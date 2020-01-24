Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield Wednesday

Queens Park Rangers v Sheffield WednesdayEnglish FA Cup at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium
24-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 11,871REF: K Stroud
Queens Park Rangers
Nahki Wells 90+3'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Sheffield Wednesday
Morgan Fox 43'
Sam Winnall 90+1'
- Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2.
- 90+5'Attempt missed. Marc Pugh (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner following a corner.
- 90+5'Attempt blocked. Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 90+5'Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Moses Odubajo.
- 90+3'Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
- 90+1'Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2. Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Adam Reach following a fast break.
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 87'Attempt missed. Alex Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 86'Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 86'Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 86'Foul by Bright Samuel (Queens Park Rangers).
- 85'Attempt saved. Nahki Wells (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 84'Foul by Adam Reach (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 84'Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 84'Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Morgan Fox.
- 83'Attempt blocked. Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 82'Alex Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 82'Foul by Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers).
- 80'Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 80'Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 79'Hand ball by Marc Pugh (Queens Park Rangers).
- 78'Foul by Alex Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 78'Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 76'Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Atdhe Nuhiu replaces Jordan Rhodes.
- 75'Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 73'Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Nahki Wells replaces Ilias Chair.
- 72'Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Adam Reach replaces Jacob Murphy.
- 71'Attempt missed. Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 71'Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 71'Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 70'Attempt missed. Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 69'Foul by Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 69'Toni Leistner (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 68'Attempt missed. Todd Kane (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 66'Attempt saved. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 66'Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Bright Samuel replaces Jack Clarke.
- 61'Foul by Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 61'Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 60'Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 60'Foul by Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers).
- 58'Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 58'Foul by Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers).
- 55'Foul by Sam Winnall (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 55'Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 54'Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Alex Hunt replaces Sam Hutchinson because of an injury.
- 52'Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 51'Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Toni Leistner.
- 51'Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 51'Foul by Jack Clarke (Queens Park Rangers).
- 49'Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 49'Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 48'Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 48'Foul by Dominic Ball (Queens Park Rangers).
- 46'Jordan Rhodes (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 46'Foul by Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers).
- 45'Second Half begins Queens Park Rangers 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
- 45+4'Attempt saved. Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 45+2'Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 45+2'Foul by Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers).
- 45+2'Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45+2'Foul by Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers).
- 43'Goal! Queens Park Rangers 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Morgan Fox (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Hutchinson.
- 41'Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Sam Hutchinson.
- 40'Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Todd Kane.
- 39'Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 39'Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 38'Attempt blocked. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 38'Attempt blocked. Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 37'Attempt missed. Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 31'Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Todd Kane.
- 28'Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by Jordan Hugill (Queens Park Rangers).
- 26'Eberechi Eze (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 26'Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 23'Attempt missed. Marc Pugh (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a fast break.
- 21'Foul by Julian Börner (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 21'Jack Clarke (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 19'Foul by Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 19'Ilias Chair (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 18'Attempt missed. Tom Lees (Sheffield Wednesday) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 18'Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Joe Lumley.
- 18'Attempt saved. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 16'Attempt blocked. Marc Pugh (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 10'Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Julian Börner.
- 9'Foul by Todd Kane (Queens Park Rangers).
- 9'Kadeem Harris (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 7'Ryan Manning (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 7'Foul by Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday).
- 3'Attempt missed. Jacob Murphy (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.