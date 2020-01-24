Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

English FA Cup at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
24-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 11,871REF: K Stroud

Queens Park Rangers

Nahki Wells  90+3'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Sheffield Wednesday

Morgan Fox  43'
Sam Winnall  90+1'
  • FT
    Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
  • 90+5'
    Attempt missed. Marc Pugh (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
  • 90+5'
    Attempt blocked. Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 90+5'
    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Moses Odubajo.
  • 90+3'
    Goal
    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
  • 90+1'
    Goal
    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Reach following a fast break.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt missed. Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Alex Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 86'
    Yellow Card
    Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 86'
    Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 86'
    Foul by Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers).
  • 85'
    Attempt saved. Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 84'
    Foul by Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 84'
    Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 84'
    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
  • 83'
    Attempt blocked. Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 82'
    Alex Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers).
  • 80'
    Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 80'
    Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 79'
    Hand ball by Marc Pugh (Queens Park Rangers).
  • 78'
    Foul by Alex Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 78'
    Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Atdhe Nuhiu replaces Jordan Rhodes.
  • 75'
    Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Nahki Wells replaces Ilias Chair.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Adam Reach replaces Jacob Murphy.
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 71'
    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 71'
    Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 69'
    Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 69'
    Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 68'
    Attempt missed. Todd Kane (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 66'
    Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 66'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Bright Samuel replaces Jack Clarke.
  • 61'
    Foul by Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 61'
    Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Yellow Card
    Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 60'
    Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 60'
    Foul by Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers).
  • 58'
    Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 58'
    Foul by Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).
  • 55'
    Foul by Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 55'
    Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 54'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Alex Hunt replaces Sam Hutchinson because of an injury.
  • 52'
    Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 51'
    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Toni Leistner.
  • 51'
    Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 51'
    Foul by Jack Clarke (Queens Park Rangers).
  • 49'
    Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 49'
    Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 48'
    Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 48'
    Foul by Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers).
  • 46'
    Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Queens Park Rangers 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
  • 45+4'
    Attempt saved. Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 45+2'
    Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers).
  • 45+2'
    Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers).
  • 43'
    Goal
    Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Hutchinson.
  • 41'
    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.
  • 40'
    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Todd Kane.
  • 39'
    Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 39'
    Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 38'
    Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 38'
    Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 31'
    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Todd Kane.
  • 28'
    Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers).
  • 26'
    Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 26'
    Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. Marc Pugh (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a fast break.
  • 21'
    Foul by Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 21'
    Jack Clarke (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 19'
    Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 19'
    Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 18'
    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Joe Lumley.
  • 18'
    Attempt saved. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 16'
    Attempt blocked. Marc Pugh (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 10'
    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Julian Börner.
  • 9'
    Foul by Todd Kane (Queens Park Rangers).
  • 9'
    Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 7'
    Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 7'
    Foul by Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday).
  • 3'
    Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.