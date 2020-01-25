Portsmouth v Barnsley

Portsmouth v BarnsleyEnglish FA Cup at Fratton Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 13,286REF: G Scott
Portsmouth
Ben Close 37'
John Marquis 45+1'
Ronan Curtis 62'
Christian Burgess 76'
4 - 2
FT
HT: 2-0
Barnsley
Cauley Woodrow 60'
Conor Chaplin 90+1'
- Match ends, Portsmouth 4, Barnsley 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Portsmouth 4, Barnsley 2.
- 90+3'Attempt saved. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 90+3'Foul by Tom Naylor (Portsmouth).
- 90+3'Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+2'Substitution, Portsmouth. Ellis Harrison replaces John Marquis.
- 90+2'Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
- 90+2'Michael Sollbauer (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+1'Goal! Portsmouth 4, Barnsley 2. Conor Chaplin (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
- 90'Substitution, Portsmouth. Gareth Evans replaces Andrew Cannon.
- 90'Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
- 90'Attempt blocked. Kenneth Dougall (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 89'Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.
- 86'Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 86'Foul by Marcel Ritzmaier (Barnsley).
- 82'Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Bradley Collins.
- 82'Attempt saved. Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 79'Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 79'Foul by Kenneth Dougall (Barnsley).
- 78'Substitution, Portsmouth. Marcus Harness replaces Ryan Williams.
- 76'Goal! Portsmouth 4, Barnsley 1. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steve Seddon following a corner.
- 76'Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Alex Mowatt.
- 75'Attempt blocked. Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 74'Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Marcel Ritzmaier.
- 74'Attempt saved. Kenneth Dougall (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 73'Attempt saved. Conor Chaplin (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 73'Attempt saved. Conor Chaplin (Barnsley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Conor Chaplin (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 70'Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Mads Andersen.
- 69'Substitution, Barnsley. Kenneth Dougall replaces Aapo Halme.
- 69'Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 69'Foul by Michael Sollbauer (Barnsley).
- 65'Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 65'Foul by Alex Mowatt (Barnsley).
- 65'Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Alex Mowatt.
- 62'Goal! Portsmouth 3, Barnsley 1. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Bass.
- 62'Attempt missed. Jacob Brown (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 60'Goal! Portsmouth 2, Barnsley 1. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
- 59'Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Mads Andersen.
- 54'Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Foul by Aapo Halme (Barnsley).
- 53'Attempt saved. John Marquis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 50'Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Sean Raggett.
- 50'Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 45'Second Half begins Portsmouth 2, Barnsley 0.
- 45'Substitution, Barnsley. Alex Mowatt replaces Luke Thomas.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Portsmouth 2, Barnsley 0.
- 45+1'Goal! Portsmouth 2, Barnsley 0. John Marquis (Portsmouth) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steve Seddon following a corner.
- 45+1'Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Bradley Collins.
- 45'Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 43'Foul by Luke Thomas (Barnsley).
- 43'Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 40'Clarke Oduor (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 40'Foul by James Bolton (Portsmouth).
- 37'Goal! Portsmouth 1, Barnsley 0. Ben Close (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Cannon.
- 31'Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Sean Raggett.
- 29'Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
- 29'Clarke Oduor (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 28'Foul by Jacob Brown (Barnsley).
- 28'Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 26'Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 23'Attempt blocked. John Marquis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 22'Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 22'Foul by Michael Sollbauer (Barnsley).
- 20'Foul by Sean Raggett (Portsmouth).
- 20'Conor Chaplin (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 18'Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).
- 16'Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
- 15'Foul by Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth).
- 15'Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 10'Attempt missed. Marcel Ritzmaier (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
- 8'Attempt missed. Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 7'James Bolton (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 7'Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley).
- 5'Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by James Bolton.
- 5'Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.