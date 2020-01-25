Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton v Tottenham HotspurEnglish FA Cup at St. Mary's Stadium
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 29,282REF: P Bankes
Southampton
Sofiane Boufal 87'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Tottenham Hotspur
Heung-Min Son 58'
- Match ends, Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
- 90+4'Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+4'Foul by Ryan Bertrand (Southampton).
- 90+3'Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+3'Foul by Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur).
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner from a direct free kick.
- 90+2'Jan Bednarek (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+1'Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).
- 90+1'Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+1'Foul by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton).
- 90+1'Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
- 89'Hand ball by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton).
- 89'Attempt blocked. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 88'Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Eric Dier replaces Dele Alli.
- 87'Goal! Southampton 1, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Sofiane Boufal (Southampton) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Danny Ings.
- 83'Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Southampton) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nathan Redmond with a cross.
- 82'Foul by James Ward-Prowse (Southampton).
- 82'Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 79'Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Sofiane Boufal.
- 78'Hand ball by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).
- 77'Ryan Bertrand (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 76'Foul by Ryan Bertrand (Southampton).
- 76'Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 74'Substitution, Southampton. Che Adams replaces Michael Obafemi.
- 71'Substitution, Southampton. Sofiane Boufal replaces Kevin Danso.
- 69'Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
- 67'Michael Obafemi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Foul by Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur).
- 65'Foul by Moussa Djenepo (Southampton).
- 65'Serge Aurier (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 63'Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
- 62'Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Giovani Lo Celso.
- 61'Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 61'Foul by Erik Lamela (Tottenham Hotspur).
- 59'VAR Decision: Goal Tottenham Hotspur - Southampton 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Son Heung-Min).
- 58'Goal! Southampton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Erik Lamela.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.
- 58'Foul by Kevin Danso (Southampton).
- 58'Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 56'Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Erik Lamela replaces Gedson Fernandes.
- 55'Attempt blocked. Nathan Redmond (Southampton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.
- 53'Attempt missed. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Obafemi.
- 51'Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 49'Foul by Kevin Danso (Southampton).
- 49'Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 46'Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
- 45'Second Half begins Southampton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Southampton 0, Tottenham Hotspur 0.
- 45+1'Attempt saved. James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 45'Michael Obafemi (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45'Foul by Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur).
- 44'Moussa Djenepo (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 44'Foul by Harry Winks (Tottenham Hotspur).
- 43'Substitution, Southampton. Moussa Djenepo replaces Stuart Armstrong because of an injury.
- 41'Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).
- 41'Gedson Fernandes (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
- 37'Kevin Danso (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Foul by Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur).
- 35'Attempt blocked. Danny Ings (Southampton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by James Ward-Prowse.
- 34'Danny Ings (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 34'Foul by Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur).
- 33'Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Angus Gunn.
- 33'Attempt saved. Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dele Alli.
- 31'Attempt blocked. Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gedson Fernandes with a headed pass.
- 29'VAR Decision: No Goal Southampton 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur.
- 28'Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Giovani Lo Celso tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
- 28'Attempt blocked. Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dele Alli.
- 27'Foul by Kevin Danso (Southampton).
- 27'Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 26'Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Serge Aurier.
- 22'Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Kevin Danso.
- 16'Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Harry Winks.
- 16'Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
- 16'Attempt blocked. Jan Bednarek (Southampton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 15'Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Japhet Tanganga.
- 14'Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Southampton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 14'Foul by Gedson Fernandes (Tottenham Hotspur).
- 12'Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).
- 12'Gedson Fernandes (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli tries a through ball, but Son Heung-Min is caught offside.
- 10'Foul by Kevin Danso (Southampton).
- 10'Lucas Moura (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 9'Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Dele Alli.
- 8'Foul by Jan Bednarek (Southampton).
- 8'Giovani Lo Celso (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.