West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

West Ham United v West Bromwich AlbionEnglish FA Cup at London Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 58,911REF: S Attwell
West Ham United
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
West Bromwich Albion
Conor Townsend 9'
Semi Ajayi s/o 72'
- Match ends, West Ham United 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
- 90+1'VAR Decision: No Penalty West Ham United.
- 90'Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).
- 90'Kenneth Zohore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90'Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 89'Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
- 89'Attempt blocked. Rayhaan Tulloch (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Zohore with a cross.
- 88'Attempt missed. Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross.
- 86'Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Angelo Ogbonna.
- 85'Attempt saved. Issa Diop (West Ham United) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Noble.
- 84'Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gareth Barry.
- 84'Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.
- 83'Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).
- 83'Kenneth Zohore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Foul by Sébastien Haller (West Ham United).
- 79'Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Attempt missed. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
- 78'Attempt missed. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
- 76'Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
- 74'Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Kyle Bartley replaces Filip Krovinovic.
- 72'Second yellow card to Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) for a bad foul.
- 72'Albian Ajeti (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 72'Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).
- 70'Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Kenneth Zohore replaces Charlie Austin.
- 69'Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).
- 69'Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.
- 68'Attempt blocked. Albian Ajeti (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.
- 65'Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 65'Foul by Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).
- 65'Attempt missed. Albian Ajeti (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
- 64'Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Filip Krovinovic.
- 62'Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Albian Ajeti.
- 62'Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Rayhaan Tulloch replaces Matt Phillips.
- 61'Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gareth Barry.
- 55'Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
- 55'Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Issa Diop.
- 54'Attempt blocked. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Austin.
- 53'Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
- 50'Attempt saved. Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Edwards with a cross.
- 49'Issa Diop (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 49'Foul by Issa Diop (West Ham United).
- 49'Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 47'Foul by Sébastien Haller (West Ham United).
- 47'Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Attempt missed. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 45'Second Half begins West Ham United 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
- 45'Substitution, West Ham United. Angelo Ogbonna replaces Fabián Balbuena.
- 45'Substitution, West Ham United. Michail Antonio replaces Pablo Fornals.
- 45'Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Carlos Sánchez.
- 45+2'First Half ends, West Ham United 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
- 45+1'Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
- 44'Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 43'Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).
- 43'Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 41'Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
- 39'Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 39'Foul by Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion).
- 39'Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 38'Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dara O'Shea with a cross.
- 31'Darren Randolph (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion).
- 30'Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
- 29'Foul by Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion).
- 29'Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Attempt missed. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dara O'Shea with a cross.
- 24'Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Sánchez following a corner.
- 24'Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gareth Barry.
- 22'Foul by Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion).
- 22'Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 17'Attempt missed. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Townsend with a cross.
- 16'Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
- 16'Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).
- 9'Goal! West Ham United 0, West Bromwich Albion 1. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 6'Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Darren Randolph.
- 6'Attempt saved. Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filip Krovinovic.
- 4'Foul by Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion).
- 4'Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.