Newcastle United v Oxford United

Newcastle United v Oxford UnitedEnglish FA Cup at St. James' Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 52,221REF: R Jones
Newcastle United
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Oxford United
- Match ends, Newcastle United 0, Oxford United 0.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Oxford United 0.
- 90+5'Hand ball by Daniel Agyei (Oxford United).
- 90+4'Attempt missed. Robert Dickie (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
- 90+3'Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Karl Darlow.
- 90+3'Attempt saved. Nathan Holland (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 90+1'Substitution, Oxford United. Jamie Hanson replaces Alex Rodriguez.
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
- 90'Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.
- 88'Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 88'Foul by Daniel Agyei (Oxford United).
- 87'Substitution, Newcastle United. Isaac Hayden replaces Sean Longstaff.
- 87'Substitution, Oxford United. Daniel Agyei replaces Tariqe Fosu-Henry.
- 87'Attempt missed. Joelinton (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
- 86'Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Elliott Moore.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 85'Mark Sykes (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 85'Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 85'Foul by Mark Sykes (Oxford United).
- 81'Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin.
- 80'Substitution, Newcastle United. Christian Atsu replaces Nabil Bentaleb.
- 80'Foul by Joelinton (Newcastle United).
- 80'Alex Rodriguez (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Joelinton (Newcastle United).
- 79'Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 79'Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Sam Long (Oxford United).
- 77'Substitution, Oxford United. Nathan Holland replaces Jamie Mackie.
- 77'Attempt missed. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from very close range is too high.
- 75'Alex Rodriguez (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 75'Matthew Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 75'Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Oxford United).
- 73'Foul by Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United).
- 73'Marcus Browne (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 72'Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 72'Foul by Marcus Browne (Oxford United).
- 71'Attempt missed. Matthew Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 70'Substitution, Newcastle United. Matthew Longstaff replaces Allan Saint-Maximin.
- 70'Attempt saved. Marcus Browne (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 66'Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 66'Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United).
- 64'Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 64'DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United).
- 64'Attempt missed. Marcus Browne (Oxford United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 62'Attempt missed. Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 61'Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
- 59'Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin.
- 57'Attempt blocked. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 54'Attempt saved. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 51'Attempt missed. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 51'Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Sam Long.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 50'Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Alex Rodriguez.
- 49'Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 48'Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 48'Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
- 48'Attempt saved. Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 47'Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 47'Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
- 45'Second Half begins Newcastle United 0, Oxford United 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Oxford United 0.
- 45+2'Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+2'Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
- 45'Attempt missed. Marcus Browne (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 44'Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 44'Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
- 43'Attempt missed. Sam Long (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 40'Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Simon Eastwood.
- 40'Attempt saved. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 37'Foul by Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United).
- 37'Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 36'Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Oxford United).
- 34'Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
- 28'Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by Mark Sykes (Oxford United).
- 23'Attempt missed. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) header from very close range is too high.
- 22'Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
- 22'Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 21'Attempt saved. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 19'Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 19'Foul by Mark Sykes (Oxford United).
- 16'Foul by Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United).
- 16'Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 11'Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 11'Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United).
- 3'Foul by Mark Sykes (Oxford United).
- 3'Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 2'Attempt missed. Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.