Hull City v Chelsea

Hull City v ChelseaEnglish FA Cup at KCOM Stadium
25-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 24,109REF: C Pawson
Hull City
Kamil Grosicki 78'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Chelsea
Michy Batshuayi 6'
Fikayo Tomori 64'
- Match ends, Hull City 1, Chelsea 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Hull City 1, Chelsea 2.
- 90+4'Attempt blocked. Ryan Tafazolli (Hull City) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross.
- 90+4'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
- 90+2'Substitution, Chelsea. Tariq Lamptey replaces Pedro.
- 90'Kurt Zouma (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.
- 90'Foul by Kurt Zouma (Chelsea).
- 90'Josh Magennis (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 88'Attempt missed. Ryan Tafazolli (Hull City) header from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Kamil Grosicki with a cross following a corner.
- 88'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Mateo Kovacic.
- 87'Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 87'Foul by Herbie Kane (Hull City).
- 86'Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Jarrod Bowen following a fast break.
- 84'Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Reece Burke.
- 84'Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Willian.
- 83'Attempt saved. Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pedro.
- 78'Goal! Hull City 1, Chelsea 2. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 76'Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).
- 76'Josh Magennis (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 76'Attempt blocked. Martin Samuelsen (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Reece Burke.
- 74'Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Martin Samuelsen (Hull City).
- 74'Attempt missed. Pedro (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ross Barkley.
- 73'Attempt saved. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 73'Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
- 72'Attempt missed. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcos Alonso.
- 72'Billy Gilmour (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by Martin Samuelsen (Hull City).
- 71'Attempt missed. Kamil Grosicki (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Robbie McKenzie with a headed pass.
- 70'Attempt missed. Pedro (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Willian.
- 69'Substitution, Hull City. Martin Samuelsen replaces George Honeyman.
- 69'Substitution, Hull City. Josh Magennis replaces Tom Eaves.
- 68'Substitution, Chelsea. Billy Gilmour replaces Callum Hudson-Odoi.
- 68'Substitution, Chelsea. Willian replaces Mason Mount.
- 66'Attempt blocked. Eric Lichaj (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
- 64'Goal! Hull City 0, Chelsea 2. Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 63'Eric Lichaj (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 63'Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 63'Foul by Eric Lichaj (Hull City).
- 61'Offside, Hull City. Eric Lichaj tries a through ball, but Leonardo Da Silva Lopes is caught offside.
- 60'Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea).
- 60'Ryan Tafazolli (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Substitution, Hull City. Kamil Grosicki replaces Mallik Wilks.
- 59'Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ryan Tafazolli with a headed pass.
- 58'Foul by Robbie McKenzie (Hull City).
- 58'Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 58'Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eric Lichaj.
- 57'Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea).
- 57'Leonardo Da Silva Lopes (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
- 54'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Michy Batshuayi.
- 54'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
- 51'Foul by Ross Barkley (Chelsea).
- 51'Herbie Kane (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 51'Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).
- 49'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
- 47'Attempt missed. Herbie Kane (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
- 46'Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 46'Foul by Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea).
- 46'Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45'Second Half begins Hull City 0, Chelsea 1.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Hull City 0, Chelsea 1.
- 45+1'Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Eric Lichaj.
- 45+1'Attempt saved. César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marcos Alonso with a cross.
- 43'Foul by Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea).
- 43'Eric Lichaj (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 43'Attempt blocked. Tom Eaves (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
- 42'Foul by Kurt Zouma (Chelsea).
- 42'Tom Eaves (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 41'Offside, Chelsea. Mason Mount tries a through ball, but Michy Batshuayi is caught offside.
- 40'Offside, Chelsea. Marcos Alonso tries a through ball, but Mason Mount is caught offside.
- 37'Foul by Pedro (Chelsea).
- 37'Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 36'Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
- 36'Pedro (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Attempt saved. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mallik Wilks.
- 35'Attempt blocked. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leonardo Da Silva Lopes.
- 33'Attempt saved. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mateo Kovacic.
- 31'Hand ball by Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea).
- 31'César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Mallik Wilks (Hull City).
- 27'Attempt missed. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Mason Mount following a corner.
- 26'Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Reece Burke.
- 21'Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro.
- 20'Herbie Kane (Hull City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 20'Foul by Mason Mount (Chelsea).
- 18'César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 18'Foul by Eric Lichaj (Hull City).
- 16'Attempt saved. Ross Barkley (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mason Mount with a through ball.
- 15'Attempt blocked. Marcos Alonso (Chelsea) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 14'Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Reece Burke.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedro with a through ball.
- 13'Foul by Marcos Alonso (Chelsea).
- 13'George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 10'Foul by Tom Eaves (Hull City).
- 9'Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie McKenzie.
- 8'Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Robbie McKenzie.
- 7'Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Robbie McKenzie.
- 6'Goal! Hull City 0, Chelsea 1. Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 6'Attempt blocked. Mason Mount (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by César Azpilicueta.
- 6'Foul by Robbie McKenzie (Hull City).
- 6'Mason Mount (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 4'Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
- 4'Willy Caballero (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 4'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Kurt Zouma.
- 2'Attempt missed. Jarrod Bowen (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie McKenzie with a headed pass following a corner.
- 2'Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.