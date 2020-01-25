Burnley v Norwich City

Burnley v Norwich CityEnglish FA Cup at Turf Moor
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 8,071REF: M Oliver
Burnley
Erik Pieters 72'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-0
Norwich City
Grant Hanley 53'
Josip Drmic 57'
- Match ends, Burnley 1, Norwich City 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Burnley 1, Norwich City 2.
- 90+4'Foul by Kevin Long (Burnley).
- 90+4'Sam Byram (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+3'Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joe Hart.
- 90+3'Attempt saved. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 89'Substitution, Norwich City. Teemu Pukki replaces Josip Drmic.
- 84'Substitution, Norwich City. Kenny McLean replaces Onel Hernández.
- 84'Kevin Long (Burnley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 84'Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
- 81'Substitution, Norwich City. Ondrej Duda replaces Marco Stiepermann.
- 80'Substitution, Burnley. Dwight McNeil replaces Robbie Brady.
- 80'Attempt missed. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 74'James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Josip Drmic (Norwich City).
- 72'Goal! Burnley 1, Norwich City 2. Erik Pieters (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
- 70'Grant Hanley (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 70'Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 70'Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).
- 70'Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Kevin Long.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Josip Drmic (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 68'Kevin Long (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 68'Foul by Kevin Long (Burnley).
- 68'Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 67'Attempt missed. Jeff Hendrick (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 66'Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 66'Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).
- 65'Substitution, Burnley. Jeff Hendrick replaces Jack Cork.
- 65'Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Chris Wood.
- 63'Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Robbie Brady.
- 62'Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
- 62'Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
- 61'Attempt missed. Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
- 59'Foul by Kevin Long (Burnley).
- 59'Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 57'Goal! Burnley 0, Norwich City 2. Josip Drmic (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 53'Goal! Burnley 0, Norwich City 1. Grant Hanley (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Vrancic with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 53'Foul by James Tarkowski (Burnley).
- 53'Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 52'Foul by Aaron Lennon (Burnley).
- 52'Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Foul by Ashley Westwood (Burnley).
- 50'Onel Hernández (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Burnley 0, Norwich City 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Burnley 0, Norwich City 0.
- 44'Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 44'Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44'Foul by Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City).
- 42'Ashley Westwood (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Foul by Onel Hernández (Norwich City).
- 41'Attempt blocked. Aaron Lennon (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 39'Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Kevin Long.
- 38'Foul by Robbie Brady (Burnley).
- 38'Christoph Zimmermann (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Attempt missed. Josip Drmic (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
- 33'Attempt missed. Robbie Brady (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 32'Attempt missed. Robbie Brady (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 31'James Tarkowski (Burnley) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.
- 31'Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Sam Byram.
- 27'Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Joe Hart.
- 27'Attempt blocked. Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 26'Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Kevin Long.
- 26'Attempt blocked. Mario Vrancic (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 23'Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Kevin Long.
- 22'Foul by Jamal Lewis (Norwich City).
- 22'Aaron Lennon (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 21'Foul by Aaron Lennon (Burnley).
- 21'Jamal Lewis (Norwich City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 20'Attempt saved. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 19'Attempt missed. Ashley Westwood (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 18'Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Grant Hanley.
- 18'Attempt blocked. Jack Cork (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 17'Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) is shown the yellow card.
- 17'Foul by Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City).
- 17'Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Attempt saved. Onel Hernández (Norwich City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 16'Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by James Tarkowski.
- 15'Attempt blocked. Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 14'Attempt missed. James Tarkowski (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
- 13'Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Ralf Fährmann.
- 13'Attempt saved. Robbie Brady (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 12'Foul by Grant Hanley (Norwich City).
- 12'Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Ashley Westwood.
- 8'Attempt blocked. Marco Stiepermann (Norwich City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 6'Attempt saved. Jay Rodriguez (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 3'Josip Drmic (Norwich City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box from a direct free kick.
- 3'Tom Trybull (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3'Foul by Kevin Long (Burnley).
- 1'Attempt missed. Josip Drmic (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.