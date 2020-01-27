Bournemouth v Arsenal

English FA Cup at Vitality Stadium
27-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 10,308REF: M Atkinson

Bournemouth

Sam Surridge  90+4'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-2

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka  5'
Eddie Nketiah  26'
  • FT
    Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2.
  • 90+11'
    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2.
  • 90+10'
    Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
  • 90+8'
    Yellow Card
    Sam Surridge (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+8'
    Foul by Sam Surridge (Bournemouth).
  • 90+8'
    Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+7'
    Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+7'
    Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).
  • 90+5'
    VAR Decision: Goal Bournemouth - Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal (Sam Surridge).
  • 90+4'
    Goal
    Goal! Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2. Sam Surridge (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Simon Francis with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+2'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Arsenal. Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Joseph Willock.
  • 90+1'
    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bournemouth. Sam Surridge replaces Dominic Solanke.
  • 86'
    Offside, Arsenal. Joseph Willock tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.
  • 85'
    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ryan Fraser.
  • 81'
    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
  • 81'
    Attempt blocked. Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Aké.
  • 78'
    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Steve Cook.
  • 77'
    Offside, Arsenal. Emiliano Martínez tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bournemouth. Simon Francis replaces Jack Simpson.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Bournemouth. Callum Wilson replaces Harry Wilson.
  • 69'
    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Arsenal. Dani Ceballos replaces Nicolas Pépé.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Jack Simpson (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
  • 66'
    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
  • 64'
    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Rob Holding.
  • 64'
    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
  • 64'
    Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Shkodran Mustafi because of an injury.
  • 57'
    Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Dan Gosling (Bournemouth).
  • 56'
    Foul by Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal).
  • 56'
    Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 54'
    Foul by Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal).
  • 54'
    VAR Decision: No Penalty Bournemouth.
  • 52'
    Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
  • 52'
    Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 49'
    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 49'
    Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).
  • 46'
    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Andrew Surman.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 2.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 2.
  • 45+1'
    Yellow Card
    Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 45+1'
    Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Harry Wilson (Bournemouth).
  • 45'
    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Sokratis.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
  • 43'
    Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Andrew Surman (Bournemouth).
  • 39'
    Attempt missed. Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) with an attempt from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.
  • 38'
    Attempt blocked. Joseph Willock (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.
  • 38'
    Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 31'
    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
  • 30'
    Offside, Bournemouth. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Dominic Solanke is caught offside.
  • 30'
    Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).
  • 29'
    Attempt missed. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 27'
    VAR Decision: Goal Arsenal - Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal (Eddie Nketiah).
  • 26'
    Goal
    Goal! Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 2. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
  • 22'
    Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
  • 19'
    Attempt saved. Joseph Willock (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
  • 18'
    Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Dan Gosling (Bournemouth).
  • 15'
    Foul by Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal).
  • 15'
    Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal).
  • 12'
    Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 8'
    Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).
  • 8'
    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
  • 5'
    Goal
    Goal! Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 1. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.