Coventry City v Birmingham City

Coventry City v Birmingham CityEnglish FA Cup at St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 21,193REF: T Robinson
Coventry City
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Birmingham City
- Match ends, Coventry City 0, Birmingham City 0.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Birmingham City 0.
- 90+6'Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
- 90+5'Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+5'Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).
- 90+3'Liam Walsh (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+3'Foul by Josh McEachran (Birmingham City).
- 90+1'Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+1'Sam McCallum (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+1'Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
- 88'Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 88'Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 88'Foul by Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham City).
- 87'Attempt missed. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
- 87'Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 87'Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87'Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City).
- 85'Substitution, Birmingham City. Gary Gardner replaces Jude Bellingham.
- 85'Substitution, Birmingham City. Jacques Maghoma replaces Jefferson Montero.
- 84'Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Maxime Colin.
- 81'Substitution, Coventry City. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Matt Godden.
- 79'Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Maxime Colin.
- 78'Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 78'Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City).
- 77'Attempt saved. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 72'Attempt missed. Liam Walsh (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 69'Substitution, Coventry City. Callum O'Hare replaces Jordan Shipley.
- 68'Substitution, Coventry City. Maxime Biamou replaces Zain Westbrooke.
- 68'Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.
- 66'Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 66'Foul by Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City).
- 65'Liam Walsh (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Foul by Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City).
- 64'Foul by Liam Walsh (Coventry City).
- 64'Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 63'Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 63'Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City).
- 63'Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City).
- 63'Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58'Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58'Foul by Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City).
- 56'Substitution, Birmingham City. Jérémie Bela replaces Kerim Mrabti because of an injury.
- 53'Attempt missed. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 51'Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Fankaty Dabo.
- 46'Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Marko Marosi.
- 46'Attempt saved. Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 45'Second Half begins Coventry City 0, Birmingham City 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Coventry City 0, Birmingham City 0.
- 40'Sam McCallum (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Foul by Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).
- 38'Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 38'Foul by Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City).
- 34'Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 34'Foul by Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City).
- 31'Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 30'Foul by Liam Walsh (Coventry City).
- 30'Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Michael Rose.
- 25'Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.
- 22'Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lee Camp.
- 22'Attempt saved. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 15'Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 12'Liam Walsh (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham City).
- 11'Attempt missed. Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
- 10'Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Fankaty Dabo.
- 7'Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
- 6'Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Michael Rose.
- 5'Sam McCallum (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Foul by Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham City).
- 4'Marko Marosi (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 4'Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.