Burnley v Norwich City

English FA Cup at Turf Moor
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 8,071REF: M Oliver

Burnley

Erik Pieters  72'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0

Norwich City

Grant Hanley  53'
Josip Drmic  57'
  • FT
    Match ends, Burnley 1, Norwich City 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Norwich City 2.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Kevin Long (Burnley).
  • 90+4'
    Sam Byram (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+3'
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joe Hart.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Norwich City. Teemu Pukki replaces Josip Drmic.
  • 84'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Norwich City. Kenny McLean replaces Onel Hernández.
  • 84'
    Kevin Long (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 84'
    Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Norwich City. Ondrej Duda replaces Marco Stiepermann.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Burnley. Dwight McNeil replaces Robbie Brady.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 74'
    James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Josip Drmic (Norwich City).
  • 72'
    Goal
    Goal! Burnley 1, Norwich City 2. Erik Pieters (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 70'
    Yellow Card
    Grant Hanley (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 70'
    Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 70'
    Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).
  • 70'
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Kevin Long.
  • 70'
    Attempt blocked. Josip Drmic (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 68'
    Yellow Card
    Kevin Long (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 68'
    Foul by Kevin Long (Burnley).
  • 68'
    Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 67'
    Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 66'
    Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 66'
    Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Burnley. Jeff Hendrick replaces Jack Cork.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Chris Wood.
  • 63'
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Robbie Brady.
  • 62'
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
  • 62'
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
  • 59'
    Foul by Kevin Long (Burnley).
  • 59'
    Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 57'
    Goal
    Goal! Burnley 0, Norwich City 2. Josip Drmic (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 53'
    Goal
    Goal! Burnley 0, Norwich City 1. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Vrancic with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 53'
    Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).
  • 53'
    Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 52'
    Foul by Aaron Lennon (Burnley).
  • 52'
    Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).
  • 50'
    Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Burnley 0, Norwich City 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Burnley 0, Norwich City 0.
  • 44'
    Yellow Card
    Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 44'
    Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).
  • 42'
    Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
  • 41'
    Attempt blocked. Aaron Lennon (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 39'
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Kevin Long.
  • 38'
    Foul by Robbie Brady (Burnley).
  • 38'
    Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Josip Drmic (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Robbie Brady (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 32'
    Attempt missed. Robbie Brady (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 31'
    James Tarkowski (Burnley) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.
  • 31'
    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Sam Byram.
  • 27'
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joe Hart.
  • 27'
    Attempt blocked. Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 26'
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Kevin Long.
  • 26'
    Attempt blocked. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 23'
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Kevin Long.
  • 22'
    Foul by Jamal Lewis (Norwich City).
  • 22'
    Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 21'
    Foul by Aaron Lennon (Burnley).
  • 21'
    Jamal Lewis (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 20'
    Attempt saved. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 18'
    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
  • 18'
    Attempt blocked. Jack Cork (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 17'
    Yellow Card
    Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
  • 17'
    Foul by Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City).
  • 17'
    Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Attempt saved. Onel Hernández (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 16'
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
  • 15'
    Attempt blocked. Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 14'
    Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
  • 13'
    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Ralf Fährmann.
  • 13'
    Attempt saved. Robbie Brady (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 12'
    Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).
  • 12'
    Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ashley Westwood.
  • 8'
    Attempt blocked. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 6'
    Attempt saved. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 3'
    Josip Drmic (Norwich City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box from a direct free kick.
  • 3'
    Tom Trybull (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Kevin Long (Burnley).
  • 1'
    Attempt missed. Josip Drmic (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.