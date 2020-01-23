Mirandés v Celta de Vigo

Spanish Copa Del Rey at Municipal de Anduva
23-01-2020KO:18:00ATT: 2,407REF: J Martínez Munuera

Mirandés

Matheus Aias  28' pen
Antonio Sánchez  114'
2 - 1
AET
HT: 1-0
FT: 1-1

Celta de Vigo

Pione Sisto  75'
Rafael Alcántara do Nascimento s/o 111'
  • FT
    Match ends, Mirandés 2, Celta de Vigo 1.
  • 120+2'
    Second Half Extra Time ends, Mirandés 2, Celta de Vigo 1.
  • 120+1'
    Attempt missed. Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jon Guridi following a fast break.
  • 118'
    Offside, Celta de Vigo. Néstor Araújo tries a through ball, but Gabriel Fernández is caught offside.
  • 118'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Gorka Kijera.
  • 118'
    Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo) hits the bar with a header from very close range. Assisted by Néstor Araújo following a corner.
  • 118'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Limones.
  • 117'
    Attempt saved. Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Denis Suárez.
  • 117'
    Yellow Card
    Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 117'
    Foul by Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés).
  • 117'
    Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 116'
    Foul by Marcos de Sousa (Mirandés).
  • 116'
    Joseph Aidoo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 114'
    Goal
    Goal! Mirandés 2, Celta de Vigo 1. Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz.
  • 112'
    Penalty saved! Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 111'
    Yellow Card
    Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card.
  • 111'
    Red Card
    Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) is shown the red card.
  • 111'
    Penalty conceded by Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 111'
    Penalty Mirandés. Antonio Sánchez draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 110'
    Attempt missed. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
  • 109'
    Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 109'
    Foul by Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés).
  • 107'
    Foul by Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo).
  • 107'
    Marcos de Sousa (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 107'
    Attempt missed. Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
  • 105'
    Second Half Extra Time begins Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 1.
  • 105+2'
    First Half Extra Time ends, Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 1.
  • 105+2'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Lucas Olaza replaces José Manuel Fontán.
  • 105+1'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Antonio Sánchez.
  • 105'
    Rafinha (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 105'
    Foul by Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés).
  • 104'
    Offside, Celta de Vigo. Jorge Sáenz tries a through ball, but Pione Sisto is caught offside.
  • 103'
    Attempt blocked. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from very close range is blocked. Assisted by Rafinha.
  • 101'
    Attempt missed. Antonio Sánchez (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 101'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mirandés. Antonio Sánchez replaces Álvaro Peña.
  • 100'
    Yellow Card
    José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 99'
    Foul by José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo).
  • 99'
    Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 98'
    Foul by Rafinha (Celta de Vigo).
  • 98'
    Marcos de Sousa (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 98'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Gorka Kijera.
  • 95'
    Attempt missed. José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 95'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Martín Merquelanz.
  • 94'
    Attempt missed. Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Álvaro Peña.
  • 92'
    Foul by Carlos Julio Martinez (Mirandés).
  • 92'
    Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90'
    First Half Extra Time begins Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 1.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt missed. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
  • 90'
    Attempt blocked. Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
  • 89'
    Offside, Mirandés. Álvaro Rey tries a through ball, but Marcos de Sousa is caught offside.
  • 88'
    Foul by Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo).
  • 88'
    Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gabriel Fernández.
  • 86'
    Foul by Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo).
  • 86'
    Odei Onaindia (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mirandés. Carlos Julio Martinez replaces Alexander González.
  • 82'
    Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
  • 82'
    Iago Aspas (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 81'
    Attempt saved. Álvaro Rey (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 81'
    Attempt blocked. Marcos de Sousa (Mirandés) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 80'
    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Odei Onaindia (Mirandés) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz with a cross following a corner.
  • 77'
    Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Sergio Álvarez.
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Martín Merquelanz with a cross.
  • 75'
    Goal
    Goal! Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 1. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rafinha.
  • 75'
