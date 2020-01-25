Reading v Cardiff City

Reading v Cardiff CityEnglish FA Cup at Madejski Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 12,798REF: M Edwards
Reading
Yakou Meite 8'
Tom McIntyre s/o 81'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1
Cardiff City
Callum Paterson 5'
- Match ends, Reading 1, Cardiff City 1.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Reading 1, Cardiff City 1.
- 90+5'Andre Burley (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+5'Foul by Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City).
- 90+4'Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Teddy Howe.
- 90+4'Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Teddy Howe.
- 90+3'Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Andre Burley.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 90+2'Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Gabriel Osho.
- 90+1'Teddy Howe (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+1'Foul by Teddy Howe (Reading).
- 90+1'David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90'Attempt saved. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 88'Attempt missed. Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is too high.
- 87'Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Gabriel Osho.
- 86'Attempt missed. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 83'Substitution, Reading. Andre Burley replaces Ben House.
- 82'Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
- 81'Second yellow card to Tom McIntyre (Reading) for a bad foul.
- 81'Foul by Tom McIntyre (Reading).
- 81'Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Andy Rinomhota (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by David Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City).
- 79'Gabriel Osho (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
- 78'Substitution, Cardiff City. David Junior Hoilett replaces Josh Murphy.
- 77'Attempt saved. Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 77'Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Gabriel Osho.
- 75'Foul by Sone Aluko (Reading).
- 75'Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Substitution, Reading. Ben House replaces Danny Loader.
- 74'Attempt missed. Danny Loader (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
- 73'Attempt saved. Garath McCleary (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 71'Attempt missed. Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 70'Foul by Garath McCleary (Reading).
- 70'Marlon Pack (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
- 66'Substitution, Reading. Gabriel Osho replaces Matt Miazga because of an injury.
- 57'Teddy Howe (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 57'Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
- 55'Foul by Omar Richards (Reading).
- 55'Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Danny Loader (Reading) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 51'Foul by Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City).
- 45'Second Half begins Reading 1, Cardiff City 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Reading 1, Cardiff City 1.
- 45+1'Tom McIntyre (Reading) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 45+1'Foul by Tom McIntyre (Reading).
- 45+1'Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Corner, Reading. Conceded by Sol Bamba.
- 44'Omar Richards (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 44'Foul by Will Vaulks (Cardiff City).
- 39'Attempt missed. Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 37'Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Teddy Howe.
- 31'Aden Flint (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 31'Foul by Danny Loader (Reading).
- 30'Substitution, Cardiff City. Marlon Pack replaces Joe Ralls because of an injury.
- 27'Attempt missed. Gavin Whyte (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 25'Teddy Howe (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 25'Foul by Callum Paterson (Cardiff City).
- 24'Attempt missed. Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 23'Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Teddy Howe.
- 22'Foul by Matt Miazga (Reading).
- 22'Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 21'Teddy Howe (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Foul by Joe Ralls (Cardiff City).
- 19'Foul by Yakou Meite (Reading).
- 19'Joe Bennett (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 18'Attempt blocked. Yakou Meite (Reading) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 16'Attempt saved. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 13'Attempt saved. Will Vaulks (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 10'Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Matt Miazga.
- 9'Yakou Meite (Reading) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
- 8'Goal! Reading 1, Cardiff City 1. Yakou Meite (Reading) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Charlie Adam.
- 6'Attempt missed. Robert Glatzel (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 5'Goal! Reading 0, Cardiff City 1. Callum Paterson (Cardiff City) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Aden Flint.
- 4'Attempt saved. Yakou Meite (Reading) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 2'Foul by Leandro Bacuna (Cardiff City).
- 2'Charlie Adam (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Foul by Josh Murphy (Cardiff City).
- 2'Teddy Howe (Reading) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.