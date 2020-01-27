Bournemouth v Arsenal

Bournemouth v ArsenalEnglish FA Cup at Vitality Stadium
27-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 10,308REF: M Atkinson
Bournemouth
Sam Surridge 90+4'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-2
Arsenal
Bukayo Saka 5'
Eddie Nketiah 26'
- Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2.
- 90+11'Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2.
- 90+10'Attempt missed. Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
- 90+8'Sam Surridge (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+8'Foul by Sam Surridge (Bournemouth).
- 90+8'Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+7'Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+7'Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).
- 90+5'VAR Decision: Goal Bournemouth - Bournemouth 1-2 Arsenal (Sam Surridge).
- 90+4'Goal! Bournemouth 1, Arsenal 2. Sam Surridge (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Simon Francis with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
- 90+2'Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+2'Substitution, Arsenal. Ainsley Maitland-Niles replaces Joseph Willock.
- 90+1'Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+1'Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).
- 89'Substitution, Bournemouth. Sam Surridge replaces Dominic Solanke.
- 86'Offside, Arsenal. Joseph Willock tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.
- 85'Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ryan Fraser.
- 81'Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
- 81'Attempt blocked. Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Aké.
- 78'Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Steve Cook.
- 77'Offside, Arsenal. Emiliano Martínez tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.
- 76'Substitution, Bournemouth. Simon Francis replaces Jack Simpson.
- 76'Substitution, Bournemouth. Callum Wilson replaces Harry Wilson.
- 69'Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
- 69'Substitution, Arsenal. Dani Ceballos replaces Nicolas Pépé.
- 66'Attempt missed. Jack Simpson (Bournemouth) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
- 66'Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Héctor Bellerín.
- 64'Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Rob Holding.
- 64'Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
- 64'Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 62'Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Shkodran Mustafi because of an injury.
- 57'Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 57'Foul by Dan Gosling (Bournemouth).
- 56'Foul by Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal).
- 56'Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 54'Foul by Héctor Bellerín (Arsenal).
- 54'VAR Decision: No Penalty Bournemouth.
- 52'Foul by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
- 52'Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 49'Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 49'Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).
- 46'Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Andrew Surman.
- 45'Second Half begins Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 2.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 2.
- 45+1'Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 45+1'Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45+1'Foul by Harry Wilson (Bournemouth).
- 45'Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Sokratis.
- 44'Attempt missed. Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.
- 43'Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Foul by Andrew Surman (Bournemouth).
- 39'Attempt missed. Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) with an attempt from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Harry Wilson with a cross.
- 38'Attempt blocked. Joseph Willock (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.
- 38'Attempt saved. Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 31'Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
- 30'Offside, Bournemouth. Steve Cook tries a through ball, but Dominic Solanke is caught offside.
- 30'Harry Wilson (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).
- 29'Attempt missed. Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 27'VAR Decision: Goal Arsenal - Bournemouth 0-2 Arsenal (Eddie Nketiah).
- 26'Goal! Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 2. Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Bukayo Saka with a cross.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
- 22'Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Bukayo Saka.
- 19'Attempt saved. Joseph Willock (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Héctor Bellerín.
- 18'Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Foul by Dan Gosling (Bournemouth).
- 15'Foul by Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal).
- 15'Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Matteo Guendouzi (Arsenal).
- 12'Dan Gosling (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 8'Adam Smith (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Foul by Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal).
- 8'Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
- 5'Goal! Bournemouth 0, Arsenal 1. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.