    Attempt saved. Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Iago Aspas.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Rafinha replaces Brais Méndez.
  • 73'
    Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
  • 72'
    Foul by José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo).
  • 72'
    Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 70'
    Yellow Card
    Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card.
  • 70'
    Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 70'
    Foul by Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés).
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mirandés. Marcos de Sousa replaces Matheus Aias.
  • 68'
    Attempt saved. Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pione Sisto.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Iago Aspas replaces Pape Cheikh.
  • 65'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Odei Onaindia.
  • 65'
    Attempt blocked. Denis Suárez (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Fernández.
  • 62'
    Attempt saved. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Brais Méndez.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Gorka Kijera (Mirandés) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 60'
    Foul by Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo).
  • 60'
    Matheus Aias (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 60'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Mirandés. Álvaro Rey replaces Iñigo Vicente.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Denis Suárez.
  • 58'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Odei Onaindia.
  • 58'
    Attempt blocked. Pione Sisto (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Denis Suárez.
  • 57'
    Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Jon Guridi (Mirandés).
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Celta de Vigo. Pione Sisto replaces Juan Hernández.
  • 56'
    Yellow Card
    Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 52'
    Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).
  • 52'
    Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. Juan Hernández (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Fernández.
  • 49'
    Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 49'
    Foul by Enric Franquesa (Mirandés).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 0.
  • 45+1'
    Sergio Álvarez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45+1'
    Yellow Card
    Iñigo Vicente (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 45+1'
    Hand ball by Iñigo Vicente (Mirandés).
  • 44'
    Foul by Odei Onaindia (Mirandés).
  • 44'
    Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kevin Vázquez with a cross.
  • 41'
    Attempt blocked. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin Vázquez with a cross.
  • 37'
    Yellow Card
    Gorka Kijera (Mirandés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 37'
    Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Foul by Gorka Kijera (Mirandés).
  • 36'
    Attempt saved. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 34'
    Attempt saved. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross.
  • 33'
    Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 33'
    Foul by Enric Franquesa (Mirandés).
  • 32'
    Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Gorka Kijera (Mirandés).
  • 28'
    PEN
    Goal! Mirandés 1, Celta de Vigo 0. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top left corner.
  • 28'
    Yellow Card
    Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
  • 27'
    Penalty conceded by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
  • 27'
    Penalty Mirandés. Odei Onaindia draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 27'
    Attempt blocked. Odei Onaindia (Mirandés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 27'
    Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Jorge Sáenz.
  • 27'
    Attempt blocked. Matheus Aias (Mirandés) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jon Guridi.
  • 26'
    Enric Franquesa (Mirandés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 24'
    Foul by Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo).
  • 24'
    Mickaël Malsa (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Jorge Sáenz (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 23'
    Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
  • 20'
    Foul by José Manuel Fontán (Celta de Vigo).
  • 20'
    Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Attempt blocked. Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Sáenz.
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Brais Méndez (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Denis Suárez with a cross following a corner.
  • 18'
    Corner, Celta de Vigo. Conceded by Alexander González.
  • 12'
    Attempt saved. Álvaro Peña (Mirandés) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matheus Aias.
  • 11'
    Foul by Matheus Aias (Mirandés).
  • 11'
    Néstor Araújo (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Attempt saved. Alexander González (Mirandés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Álvaro Peña.
  • 8'
    Attempt saved. Gabriel Fernández (Celta de Vigo) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Pape Cheikh.
  • 6'
    Foul by Álvaro Peña (Mirandés).
  • 6'
    Kevin Vázquez (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Jorge Sáenz.
  • 5'
    Attempt blocked. Jon Guridi (Mirandés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 5'
    Attempt blocked. Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Aias.
  • 5'
    Corner, Mirandés. Conceded by Joseph Aidoo.
  • 3'
    Foul by Martín Merquelanz (Mirandés).
  • 3'
    Pape Cheikh (Celta de Vigo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.