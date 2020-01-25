West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion

English FA Cup at London Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 58,911REF: S Attwell

West Ham United

0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1

West Bromwich Albion

Conor Townsend  9'
Semi Ajayi s/o 72'
  • FT
    Match ends, West Ham United 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, West Ham United 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 90+1'
    VAR Decision: No Penalty West Ham United.
  • 90'
    Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).
  • 90'
    Kenneth Zohore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90'
    Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 89'
    Attempt saved. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Rayhaan Tulloch (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenneth Zohore with a cross.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini with a cross.
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Angelo Ogbonna.
  • 85'
    Attempt saved. Issa Diop (West Ham United) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mark Noble.
  • 84'
    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gareth Barry.
  • 84'
    Attempt blocked. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Declan Rice.
  • 83'
    Foul by Declan Rice (West Ham United).
  • 83'
    Kenneth Zohore (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Sébastien Haller (West Ham United).
  • 79'
    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Mark Noble (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sébastien Haller.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Kyle Bartley replaces Filip Krovinovic.
  • 72'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) for a bad foul.
  • 72'
    Albian Ajeti (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Kenneth Zohore replaces Charlie Austin.
  • 69'
    Foul by Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United).
  • 69'
    Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Semi Ajayi.
  • 68'
    Attempt blocked. Albian Ajeti (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Michail Antonio with a cross.
  • 65'
    Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 65'
    Foul by Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Albian Ajeti (West Ham United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Manuel Lanzini.
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Filip Krovinovic.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Albian Ajeti.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Rayhaan Tulloch replaces Matt Phillips.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Chris Brunt (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gareth Barry.
  • 55'
    Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).
  • 55'
    Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Issa Diop.
  • 54'
    Attempt blocked. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked. Assisted by Charlie Austin.
  • 53'
    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Angelo Ogbonna.
  • 50'
    Attempt saved. Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kyle Edwards with a cross.
  • 49'
    Yellow Card
    Issa Diop (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 49'
    Foul by Issa Diop (West Ham United).
  • 49'
    Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 47'
    Foul by Sébastien Haller (West Ham United).
  • 47'
    Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 46'
    Attempt missed. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins West Ham United 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, West Ham United. Angelo Ogbonna replaces Fabián Balbuena.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, West Ham United. Michail Antonio replaces Pablo Fornals.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Carlos Sánchez.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, West Ham United 0, West Bromwich Albion 1.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
  • 44'
    Yellow Card
    Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 43'
    Foul by Semi Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 43'
    Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 41'
    Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Fornals.
  • 39'
    Yellow Card
    Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 39'
    Foul by Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 39'
    Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 38'
    Attempt missed. Charlie Austin (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dara O'Shea with a cross.
  • 31'
    Darren Randolph (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 30'
    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Aaron Cresswell.
  • 29'
    Foul by Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 29'
    Sébastien Haller (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Attempt missed. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dara O'Shea with a cross.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Declan Rice (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Carlos Sánchez following a corner.
  • 24'
    Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Gareth Barry.
  • 22'
    Foul by Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 22'
    Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Conor Townsend with a cross.
  • 16'
    Foul by Pablo Fornals (West Ham United).
  • 16'
    Filip Krovinovic (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Gareth Barry (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Foul by Manuel Lanzini (West Ham United).
  • 9'
    Goal
    Goal! West Ham United 0, West Bromwich Albion 1. Conor Townsend (West Bromwich Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 6'
    Corner, West Bromwich Albion. Conceded by Darren Randolph.
  • 6'
    Attempt saved. Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Filip Krovinovic.
  • 4'
    Foul by Kyle Edwards (West Bromwich Albion).
  • 4'
    Pablo Zabaleta (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.