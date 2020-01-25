Millwall v Sheffield United

Millwall v Sheffield UnitedEnglish FA Cup at The Den
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 12,653REF: A Taylor
Millwall
0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0
Sheffield United
Muhamed Besic 62'
Oliver Norwood 84'
- Match ends, Millwall 0, Sheffield United 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Millwall 0, Sheffield United 2.
- 90+1'Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
- 90+1'Attempt saved. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 90'Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
- 87'Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87'Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
- 86'Attempt saved. Leon Clarke (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 84'Goal! Millwall 0, Sheffield United 2. Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Billy Sharp.
- 80'Substitution, Sheffield United. Jack Robinson replaces Luke Freeman.
- 77'Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 77'Foul by Jack O'Connell (Sheffield United).
- 75'Foul by James Brown (Millwall).
- 75'Luke Freeman (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Substitution, Millwall. Jed Wallace replaces Connor Mahoney.
- 71'Substitution, Millwall. Jón Dadi Bödvarsson replaces Matt Smith.
- 71'Substitution, Millwall. Tom Bradshaw replaces Shane Ferguson.
- 71'Foul by Billy Sharp (Sheffield United).
- 71'Alex Pearce (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 69'Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) is shown the yellow card.
- 67'Substitution, Sheffield United. Leon Clarke replaces Callum Robinson.
- 62'Goal! Millwall 0, Sheffield United 1. Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Billy Sharp.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 57'Attempt missed. Kieron Freeman (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
- 56'Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Bartosz Bialkowski.
- 53'Foul by Matt Smith (Millwall).
- 53'Chris Basham (Sheffield United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 51'Hand ball by Chris Basham (Sheffield United).
- 45'Second Half begins Millwall 0, Sheffield United 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Millwall 0, Sheffield United 0.
- 44'Hand ball by Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United).
- 43'Foul by Matt Smith (Millwall).
- 43'Ben Osborn (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 41'James Brown (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 41'Foul by Luke Freeman (Sheffield United).
- 39'Attempt missed. Phil Jagielka (Sheffield United) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
- 39'Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
- 36'Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Jack O'Connell.
- 36'Attempt blocked. Connor Mahoney (Millwall) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 27'James Brown (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 27'Foul by Luke Freeman (Sheffield United).
- 22'Attempt blocked. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
- 20'Foul by Billy Mitchell (Millwall).
- 20'Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Attempt missed. Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 17'Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Billy Mitchell.
- 8'Attempt saved. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 7'Attempt missed. Muhamed Besic (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 5'Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Jake Cooper.
- 4'Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.