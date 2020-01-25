Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

English FA Cup at St. Mary's Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 29,282REF: P Bankes

Southampton

Sofiane Boufal  87'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Tottenham Hotspur

Heung-Min Son  58'
  • FT
    Match ends, Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
  • 90+4'
    Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Ryan Bertrand (Southampton).
  • 90+3'
    Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur).
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).
  • 90+1'
    Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton).
  • 90+1'
    Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90'
    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
  • 89'
    Hand ball by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton).
  • 89'
    Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Eric Dier replaces Dele Alli.
  • 87'
    Goal
    Goal! Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Danny Ings.
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross.
  • 82'
    Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
  • 82'
    Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 79'
    Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
  • 78'
    Hand ball by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).
  • 77'
    Yellow Card
    Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 76'
    Foul by Ryan Bertrand (Southampton).
  • 76'
    Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Southampton. Che Adams replaces Michael Obafemi.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Southampton. Sofiane Boufal replaces Kevin Danso.
  • 69'
    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
  • 67'
    Michael Obafemi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Foul by Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur).
  • 65'
    Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).
  • 65'
    Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 63'
    Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
  • 61'
    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 61'
    Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
  • 59'
    VAR Decision: Goal Tottenham Hotspur - Southampton 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Son Heung-Min).
  • 58'
    Goal
    Goal! Southampton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Erik Lamela.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
  • 58'
    Foul by Kevin Danso (Southampton).
  • 58'
    Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 56'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela replaces Gedson Fernandes.
  • 55'
    Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.
  • 53'
    Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 49'
    Foul by Kevin Danso (Southampton).
  • 49'
    Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 46'
    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Southampton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Southampton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 45'
    Michael Obafemi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45'
    Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).
  • 44'
    Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 44'
    Foul by Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur).
  • 43'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Southampton. Moussa Djenepo replaces Stuart Armstrong because of an injury.
  • 41'
    Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).
  • 41'
    Gedson Fernandes (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
  • 37'
    Kevin Danso (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Foul by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur).
  • 35'
    Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
  • 34'
    Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 34'
    Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).
  • 33'
    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Angus Gunn.
  • 33'
    Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dele Alli.
  • 31'
    Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gedson Fernandes with a headed pass.
  • 29'
    VAR Decision: No Goal Southampton 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur.
  • 28'
    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Giovani Lo Celso tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
  • 28'
    Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
  • 27'
    Foul by Kevin Danso (Southampton).
  • 27'
    Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 26'
    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Serge Aurier.
  • 22'
    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Kevin Danso.
  • 16'
    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Harry Winks.
  • 16'
    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
  • 16'
    Attempt blocked. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 15'
    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
  • 14'
    Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 14'
    Foul by Gedson Fernandes (Tottenham Hotspur).
  • 12'
    Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).
  • 12'
    Gedson Fernandes (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
  • 10'
    Foul by Kevin Danso (Southampton).
  • 10'
    Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 9'
    Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dele Alli.
  • 8'
    Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).
  • 8'
    Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.