Aitor Fernández (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Héctor Herrera tries a through ball, but Felipe is caught offside.
- 40'Luque (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 40'Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 40'Foul by Luque (Cultural Leonesa).
- 37'Augusto Galvan (Cultural Leonesa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 37'Marcos Llorente (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Foul by Augusto Galvan (Cultural Leonesa).
- 36'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Héctor Herrera.
- 34'Offside, Cultural Leonesa. Luque tries a through ball, but Héctor Rodas is caught offside.
- 34'Foul by Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid).
- 34'Augusto Galvan (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 33'Héctor Rodas (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 33'Foul by João Félix (Atlético de Madrid).
- 31'Foul by Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid).
- 31'Augusto Galvan (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 30'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Gabriel Gudiño.
- 25'Luque (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Foul by Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid).
- 21'Foul by Héctor Rodas (Cultural Leonesa).
- 21'Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Corner, Cultural Leonesa. Conceded by Mario Hermoso.
- 20'Attempt blocked. Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Antonio Martínez.
- 20'Attempt missed. Felipe (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Héctor Herrera with a cross following a corner.
- 19'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Lucas Giffard.
- 19'Attempt saved. Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vitolo.
- 19'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Virgil Thérésin.
- 19'Attempt missed. Manuel Sánchez (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Vitolo.
- 16'Manuel Sánchez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 16'Foul by Gabriel Gudiño (Cultural Leonesa).
- 13'Attempt blocked. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ángel Correa with a cross.
- 12'Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Sergio Benito (Cultural Leonesa).
- 11'Foul by Mario Hermoso (Atlético de Madrid).
- 11'Luque (Cultural Leonesa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 10'Attempt blocked. Santiago Arias (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Félix.
- 7'Attempt missed. Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by João Félix with a through ball.
- 5'Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Julen Castañeda.
- 3'Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo tries a through ball, but Ángel Correa is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.