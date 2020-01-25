Newcastle United v Oxford United

English FA Cup at St. James' Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 52,221REF: R Jones

Newcastle United

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Oxford United

  • FT
    Match ends, Newcastle United 0, Oxford United 0.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Oxford United 0.
  • 90+5'
    Hand ball by Daniel Agyei (Oxford United).
  • 90+4'
    Attempt missed. Robert Dickie (Oxford United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
  • 90+3'
    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Karl Darlow.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt saved. Nathan Holland (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 90+1'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Oxford United. Jamie Hanson replaces Alex Rodriguez.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt missed. Fabian Schär (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
  • 90'
    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Josh Ruffels.
  • 88'
    Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 88'
    Foul by Daniel Agyei (Oxford United).
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Newcastle United. Isaac Hayden replaces Sean Longstaff.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Oxford United. Daniel Agyei replaces Tariqe Fosu-Henry.
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Joelinton (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 86'
    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Elliott Moore.
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 85'
    Yellow Card
    Mark Sykes (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 85'
    Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Mark Sykes (Oxford United).
  • 81'
    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Newcastle United. Christian Atsu replaces Nabil Bentaleb.
  • 80'
    Foul by Joelinton (Newcastle United).
  • 80'
    Alex Rodriguez (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Joelinton (Newcastle United).
  • 79'
    Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 79'
    Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Sam Long (Oxford United).
  • 77'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Oxford United. Nathan Holland replaces Jamie Mackie.
  • 77'
    Attempt missed. Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United) left footed shot from very close range is too high.
  • 75'
    Yellow Card
    Alex Rodriguez (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 75'
    Matthew Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Oxford United).
  • 73'
    Foul by Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United).
  • 73'
    Marcus Browne (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 72'
    Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 72'
    Foul by Marcus Browne (Oxford United).
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Matthew Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Newcastle United. Matthew Longstaff replaces Allan Saint-Maximin.
  • 70'
    Attempt saved. Marcus Browne (Oxford United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 66'
    Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United).
  • 64'
    Yellow Card
    Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 64'
    DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Foul by Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United).
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. Marcus Browne (Oxford United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 61'
    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Jamaal Lascelles.
  • 59'
    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by DeAndre Yedlin.
  • 57'
    Attempt blocked. Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 54'
    Attempt saved. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 51'
    Attempt missed. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 51'
    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Sam Long.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 50'
    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Alex Rodriguez.
  • 49'
    Attempt blocked. Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 48'
    Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 48'
    Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
  • 48'
    Attempt saved. Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 47'
    Nabil Bentaleb (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Newcastle United 0, Oxford United 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Newcastle United 0, Oxford United 0.
  • 45+2'
    Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
  • 45'
    Attempt missed. Marcus Browne (Oxford United) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 44'
    Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 44'
    Foul by Jamie Mackie (Oxford United).
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Sam Long (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 40'
    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Simon Eastwood.
  • 40'
    Attempt saved. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 37'
    Foul by Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United).
  • 37'
    Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Sean Longstaff (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Alex Rodriguez (Oxford United).
  • 34'
    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
  • 28'
    Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Mark Sykes (Oxford United).
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) header from very close range is too high.
  • 22'
    Corner, Newcastle United. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
  • 22'
    Attempt blocked. Joelinton (Newcastle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 21'
    Attempt saved. Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 19'
    Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 19'
    Foul by Mark Sykes (Oxford United).
  • 16'
    Foul by Matt Ritchie (Newcastle United).
  • 16'
    Mark Sykes (Oxford United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 11'
    Yellow Card
    Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 11'
    Shandon Baptiste (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Foul by Jamaal Lascelles (Newcastle United).
  • 3'
    Foul by Mark Sykes (Oxford United).
  • 3'
    Allan Saint-Maximin (Newcastle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 2'
    Attempt missed. Josh Ruffels (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.