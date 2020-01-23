Mirandés v Celta de Vigo

Mirandés v Celta de VigoSpanish Copa Del Rey at Municipal de Anduva
23-01-2020KO:18:00ATT: 2,407REF: J Martínez Munuera
Mirandés
Matheus Aias 28' pen
Antonio Sánchez 114'
2 - 1
AET
HT: 1-0
FT: 1-1
Celta de Vigo
Pione Sisto 75'
Rafael Alcántara do Nascimento s/o 111'
- Match ends, Mirandés 2, Celta de Vigo 1.
- 120+2'Second Half Extra Time ends, Mirandés 2, Celta de Vigo 1.
- 120+1'Attempt missed. Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jon Guridi following a fast break.
- 118'Offside, Celta de Vigo. Néstor Araújo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Fernández is caught offside.
- 118'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Gorka Kijera.
- 118'Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Néstor Araújo following a corner.
- 118'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Limones.
- 117'Attempt saved. Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Denis Suárez.
- 117'Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 117'Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés).
- 117'Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 116'Foul by Marcos de Sousa (Mirandés).
- 116'Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 114'Goal! Mirandés 2, Celta de Vigo 1. Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz.
- 112'Penalty saved! Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
- 111'Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
- 111'Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) is shown the red card.
- 111'Penalty conceded by Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 111'Penalty Mirandés. Antonio Sánchez draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 110'Attempt missed. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
- 109'Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 109'Foul by Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés).
- 107'Foul by Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo).
- 107'Marcos de Sousa (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 107'Attempt missed. Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
- 105'Second Half Extra Time begins Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 1.
- 105+2'First Half Extra Time ends, Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 1.
- 105+2'Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Lucas Olaza replaces José Manuel Fontán.
- 105+1'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Antonio Sánchez.
- 105'Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 105'Foul by Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés).
- 104'Offside, Celta de Vigo. Jorge Sáenz tries a through ball, but Pione Sisto is caught offside.
- 103'Attempt blocked. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.
- 101'Attempt missed. Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 101'Substitution, Mirandés. Antonio Sánchez replaces Álvaro Peña.
- 100'José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 99'Foul by José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo).
- 99'Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 98'Foul by Rafinha (Celta de Vigo).
- 98'Marcos de Sousa (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 98'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Gorka Kijera.
- 95'Attempt missed. José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 95'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Martín Merquelanz.
- 94'Attempt missed. Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álvaro Peña.
- 92'Foul by Carlos Julio Martinez (Mirandés).
- 92'Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90'First Half Extra Time begins Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 1.
- 90+4'Attempt missed. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
- 90'Attempt blocked. Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
- 89'Offside, Mirandés. Álvaro Rey tries a through ball, but Marcos de Sousa is caught offside.
- 88'Foul by Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo).
- 88'Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 88'Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Fernández.
- 86'Foul by Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo).
- 86'Odei Onaindia (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 83'Substitution, Mirandés. Carlos Julio Martinez replaces Alexander González.
- 82'Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
- 82'Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 81'Attempt saved. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 81'Attempt blocked. Marcos de Sousa (Mirandés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 80'Attempt blocked. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 78'Attempt missed. Odei Onaindia (Mirandés) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz with a cross following a corner.
- 77'Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.
- 77'Attempt saved. Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz with a cross.
- 75'Goal! Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 1. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rafinha.
- 75'Attempt saved. Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
- 73'Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Rafinha replaces Brais Méndez.
- 73'Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
- 72'Foul by José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo).
- 72'Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 70'Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card.
- 70'Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 70'Foul by Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés).
- 69'Substitution, Mirandés. Marcos de Sousa replaces Matheus Aias.
- 68'Attempt saved. Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pione Sisto.
- 67'Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Iago Aspas replaces Pape Cheikh.
- 65'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Odei Onaindia.
- 65'Attempt blocked. Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Fernández.
- 62'Attempt saved. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brais Méndez.
- 61'Attempt missed. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
- 61'Attempt missed. Gorka Kijera (Mirandés) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 60'Foul by Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo).
- 60'Matheus Aias (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 60'Substitution, Mirandés. Álvaro Rey replaces Iñigo Vicente.
- 59'Attempt missed. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Denis Suárez.
- 58'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Odei Onaindia.
- 58'Attempt blocked. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Denis Suárez.
- 57'Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Jon Guridi (Mirandés).
- 57'Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Pione Sisto replaces Juan Hernández.
- 56'Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 52'Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).
- 52'Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Juan Hernández (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Fernández.
- 49'Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 49'Foul by Enric Franquesa (Mirandés).
- 45'Second Half begins Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 0.
- 45+1'Sergio Álvarez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+1'Iñigo Vicente (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 45+1'Hand ball by Iñigo Vicente (Mirandés).
- 44'Foul by Odei Onaindia (Mirandés).
- 44'Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
- 42'Attempt missed. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kevin Vázquez with a cross.
- 41'Attempt blocked. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Vázquez with a cross.
- 37'Gorka Kijera (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 37'Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Foul by Gorka Kijera (Mirandés).
- 36'Attempt saved. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 34'Attempt saved. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross.
- 33'Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 33'Foul by Enric Franquesa (Mirandés).
- 32'Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 32'Foul by Gorka Kijera (Mirandés).
- 28'Goal! Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 0. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
- 28'Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
- 27'Penalty conceded by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
- 27'Penalty Mirandés. Odei Onaindia draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 27'Attempt blocked. Odei Onaindia (Mirandés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 27'Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Jorge Sáenz.
- 27'Attempt blocked. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Guridi.
- 26'Enric Franquesa (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 24'Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).
- 24'Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 23'Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
- 20'Foul by José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo).
- 20'Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Attempt blocked. Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Sáenz.
- 19'Attempt missed. Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross following a corner.
- 18'Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Alexander González.
- 12'Attempt saved. Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matheus Aias.
- 11'Foul by Matheus Aias (Mirandés).
- 11'Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Attempt saved. Alexander González (Mirandés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Peña.
- 8'Attempt saved. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pape Cheikh.
- 6'Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
- 6'Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Jorge Sáenz.
- 5'Attempt blocked. Jon Guridi (Mirandés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 5'Attempt blocked. Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Aias.
- 5'Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Joseph Aidoo.
- 3'Foul by Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés).
- 3'Pape Cheikh (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.