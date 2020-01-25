Coventry City v Birmingham City

English FA Cup at St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 21,193REF: T Robinson

Coventry City

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Birmingham City

  • FT
    Match ends, Coventry City 0, Birmingham City 0.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Coventry City 0, Birmingham City 0.
  • 90+6'
    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Dominic Hyam.
  • 90+5'
    Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Gary Gardner (Birmingham City).
  • 90+3'
    Liam Walsh (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Josh McEachran (Birmingham City).
  • 90+1'
    Yellow Card
    Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+1'
    Sam McCallum (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
  • 88'
    Yellow Card
    Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 88'
    Callum O'Hare (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 88'
    Foul by Jake Clarke-Salter (Birmingham City).
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
  • 87'
    Yellow Card
    Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 87'
    Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City).
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Birmingham City. Gary Gardner replaces Jude Bellingham.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Birmingham City. Jacques Maghoma replaces Jefferson Montero.
  • 84'
    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Maxime Colin.
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Coventry City. Amadou Bakayoko replaces Matt Godden.
  • 79'
    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Maxime Colin.
  • 78'
    Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 78'
    Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City).
  • 77'
    Attempt saved. Maxime Biamou (Coventry City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 72'
    Attempt missed. Liam Walsh (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Coventry City. Callum O'Hare replaces Jordan Shipley.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Coventry City. Maxime Biamou replaces Zain Westbrooke.
  • 68'
    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Jake Clarke-Salter.
  • 66'
    Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City).
  • 65'
    Liam Walsh (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 65'
    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City).
  • 64'
    Foul by Liam Walsh (Coventry City).
  • 64'
    Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 63'
    Kyle McFadzean (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham City).
  • 63'
    Foul by Fankaty Dabo (Coventry City).
  • 63'
    Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 58'
    Dominic Hyam (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 58'
    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City).
  • 56'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Birmingham City. Jérémie Bela replaces Kerim Mrabti because of an injury.
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Liam Kelly (Coventry City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 51'
    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Fankaty Dabo.
  • 46'
    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Marko Marosi.
  • 46'
    Attempt saved. Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Coventry City 0, Birmingham City 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Coventry City 0, Birmingham City 0.
  • 40'
    Sam McCallum (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Foul by Maxime Colin (Birmingham City).
  • 38'
    Liam Kelly (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 38'
    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City).
  • 34'
    Matt Godden (Coventry City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 34'
    Foul by Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City).
  • 31'
    Attempt missed. Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 30'
    Foul by Liam Walsh (Coventry City).
  • 30'
    Jude Bellingham (Birmingham City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Michael Rose.
  • 25'
    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Kristian Pedersen.
  • 22'
    Corner, Coventry City. Conceded by Lee Camp.
  • 22'
    Attempt saved. Jordan Shipley (Coventry City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 15'
    Attempt saved. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 12'
    Liam Walsh (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham City).
  • 11'
    Attempt missed. Harlee Dean (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
  • 10'
    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Fankaty Dabo.
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
  • 6'
    Corner, Birmingham City. Conceded by Michael Rose.
  • 5'
    Sam McCallum (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Foul by Kerim Mrabti (Birmingham City).
  • 4'
    Marko Marosi (Coventry City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Lukas Jutkiewicz (Birmingham City).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.