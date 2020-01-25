Portsmouth v Barnsley

English FA Cup at Fratton Park
25-01-2020KO:15:00ATT: 13,286REF: G Scott

Portsmouth

Ben Close  37'
John Marquis  45+1'
Ronan Curtis  62'
Christian Burgess  76'
4 - 2
FT
HT: 2-0

Barnsley

Cauley Woodrow  60'
Conor Chaplin  90+1'
  • FT
    Match ends, Portsmouth 4, Barnsley 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Portsmouth 4, Barnsley 2.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt saved. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Tom Naylor (Portsmouth).
  • 90+3'
    Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+2'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Portsmouth. Ellis Harrison replaces John Marquis.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by John Marquis (Portsmouth).
  • 90+2'
    Michael Sollbauer (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+1'
    Goal
    Goal! Portsmouth 4, Barnsley 2. Conor Chaplin (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Portsmouth. Gareth Evans replaces Andrew Cannon.
  • 90'
    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
  • 90'
    Attempt blocked. Kenneth Dougall (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is high and wide to the left.
  • 86'
    Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 86'
    Foul by Marcel Ritzmaier (Barnsley).
  • 82'
    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Bradley Collins.
  • 82'
    Attempt saved. Marcus Harness (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 79'
    Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 79'
    Foul by Kenneth Dougall (Barnsley).
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Portsmouth. Marcus Harness replaces Ryan Williams.
  • 76'
    Goal
    Goal! Portsmouth 4, Barnsley 1. Christian Burgess (Portsmouth) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steve Seddon following a corner.
  • 76'
    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Alex Mowatt.
  • 75'
    Attempt blocked. Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 74'
    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Marcel Ritzmaier.
  • 74'
    Attempt saved. Kenneth Dougall (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 73'
    Attempt saved. Conor Chaplin (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 73'
    Attempt saved. Conor Chaplin (Barnsley) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Conor Chaplin (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 70'
    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Mads Andersen.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Barnsley. Kenneth Dougall replaces Aapo Halme.
  • 69'
    Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 69'
    Foul by Michael Sollbauer (Barnsley).
  • 65'
    Steve Seddon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 65'
    Foul by Alex Mowatt (Barnsley).
  • 65'
    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Alex Mowatt.
  • 62'
    Goal
    Goal! Portsmouth 3, Barnsley 1. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Bass.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Jacob Brown (Barnsley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 60'
    Goal
    Goal! Portsmouth 2, Barnsley 1. Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner.
  • 59'
    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Mads Andersen.
  • 54'
    Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Aapo Halme (Barnsley).
  • 53'
    Attempt saved. John Marquis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 50'
    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Sean Raggett.
  • 50'
    Attempt saved. Ryan Williams (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Portsmouth 2, Barnsley 0.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Barnsley. Alex Mowatt replaces Luke Thomas.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, Portsmouth 2, Barnsley 0.
  • 45+1'
    Goal
    Goal! Portsmouth 2, Barnsley 0. John Marquis (Portsmouth) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Steve Seddon following a corner.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Bradley Collins.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 43'
    Foul by Luke Thomas (Barnsley).
  • 43'
    Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 40'
    Clarke Oduor (Barnsley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 40'
    Foul by James Bolton (Portsmouth).
  • 37'
    Goal
    Goal! Portsmouth 1, Barnsley 0. Ben Close (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andrew Cannon.
  • 31'
    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Sean Raggett.
  • 29'
    Foul by Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth).
  • 29'
    Clarke Oduor (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Jacob Brown (Barnsley).
  • 28'
    Sean Raggett (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 26'
    Attempt saved. Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 23'
    Attempt blocked. John Marquis (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 22'
    Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 22'
    Foul by Michael Sollbauer (Barnsley).
  • 20'
    Foul by Sean Raggett (Portsmouth).
  • 20'
    Conor Chaplin (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 18'
    Foul by Mads Andersen (Barnsley).
  • 16'
    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by Christian Burgess.
  • 15'
    Foul by Andrew Cannon (Portsmouth).
  • 15'
    Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 10'
    Attempt missed. Marcel Ritzmaier (Barnsley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Tom Naylor (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 7'
    James Bolton (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 7'
    Foul by Cauley Woodrow (Barnsley).
  • 5'
    Corner, Barnsley. Conceded by James Bolton.
  • 5'
    Attempt blocked. Jacob Brown (Barnsley) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.