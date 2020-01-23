Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis

Spanish Copa Del Rey at Estadio de Vallecas
23-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 11,800REF: R de Burgos Bengoetxea

Rayo Vallecano

Catena  47'
Andrés Martín  118'
2 - 2
AET
HT: 0-0
FT: 1-1

Real Betis

Joaquín Sánchez Rodríguez  84'
Loren Morón  97'
Rayo Vallecano win 4-2 on penalties
  • FT
    Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 2(4), Real Betis 2(2).
  • 120+6'
    Penalty Shootout ends, Rayo Vallecano 2(4), Real Betis 2(2).
  • 120+6'
    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2(4), Real Betis 2(2). Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
  • 120+5'
    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Cristian Tello (Real Betis) right footed shot is too high. Cristian Tello should be disappointed.
  • 120+4'
    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2(3), Real Betis 2(2). Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 120+3'
    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2(2), Real Betis 2(2). Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
  • 120+3'
    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2(2), Real Betis 2(1). José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 120+2'
    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2(1), Real Betis 2(1). Loren Morón (Real Betis) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
  • 120+1'
    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2(1), Real Betis 2. Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 120+1'
    Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot is too high. Joaquín should be disappointed.
  • 120'
    Penalty Shootout begins Rayo Vallecano 2, Real Betis 2.
  • 120+1'
    Second Half Extra Time ends, Rayo Vallecano 2, Real Betis 2.
  • 120+1'
    Attempt saved. José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 120'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Emerson.
  • 118'
    Goal
    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2, Real Betis 2. Andrés Martín (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro García with a cross.
  • 117'
    Attempt saved. Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristian Tello with a through ball.
  • 116'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Carles Aleñá.
  • 115'
    Attempt missed. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Suárez.
  • 115'
    Attempt saved. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edgar González with a through ball.
  • 114'
    Yellow Card
    Cristian Tello (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 114'
    Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 114'
    Foul by Cristian Tello (Real Betis).
  • 113'
    Yellow Card
    Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 112'
    Foul by Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 112'
    Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 112'
    Attempt saved. Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 112'
    Foul by Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 112'
    Edgar González (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 108'
    Yellow Card
    Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 108'
    Foul by Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 108'
    Álex Moreno (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 107'
    Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right following a fast break.
  • 106'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Cristian Tello.
  • 106'
    Attempt blocked. José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl García with a cross.
  • 106'
    Attempt blocked. Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martín Pascual.
  • 105'
    Second Half Extra Time begins Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 2.
  • 105+1'
    First Half Extra Time ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 2.
  • 104'
    Foul by Loren Morón (Real Betis).
  • 104'
    Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 100'
    Offside, Real Betis. Marc Bartra tries a through ball, but Joaquín is caught offside.
  • 97'
    Goal
    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 2. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carles Aleñá.
  • 97'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro García replaces Leonardo Ulloa.
  • 96'
    Attempt blocked. José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 94'
    Yellow Card
    Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 94'
    José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 94'
    Foul by Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis).
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Betis. Edgar González replaces Borja Iglesias.
  • 90'
    First Half Extra Time begins Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 1.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 1.
  • 90+1'
    Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Antonio Luna tries a through ball, but Leonardo Ulloa is caught offside.
  • 90'
    Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Bartra.
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Mario Suárez replaces Óscar Trejo.
  • 89'
    Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 89'
    Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 88'
    Loren Morón (Real Betis) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Marc Bartra.
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Antonio Luna with a cross following a corner.
  • 87'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Loren Morón.
  • 86'
    Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
  • 84'
    Goal
    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 1. Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. José Pozo replaces Jonathan Montiel.
  • 83'
    Foul by Martín Pascual (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 83'
    Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Foul by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 80'
    Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Álex Moreno.
  • 77'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Emerson.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Betis. Loren Morón replaces Guido Rodríguez.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Andrés Martín replaces Jorge de Frutos.
  • 73'
    Hand ball by Carles Aleñá (Real Betis).
  • 71'
    Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leonardo Ulloa.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Diego Lainez.
  • 68'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Dani Martín.
  • 67'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Marc Bartra.
  • 67'
    Attempt blocked. Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Montiel.
  • 63'
    Yellow Card
    Marc Bartra (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 63'
    Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Marc Bartra (Real Betis).
  • 63'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Andrés Guardado.
  • 62'
    Yellow Card
    Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 62'
    Foul by Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 62'
    Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 62'
    Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 62'
    Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guido Rodríguez.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross following a corner.
  • 59'
    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Antonio Luna.
  • 58'
    Yellow Card
    Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 58'
    Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 58'
    Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 58'
    Yellow Card
    Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 58'
    Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 58'
    Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 56'
    Attempt missed. Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Borja Iglesias.
  • 55'
    Foul by Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 55'
    Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 53'
    Foul by Martín Pascual (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 53'
    Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 52'
    Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 52'
    Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Leonardo Ulloa.
  • 50'
    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Miguel Ángel Morro.
  • 50'
    Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borja Iglesias.
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
  • 48'
    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Antonio Luna.
  • 48'
    Attempt saved. Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 48'
    Attempt saved. Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 47'
    Goal
    Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 0. Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Montiel with a cross following a corner.
  • 46'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Guido Rodríguez.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Rayo Vallecano 0, Real Betis 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Real Betis 0.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Diego Lainez (Real Betis).
  • 45+1'
    Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Luna with a cross.
  • 43'
    Offside, Real Betis. Andrés Guardado tries a through ball, but Borja Iglesias is caught offside.
  • 43'
    Foul by Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 43'
    Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Yellow Card
    Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 38'
    Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 38'
    Foul by Carles Aleñá (Real Betis).
  • 36'
    Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Emerson.
  • 35'
    Attempt missed. Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Antonio Luna.
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Antonio Luna (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Montiel.
  • 32'
    Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Diego Lainez (Real Betis).
  • 31'
    Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 31'
    Marc Bartra (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Attempt missed. Antonio Luna (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.
  • 29'
    Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
  • 29'
    Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Jonathan Montiel tries a through ball, but Jorge de Frutos is caught offside.
  • 26'
    Yellow Card
    Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 26'
    Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Foul by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 23'
    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Jorge de Frutos.
  • 23'
    Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Luna.
  • 21'
    Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 21'
    Foul by Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 20'
    Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Foul by Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 18'
    Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 16'
    Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).
  • 16'
    Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 16'
    Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross following a corner.
  • 15'
    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Antonio Luna.
  • 14'
    Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 13'
    Foul by Carles Aleñá (Real Betis).
  • 13'
    Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Foul by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 11'
    Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 10'
    Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Foul by Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano).
  • 4'
    Offside, Real Betis. Marc Bartra tries a through ball, but Borja Iglesias is caught offside.
  • 2'
    Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Luis Advíncula.
  • 1'
    Offside, Real Betis. Marc Bartra tries a through ball, but Diego Lainez is caught offside.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.