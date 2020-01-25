Brentford v Leicester City

Brentford v Leicester CityEnglish FA Cup at Griffin Park
25-01-2020KO:12:45ATT: 12,221REF: C Kavanagh
Brentford
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Leicester City
Kelechi Iheanacho 4'
- Match ends, Brentford 0, Leicester City 1.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Brentford 0, Leicester City 1.
- 87'Attempt missed. Luka Racic (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
- 86'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.
- 85'Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford).
- 84'Offside, Brentford. Rico Henry tries a through ball, but Bryan Mbeumo is caught offside.
- 83'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Danny Ward.
- 83'Attempt saved. Luka Racic (Brentford) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes with a cross.
- 83'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Christian Fuchs.
- 82'Substitution, Brentford. Bryan Mbeumo replaces César Joel Valencia Castillo.
- 82'Foul by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City).
- 82'Dru Yearwood (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 79'Offside, Brentford. Rico Henry tries a through ball, but Halil Dervisoglu is caught offside.
- 79'Attempt missed. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 78'Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Emiliano Marcondes.
- 78'Substitution, Leicester City. James Maddison replaces Demarai Gray.
- 77'Substitution, Brentford. Rico Henry replaces Dominic Thompson because of an injury.
- 75'Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Julian Jeanvier.
- 75'Attempt blocked. James Justin (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 69'Foul by Dennis Praet (Leicester City).
- 69'Dominic Thompson (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 68'Substitution, Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall replaces Kelechi Iheanacho.
- 66'Dennis Praet (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Foul by Jan Zamburek (Brentford).
- 64'Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford).
- 62'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Christian Fuchs.
- 62'Foul by Marc Albrighton (Leicester City).
- 62'Julian Jeanvier (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Danny Ward (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Foul by Luka Racic (Brentford).
- 59'Attempt missed. Luka Racic (Brentford) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Josh Dasilva with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 58'Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 58'Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City).
- 56'Jan Zamburek (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 56'Foul by Demarai Gray (Leicester City).
- 53'Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Luka Racic.
- 52'Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City).
- 52'Jan Zamburek (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Offside, Leicester City. Christian Fuchs tries a through ball, but Kelechi Iheanacho is caught offside.
- 50'Attempt missed. César Joel Valencia Castillo (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Halil Dervisoglu.
- 47'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Christian Fuchs.
- 47'Foul by Christian Fuchs (Leicester City).
- 47'Mads Roerslev Rasmussen (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Foul by Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City).
- 46'Dru Yearwood (Brentford) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45'Second Half begins Brentford 0, Leicester City 1.
- 45'Substitution, Brentford. Josh Dasilva replaces Kamohelo Mokotjo because of an injury.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Brentford 0, Leicester City 1.
- 45+1'Attempt missed. Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Dru Yearwood.
- 44'Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).
- 44'Halil Dervisoglu (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Attempt missed. Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
- 44'Attempt saved. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
- 43'Attempt missed. Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Kamohelo Mokotjo.
- 43'Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City).
- 43'Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Offside, Brentford. Emiliano Marcondes tries a through ball, but César Joel Valencia Castillo is caught offside.
- 39'Attempt missed. Julian Jeanvier (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Emiliano Marcondes with a cross following a corner.
- 39'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Danny Ward.
- 39'Attempt saved. Dominic Thompson (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Racic.
- 37'Attempt missed. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Marc Albrighton.
- 37'Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Christian Fuchs.
- 33'Attempt missed. Marc Albrighton (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 29'Dennis Praet (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Foul by César Joel Valencia Castillo (Brentford).
- 26'Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Wes Morgan.
- 26'Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Foul by Halil Dervisoglu (Brentford).
- 22'Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Foul by Jan Zamburek (Brentford).
- 20'Attempt missed. Halil Dervisoglu (Brentford) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by César Joel Valencia Castillo.
- 20'Attempt saved. Jan Zamburek (Brentford) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 18'Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Halil Dervisoglu.
- 18'Attempt blocked. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 17'Demarai Gray (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 17'Foul by Dru Yearwood (Brentford).
- 16'Attempt missed. Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jan Zamburek.
- 15'Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Christian Fuchs with a through ball.
- 10'Attempt missed. Demarai Gray (Leicester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Marc Albrighton following a set piece situation.
- 9'Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 9'Foul by Dru Yearwood (Brentford).
- 8'Foul by James Justin (Leicester City).
- 8'Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Attempt blocked. Dennis Praet (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 7'Attempt blocked. Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 7'James Justin (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Foul by Emiliano Marcondes (Brentford).
- 6'Offside, Brentford. Julian Jeanvier tries a through ball, but César Joel Valencia Castillo is caught offside.
- 6'César Joel Valencia Castillo (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Christian Fuchs (Leicester City).
- 4'Goal! Brentford 0, Leicester City 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by James Justin with a cross.
- 2'Danny Ward (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Foul by Halil Dervisoglu (Brentford).
- 1'Offside, Brentford. Luke Daniels tries a through ball, but Halil Dervisoglu is caught offside.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.