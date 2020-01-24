Northampton Town v Derby County

Northampton Town v Derby CountyEnglish FA Cup at PTS Academy Stadium
24-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 7,798REF: D England
Northampton Town
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Derby County
- Match ends, Northampton Town 0, Derby County 0.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Northampton Town 0, Derby County 0.
- 90+4'Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 90+3'Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+3'Morgan Whittaker (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+3'Foul by Ryan Watson (Northampton Town).
- 90+2'Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Derby County).
- 90+2'Chris Lines (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+1'Foul by Wayne Rooney (Derby County).
- 88'Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Chris Lines.
- 87'Substitution, Northampton Town. Morgan Roberts replaces Nicky Adams.
- 82'Substitution, Derby County. Morgan Whittaker replaces Jason Knight.
- 81'Jayden Bogle (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
- 78'Attempt blocked. Jayden Bogle (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Knight.
- 75'Substitution, Northampton Town. Scott Pollock replaces Paul Anderson.
- 75'Substitution, Derby County. Jayden Bogle replaces Louie Sibley.
- 73'Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Foul by Chris Lines (Northampton Town).
- 72'Attempt missed. Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Martin.
- 70'Curtis Davies (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 70'Foul by Matthew Warburton (Northampton Town).
- 69'Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Foul by Chris Lines (Northampton Town).
- 66'Attempt missed. Matthew Warburton (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Anderson.
- 66'Substitution, Derby County. Martyn Waghorn replaces Jack Marriott.
- 65'Foul by Craig Forsyth (Derby County).
- 65'Matthew Warburton (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 64'Attempt missed. Chris Lines (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 62'Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 62'Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Northampton Town).
- 61'Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).
- 61'Chris Lines (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Substitution, Northampton Town. Matthew Warburton replaces Andy Williams.
- 58'Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Marriott with a cross following a corner.
- 57'Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Nicky Adams.
- 56'Attempt blocked. Jack Marriott (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 55'Attempt missed. Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 55'Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).
- 55'Andy Williams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 52'Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross following a corner.
- 51'Corner, Derby County. Conceded by David Cornell.
- 50'Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 50'Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Northampton Town).
- 47'Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town).
- 47'Craig Forsyth (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Northampton Town 0, Derby County 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Northampton Town 0, Derby County 0.
- 45'Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town).
- 45'Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 44'Attempt missed. Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 43'Foul by Scott Malone (Derby County).
- 43'Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 42'Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 40'Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Sam Hoskins.
- 31'Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Michael Harriman.
- 29'Andy Williams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).
- 26'Attempt blocked. Chris Martin (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 25'Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Lines with a headed pass.
- 25'Attempt blocked. Paul Anderson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 22'Attempt blocked. Jason Knight (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Davies.
- 20'Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).
- 20'Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 17'Attempt blocked. Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 16'Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Charlie Goode.
- 16'Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 14'Attempt missed. Chris Lines (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 11'Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Foul by Jack Marriott (Derby County).
- 8'Attempt missed. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Watson.
- 5'Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range following a corner.
- 5'Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
- 5'Attempt blocked. Jordan Turnbull (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.
- 4'Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
- 3'Offside, Northampton Town. Sam Hoskins tries a through ball, but Paul Anderson is caught offside.
- 2'Attempt missed. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Watson.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.