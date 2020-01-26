Tranmere Rovers v Manchester United

Tranmere Rovers v Manchester UnitedEnglish FA Cup at Prenton Park
26-01-2020KO:15:00REF: L Mason
Tranmere Rovers
0 - 6
FT
HT: 0-5
Manchester United
Harry Maguire 10'
Diogo Dalot 13'
Jesse Lingard 16'
Phil Jones 41'
Anthony Martial 45'
Mason Greenwood 56' pen
- Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 6.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 6.
- 89'Tahith Chong (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 89'Foul by Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers).
- 87'Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 87'Foul by Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers).
- 86'Tahith Chong (Manchester United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
- 85'Tahith Chong (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Foul by Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers).
- 84'Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Foul by Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers).
- 83'Attempt saved. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tahith Chong.
- 82'Attempt saved. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.
- 82'Attempt missed. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
- 81'Foul by Tahith Chong (Manchester United).
- 81'Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 80'Brandon Williams (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers).
- 79'Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 77'Foul by Andreas Pereira (Manchester United).
- 77'Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 76'Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.
- 75'Foul by Brandon Williams (Manchester United).
- 75'Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 74'Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy replaces Corey Taylor.
- 74'Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Paul Mullin replaces Morgan Ferrier.
- 73'Attempt missed. Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harvey Gilmour.
- 71'Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Scott Davies.
- 71'Attempt saved. Tahith Chong (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
- 69'Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake Caprice with a cross.
- 67'Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
- 67'Jake Caprice (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 66'Attempt saved. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
- 65'Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Harvey Gilmour replaces David Perkins.
- 65'Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 64'Substitution, Manchester United. Brandon Williams replaces Harry Maguire.
- 64'Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 64'Foul by Jake Caprice (Tranmere Rovers).
- 63'Tahith Chong (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Foul by David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers).
- 62'Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Scott Davies.
- 61'Attempt missed. Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Jennings following a fast break.
- 60'Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).
- 60'David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Andreas Pereira (Manchester United).
- 57'Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 56'Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 6. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 55'Scott Davies (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 55'Penalty conceded by Scott Davies (Tranmere Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 55'Penalty Manchester United. Tahith Chong draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 55'Attempt blocked. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
- 53'Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
- 48'Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Scott Davies tries a through ball, but Connor Jennings is caught offside.
- 48'Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).
- 48'Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 47'Attempt missed. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
- 47'Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.
- 45'Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 5.
- 45'Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Nemanja Matic.
- 45'Substitution, Manchester United. Tahith Chong replaces Anthony Martial.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 5.
- 45'Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 5. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
- 43'Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 43'Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers).
- 42'Hand ball by Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers).
- 41'Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 4. Phil Jones (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.
- 40'Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
- 40'Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf.
- 38'Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
- 38'Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Maguire.
- 35'Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 35'Foul by Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers).
- 34'Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
- 32'Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Connor Jennings tries a through ball, but Morgan Ferrier is caught offside.
- 31'Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neil Danns with a cross.
- 30'Offside, Manchester United. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Mason Greenwood is caught offside.
- 27'Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
- 27'Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 26'Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.
- 25'Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Foul by David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers).
- 24'Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).
- 24'David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 23'Attempt blocked. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
- 21'Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.
- 20'Attempt saved. Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Peter Clarke.
- 19'Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
- 18'Attempt missed. Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Jennings following a fast break.
- 16'Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 3. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Maguire.
- 13'Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 2. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
- 11'Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
- 10'Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 1. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf.
- 8'Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
- 6'Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 6'Foul by Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers).
- 5'Attempt saved. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 4'Phil Jones (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 4'Foul by Phil Jones (Manchester United).
- 4'Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 3'Foul by Mason Greenwood (Manchester United).
- 3'Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Attempt saved. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 2'Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
- 2'Attempt blocked. Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Jennings.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.