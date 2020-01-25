Millwall v Sheffield United

English FA Cup at The Den
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 12,653REF: A Taylor

Millwall

0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0

Sheffield United

Muhamed Besic  62'
Oliver Norwood  84'
  • FT
    Match ends, Millwall 0, Sheffield United 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Sheffield United 2.
  • 90+1'
    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 90'
    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
  • 87'
    Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
  • 86'
    Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 84'
    Goal
    Goal! Millwall 0, Sheffield United 2. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Sharp.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sheffield United. Jack Robinson replaces Luke Freeman.
  • 77'
    Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
  • 75'
    Foul by James Brown (Millwall).
  • 75'
    Luke Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Millwall. Jed Wallace replaces Connor Mahoney.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Millwall. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson replaces Matt Smith.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Millwall. Tom Bradshaw replaces Shane Ferguson.
  • 71'
    Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
  • 71'
    Alex Pearce (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 69'
    Yellow Card
    Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
  • 67'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke replaces Callum Robinson.
  • 62'
    Goal
    Goal! Millwall 0, Sheffield United 1. Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Sharp.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 57'
    Attempt missed. Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
  • 56'
    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
  • 53'
    Foul by Matt Smith (Millwall).
  • 53'
    Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 51'
    Hand ball by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Millwall 0, Sheffield United 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Millwall 0, Sheffield United 0.
  • 44'
    Hand ball by Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United).
  • 43'
    Foul by Matt Smith (Millwall).
  • 43'
    Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 41'
    James Brown (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 41'
    Foul by Luke Freeman (Sheffield United).
  • 39'
    Attempt missed. Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
  • 39'
    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
  • 36'
    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.
  • 36'
    Attempt blocked. Connor Mahoney (Millwall) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 27'
    James Brown (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 27'
    Foul by Luke Freeman (Sheffield United).
  • 22'
    Attempt blocked. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
  • 20'
    Foul by Billy Mitchell (Millwall).
  • 20'
    Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 17'
    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Billy Mitchell.
  • 8'
    Attempt saved. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 5'
    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
  • 4'
    Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.