Hull City v Chelsea

English FA Cup at KCOM Stadium
25-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 24,109REF: C Pawson

Hull City

Kamil Grosicki  78'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Chelsea

Michy Batshuayi  6'
Fikayo Tomori  64'
  • FT
    Match ends, Hull City 1, Chelsea 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Chelsea 2.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt blocked. Ryan Tafazolli (Hull City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross.
  • 90+4'
    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
  • 90+2'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Chelsea. Tariq Lamptey replaces Pedro.
  • 90'
    Yellow Card
    Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90'
    Foul by Kurt Zouma (Chelsea).
  • 90'
    Josh Magennis (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Ryan Tafazolli (Hull City) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross following a corner.
  • 88'
    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Mateo Kovacic.
  • 87'
    Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 87'
    Foul by Herbie Kane (Hull City).
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen following a fast break.
  • 84'
    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Reece Burke.
  • 84'
    Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
  • 83'
    Attempt saved. Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pedro.
  • 78'
    Goal
    Goal! Hull City 1, Chelsea 2. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 76'
    Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).
  • 76'
    Josh Magennis (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 76'
    Attempt blocked. Martin Samuelsen (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece Burke.
  • 74'
    Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Martin Samuelsen (Hull City).
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
  • 73'
    Attempt saved. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 73'
    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
  • 72'
    Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.
  • 72'
    Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Martin Samuelsen (Hull City).
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Robbie McKenzie with a headed pass.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Willian.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Hull City. Martin Samuelsen replaces George Honeyman.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Hull City. Josh Magennis replaces Tom Eaves.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Chelsea. Billy Gilmour replaces Callum Hudson-Odoi.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Chelsea. Willian replaces Mason Mount.
  • 66'
    Attempt blocked. Eric Lichaj (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
  • 64'
    Goal
    Goal! Hull City 0, Chelsea 2. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 63'
    Yellow Card
    Eric Lichaj (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 63'
    Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Eric Lichaj (Hull City).
  • 61'
    Offside, Hull City. Eric Lichaj tries a through ball, but Leonardo Da Silva Lopes is caught offside.
  • 61'
  • 60'
    Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea).
  • 60'
    Ryan Tafazolli (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Hull City. Kamil Grosicki replaces Mallik Wilks.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ryan Tafazolli with a headed pass.
  • 58'
    Foul by Robbie McKenzie (Hull City).
  • 58'
    Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 58'
    Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.
  • 57'
    Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea).
  • 57'
    Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
  • 54'
    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Michy Batshuayi.
  • 54'
    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
  • 51'
    Foul by Ross Barkley (Chelsea).
  • 51'
    Herbie Kane (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 51'
    Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 51'
    Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).
  • 49'
    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
  • 46'
    Yellow Card
    Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 46'
    Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).
  • 46'
    Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Hull City 0, Chelsea 1.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Hull City 0, Chelsea 1.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Eric Lichaj.
  • 45+1'
  • 45+1'
    Attempt saved. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.
  • 43'
    Foul by Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea).
  • 43'
    Eric Lichaj (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 43'
    Attempt blocked. Tom Eaves (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
  • 42'
    Foul by Kurt Zouma (Chelsea).
  • 42'
    Tom Eaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 41'
    Offside, Chelsea. Mason Mount tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
  • 40'
    Offside, Chelsea. Marcos Alonso tries a through ball, but Mason Mount is caught offside.
  • 37'
    Foul by Pedro (Chelsea).
  • 37'
    Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 36'
    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
  • 36'
    Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mallik Wilks.
  • 35'
    Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
  • 33'
    Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
  • 31'
    Hand ball by Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea).
  • 31'
    César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Mallik Wilks (Hull City).
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mason Mount following a corner.
  • 26'
    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Reece Burke.
  • 21'
    Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro.
  • 20'
    Herbie Kane (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 20'
    Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).
  • 18'
    César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 18'
    Foul by Eric Lichaj (Hull City).
  • 16'
    Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Mount with a through ball.
  • 15'
    Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 14'
    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Reece Burke.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro with a through ball.
  • 13'
    Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).
  • 13'
    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 10'
    Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).
  • 9'
    Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie McKenzie.
  • 8'
    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Robbie McKenzie.
  • 7'
    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Robbie McKenzie.
  • 6'
    Goal
    Goal! Hull City 0, Chelsea 1. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 6'
    Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
  • 6'
    Foul by Robbie McKenzie (Hull City).
  • 6'
    Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 4'
    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
  • 4'
    Willy Caballero (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 4'
    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
  • 2'
    Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie McKenzie with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 2'
    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.