Reading v Cardiff City

English FA Cup at Madejski Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 12,798REF: M Edwards

Reading

Yakou Meite  8'
Tom McIntyre s/o 81'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1

Cardiff City

Callum Paterson  5'
  • FT
    Match ends, Reading 1, Cardiff City 1.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Reading 1, Cardiff City 1.
  • 90+5'
    Andre Burley (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City).
  • 90+4'
    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Teddy Howe.
  • 90+4'
    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Teddy Howe.
  • 90+3'
    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Andre Burley.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 90+2'
    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Gabriel Osho.
  • 90+1'
    Yellow Card
    Teddy Howe (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Teddy Howe (Reading).
  • 90+1'
    David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90'
    Attempt saved. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
  • 87'
    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Gabriel Osho.
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Reading. Andre Burley replaces Ben House.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
  • 81'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Tom McIntyre (Reading) for a bad foul.
  • 81'
    Foul by Tom McIntyre (Reading).
  • 81'
    Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Foul by David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).
  • 79'
    Gabriel Osho (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cardiff City. David Junior Hoilett replaces Josh Murphy.
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 77'
    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Gabriel Osho.
  • 75'
    Foul by Sone Aluko (Reading).
  • 75'
    Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Reading. Ben House replaces Danny Loader.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Danny Loader (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 73'
    Attempt saved. Garath McCleary (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 70'
    Foul by Garath McCleary (Reading).
  • 70'
    Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Reading. Gabriel Osho replaces Matt Miazga because of an injury.
  • 57'
    Teddy Howe (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 57'
    Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
  • 55'
    Foul by Omar Richards (Reading).
  • 55'
    Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 51'
    Danny Loader (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 51'
    Foul by Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Reading 1, Cardiff City 1.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Reading 1, Cardiff City 1.
  • 45+1'
    Yellow Card
    Tom McIntyre (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Tom McIntyre (Reading).
  • 45+1'
    Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Corner, Reading. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
  • 44'
    Omar Richards (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 44'
    Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
  • 39'
    Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 37'
    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Teddy Howe.
  • 31'
    Aden Flint (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 31'
    Foul by Danny Loader (Reading).
  • 30'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cardiff City. Marlon Pack replaces Joe Ralls because of an injury.
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 25'
    Teddy Howe (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 25'
    Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 23'
    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Teddy Howe.
  • 22'
    Foul by Matt Miazga (Reading).
  • 22'
    Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 21'
    Teddy Howe (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
  • 19'
    Foul by Yakou Meite (Reading).
  • 19'
    Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 18'
    Attempt blocked. Yakou Meite (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 16'
    Attempt saved. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 13'
    Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 10'
    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Matt Miazga.
  • 9'
    Yellow Card
    Yakou Meite (Reading) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
  • 8'
    Goal
    Goal! Reading 1, Cardiff City 1. Yakou Meite (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam.
  • 6'
    Attempt missed. Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 5'
    Goal
    Goal! Reading 0, Cardiff City 1. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aden Flint.
  • 4'
    Attempt saved. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 2'
    Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City).
  • 2'
    Charlie Adam (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Josh Murphy (Cardiff City).
  • 2'
    Teddy Howe (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.