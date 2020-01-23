Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis

Rayo Vallecano v Real BetisSpanish Copa Del Rey at Estadio de Vallecas
23-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 11,800REF: R de Burgos Bengoetxea
Rayo Vallecano
Catena 47'
Andrés Martín 118'
2 - 2
AET
HT: 0-0
FT: 1-1
Real Betis
Joaquín Sánchez Rodríguez 84'
Loren Morón 97'
Rayo Vallecano win 4-2 on penalties
- Match ends, Rayo Vallecano 2(4), Real Betis 2(2).
- 120+6'Penalty Shootout ends, Rayo Vallecano 2(4), Real Betis 2(2).
- 120+6'Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2(4), Real Betis 2(2). Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the centre of the goal.
- 120+5'Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Cristian Tello (Real Betis) right footed shot is too high. Cristian Tello should be disappointed.
- 120+4'Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2(3), Real Betis 2(2). Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 120+3'Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2(2), Real Betis 2(2). Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the centre of the goal.
- 120+3'Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2(2), Real Betis 2(1). José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 120+2'Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2(1), Real Betis 2(1). Loren Morón (Real Betis) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
- 120+1'Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2(1), Real Betis 2. Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 120+1'Penalty missed! Bad penalty by Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot is too high. Joaquín should be disappointed.
- 120'Penalty Shootout begins Rayo Vallecano 2, Real Betis 2.
- 120+1'Second Half Extra Time ends, Rayo Vallecano 2, Real Betis 2.
- 120+1'Attempt saved. José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 120'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Emerson.
- 118'Goal! Rayo Vallecano 2, Real Betis 2. Andrés Martín (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro García with a cross.
- 117'Attempt saved. Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Cristian Tello with a through ball.
- 116'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Carles Aleñá.
- 115'Attempt missed. Álvaro García (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mario Suárez.
- 115'Attempt saved. Cristian Tello (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Edgar González with a through ball.
- 114'Cristian Tello (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 114'Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 114'Foul by Cristian Tello (Real Betis).
- 113'Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 112'Foul by Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano).
- 112'Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 112'Attempt saved. Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 112'Foul by Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano).
- 112'Edgar González (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 108'Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 108'Foul by Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano).
- 108'Álex Moreno (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 107'Attempt missed. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right following a fast break.
- 106'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Cristian Tello.
- 106'Attempt blocked. José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Saúl García with a cross.
- 106'Attempt blocked. Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Martín Pascual.
- 105'Second Half Extra Time begins Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 2.
- 105+1'First Half Extra Time ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 2.
- 104'Foul by Loren Morón (Real Betis).
- 104'Mario Suárez (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 100'Offside, Real Betis. Marc Bartra tries a through ball, but Joaquín is caught offside.
- 97'Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 2. Loren Morón (Real Betis) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Carles Aleñá.
- 97'Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Álvaro García replaces Leonardo Ulloa.
- 96'Attempt blocked. José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 94'Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 94'José Pozo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 94'Foul by Zouhair Feddal (Real Betis).
- 90'Substitution, Real Betis. Edgar González replaces Borja Iglesias.
- 90'First Half Extra Time begins Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 1.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 1.
- 90+1'Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Antonio Luna tries a through ball, but Leonardo Ulloa is caught offside.
- 90'Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marc Bartra.
- 90'Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Mario Suárez replaces Óscar Trejo.
- 89'Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
- 89'Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 88'Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 88'Loren Morón (Real Betis) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Marc Bartra.
- 87'Attempt missed. Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Antonio Luna with a cross following a corner.
- 87'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Loren Morón.
- 86'Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
- 84'Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 1. Joaquín (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
- 83'Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. José Pozo replaces Jonathan Montiel.
- 83'Foul by Martín Pascual (Rayo Vallecano).
- 83'Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
- 80'Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Álex Moreno.
- 77'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Emerson.
- 77'Attempt missed. Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
- 75'Substitution, Real Betis. Loren Morón replaces Guido Rodríguez.
