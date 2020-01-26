Tranmere Rovers v Manchester United

English FA Cup at Prenton Park
26-01-2020KO:15:00REF: L Mason

Tranmere Rovers

0 - 6
FT
HT: 0-5

Manchester United

Harry Maguire  10'
Diogo Dalot  13'
Jesse Lingard  16'
Phil Jones  41'
Anthony Martial  45'
Mason Greenwood  56' pen
  • FT
    Match ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 6.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 6.
  • 89'
    Tahith Chong (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 89'
    Foul by Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 87'
    Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Peter Clarke (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 86'
    Tahith Chong (Manchester United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
  • 85'
    Tahith Chong (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Foul by Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 84'
    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 84'
    Foul by Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 83'
    Attempt saved. Luke Shaw (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tahith Chong.
  • 82'
    Attempt saved. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rushian Hepburn-Murphy.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
  • 81'
    Foul by Tahith Chong (Manchester United).
  • 81'
    Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 80'
    Brandon Williams (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Foul by Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 79'
    Attempt missed. Paul Mullin (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 77'
    Foul by Andreas Pereira (Manchester United).
  • 77'
    Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 76'
    Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.
  • 75'
    Foul by Brandon Williams (Manchester United).
  • 75'
    Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Rushian Hepburn-Murphy replaces Corey Taylor.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Paul Mullin replaces Morgan Ferrier.
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Harvey Gilmour.
  • 71'
    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Scott Davies.
  • 71'
    Attempt saved. Tahith Chong (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
  • 69'
    Attempt missed. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jake Caprice with a cross.
  • 67'
    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
  • 67'
    Jake Caprice (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 66'
    Attempt saved. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tranmere Rovers. Harvey Gilmour replaces David Perkins.
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 64'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Manchester United. Brandon Williams replaces Harry Maguire.
  • 64'
    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 64'
    Foul by Jake Caprice (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 63'
    Tahith Chong (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Foul by David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 62'
    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Scott Davies.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Jennings following a fast break.
  • 60'
    Foul by Diogo Dalot (Manchester United).
  • 60'
    David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Andreas Pereira (Manchester United).
  • 57'
    Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 56'
    PEN
    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 6. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 55'
    Yellow Card
    Scott Davies (Tranmere Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 55'
    Penalty conceded by Scott Davies (Tranmere Rovers) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 55'
    Penalty Manchester United. Tahith Chong draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 55'
    Attempt blocked. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jesse Lingard.
  • 53'
    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
  • 48'
    Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Scott Davies tries a through ball, but Connor Jennings is caught offside.
  • 48'
    Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).
  • 48'
    Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the left. Assisted by Andreas Pereira.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 5.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Manchester United. Fred replaces Nemanja Matic.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Manchester United. Tahith Chong replaces Anthony Martial.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 5.
  • 45'
    Goal
    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 5. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
  • 43'
    Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Emmanuel Monthe (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 42'
    Hand ball by Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 41'
    Goal
    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 4. Phil Jones (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Andreas Pereira with a cross following a corner.
  • 40'
    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
  • 40'
    Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf.
  • 38'
    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Peter Clarke.
  • 38'
    Attempt blocked. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Maguire.
  • 35'
    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luke Shaw.
  • 32'
    Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Connor Jennings tries a through ball, but Morgan Ferrier is caught offside.
  • 31'
    Attempt missed. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Neil Danns with a cross.
  • 30'
    Offside, Manchester United. Harry Maguire tries a through ball, but Mason Greenwood is caught offside.
  • 27'
    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
  • 27'
    Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 26'
    Attempt missed. Andreas Pereira (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.
  • 25'
    Anthony Martial (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 25'
    Foul by David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 24'
    Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).
  • 24'
    David Perkins (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 23'
    Attempt blocked. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
  • 21'
    Attempt missed. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mason Greenwood.
  • 20'
    Attempt saved. Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Peter Clarke.
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 18'
    Attempt missed. Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Connor Jennings following a fast break.
  • 16'
    Goal
    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 3. Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harry Maguire.
  • 13'
    Goal
    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 2. Diogo Dalot (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
  • 11'
    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
  • 10'
    Goal
    Goal! Tranmere Rovers 0, Manchester United 1. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Victor Lindelöf.
  • 8'
    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
  • 6'
    Phil Jones (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 6'
    Foul by Corey Taylor (Tranmere Rovers).
  • 5'
    Attempt saved. Kieron Morris (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 4'
    Yellow Card
    Phil Jones (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 4'
    Foul by Phil Jones (Manchester United).
  • 4'
    Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 3'
    Foul by Mason Greenwood (Manchester United).
  • 3'
    Neil Danns (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 3'
    Attempt saved. Connor Jennings (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 2'
    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
  • 2'
    Attempt blocked. Morgan Ferrier (Tranmere Rovers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Jennings.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.