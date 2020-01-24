Northampton Town v Derby County

English FA Cup at PTS Academy Stadium
24-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 7,798REF: D England

Northampton Town

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Derby County

  • FT
    Match ends, Northampton Town 0, Derby County 0.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Northampton Town 0, Derby County 0.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt missed. Chris Martin (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 90+3'
    Yellow Card
    Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+3'
    Morgan Whittaker (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Ryan Watson (Northampton Town).
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Martyn Waghorn (Derby County).
  • 90+2'
    Chris Lines (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Ryan Watson (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Wayne Rooney (Derby County).
  • 88'
    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Chris Lines.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Northampton Town. Morgan Roberts replaces Nicky Adams.
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Derby County. Morgan Whittaker replaces Jason Knight.
  • 81'
    Yellow Card
    Jayden Bogle (Derby County) is shown the yellow card.
  • 78'
    Attempt blocked. Jayden Bogle (Derby County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jason Knight.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Northampton Town. Scott Pollock replaces Paul Anderson.
  • 75'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Derby County. Jayden Bogle replaces Louie Sibley.
  • 73'
    Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Chris Lines (Northampton Town).
  • 72'
    Attempt missed. Martyn Waghorn (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Martin.
  • 70'
    Curtis Davies (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 70'
    Foul by Matthew Warburton (Northampton Town).
  • 69'
    Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Foul by Chris Lines (Northampton Town).
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Matthew Warburton (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Paul Anderson.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Derby County. Martyn Waghorn replaces Jack Marriott.
  • 65'
    Foul by Craig Forsyth (Derby County).
  • 65'
    Matthew Warburton (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 64'
    Attempt missed. Chris Lines (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 62'
    Chris Martin (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 62'
    Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Northampton Town).
  • 61'
    Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).
  • 61'
    Chris Lines (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 61'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Northampton Town. Matthew Warburton replaces Andy Williams.
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jack Marriott with a cross following a corner.
  • 57'
    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Nicky Adams.
  • 56'
    Attempt blocked. Jack Marriott (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 55'
    Attempt missed. Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 55'
    Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).
  • 55'
    Andy Williams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Curtis Davies (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Wayne Rooney with a cross following a corner.
  • 51'
    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by David Cornell.
  • 50'
    Jason Knight (Derby County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 50'
    Foul by Jordan Turnbull (Northampton Town).
  • 47'
    Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town).
  • 47'
    Craig Forsyth (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Northampton Town 0, Derby County 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Northampton Town 0, Derby County 0.
  • 45'
    Foul by Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town).
  • 45'
    Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 44'
    Attempt missed. Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 43'
    Foul by Scott Malone (Derby County).
  • 43'
    Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 42'
    Attempt saved. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 40'
    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Sam Hoskins.
  • 31'
    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Michael Harriman.
  • 29'
    Andy Williams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 29'
    Foul by Curtis Davies (Derby County).
  • 26'
    Attempt blocked. Chris Martin (Derby County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 25'
    Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Chris Lines with a headed pass.
  • 25'
    Attempt blocked. Paul Anderson (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 22'
    Attempt blocked. Jason Knight (Derby County) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Curtis Davies.
  • 20'
    Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).
  • 20'
    Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 17'
    Attempt blocked. Nicky Adams (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 16'
    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Charlie Goode.
  • 16'
    Attempt blocked. Wayne Rooney (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 14'
    Attempt missed. Chris Lines (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 11'
    Charlie Goode (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Foul by Jack Marriott (Derby County).
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Watson.
  • 5'
    Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) hits the bar with a right footed shot from very close range following a corner.
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Andy Williams (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
  • 5'
    Attempt blocked. Jordan Turnbull (Northampton Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicky Adams with a cross.
  • 4'
    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
  • 3'
    Offside, Northampton Town. Sam Hoskins tries a through ball, but Paul Anderson is caught offside.
  • 2'
    Attempt missed. Vadaine Oliver (Northampton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Watson.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.