- 75'Substitution, Rayo Vallecano. Andrés Martín replaces Jorge de Frutos.
- 73'Hand ball by Carles Aleñá (Real Betis).
- 71'Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
- 70'Attempt missed. Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Leonardo Ulloa.
- 69'Substitution, Real Betis. Joaquín replaces Diego Lainez.
- 68'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Dani Martín.
- 67'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Marc Bartra.
- 67'Attempt blocked. Saúl García (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jonathan Montiel.
- 63'Marc Bartra (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 63'Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Foul by Marc Bartra (Real Betis).
- 63'Substitution, Real Betis. Cristian Tello replaces Andrés Guardado.
- 62'Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 62'Foul by Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano).
- 62'Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 62'Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
- 62'Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Attempt missed. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Guido Rodríguez.
- 59'Attempt missed. Borja Iglesias (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross following a corner.
- 59'Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Antonio Luna.
- 58'Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 58'Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
- 58'Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 58'Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 58'Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
- 58'Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 56'Attempt missed. Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Borja Iglesias.
- 55'Foul by Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano).
- 55'Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 54'Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 53'Foul by Martín Pascual (Rayo Vallecano).
- 53'Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 52'Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
- 52'Emerson (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Leonardo Ulloa.
- 50'Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Miguel Ángel Morro.
- 50'Attempt saved. Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Borja Iglesias.
- 49'Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
- 48'Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Antonio Luna.
- 48'Attempt saved. Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 48'Attempt saved. Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 47'Goal! Rayo Vallecano 1, Real Betis 0. Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Montiel with a cross following a corner.
- 46'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Guido Rodríguez.
- 45'Second Half begins Rayo Vallecano 0, Real Betis 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Rayo Vallecano 0, Real Betis 0.
- 45+1'Foul by Diego Lainez (Real Betis).
- 45+1'Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Attempt missed. Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Luna with a cross.
- 43'Offside, Real Betis. Andrés Guardado tries a through ball, but Borja Iglesias is caught offside.
- 43'Foul by Alejandro Catena (Rayo Vallecano).
- 43'Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 38'Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 38'Foul by Carles Aleñá (Real Betis).
- 36'Corner, Rayo Vallecano. Conceded by Emerson.
- 35'Attempt missed. Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Antonio Luna.
- 34'Attempt missed. Antonio Luna (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonathan Montiel.
- 32'Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Foul by Diego Lainez (Real Betis).
- 31'Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
- 31'Marc Bartra (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Attempt missed. Antonio Luna (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the left.
- 29'Foul by Nabil Fekir (Real Betis).
- 29'Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Offside, Rayo Vallecano. Jonathan Montiel tries a through ball, but Jorge de Frutos is caught offside.
- 26'Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 26'Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Foul by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
- 23'Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Jorge de Frutos.
- 23'Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
- 22'Attempt missed. Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antonio Luna.
- 21'Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 21'Foul by Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano).
- 20'Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Foul by Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano).
- 18'Diego Lainez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 18'Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
- 16'Foul by Andrés Guardado (Real Betis).
- 16'Luis Advíncula (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16'Attempt missed. Marc Bartra (Real Betis) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Andrés Guardado with a cross following a corner.
- 15'Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Antonio Luna.
- 14'Nabil Fekir (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 14'Foul by Óscar Trejo (Rayo Vallecano).
- 13'Foul by Carles Aleñá (Real Betis).
- 13'Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Foul by Jonathan Montiel (Rayo Vallecano).
- 11'Carles Aleñá (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Foul by Óscar Valentín (Rayo Vallecano).
- 10'Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Foul by Leonardo Ulloa (Rayo Vallecano).
- 4'Offside, Real Betis. Marc Bartra tries a through ball, but Borja Iglesias is caught offside.
- 2'Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Luis Advíncula.
- 1'Offside, Real Betis. Marc Bartra tries a through ball, but Diego Lainez is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.