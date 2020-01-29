Manchester City v Manchester United

Manchester City v Manchester UnitedEnglish League Cup at Etihad Stadium
29-01-2020KO:19:45REF: K Friend
Manchester City
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Agg: 3-2
Manchester United
Nemanja Matic 35'
Nemanja Matic s/o 76'
- Match ends, Manchester City 0, Manchester United 1.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Manchester City 0, Manchester United 1.
- 90+5'David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+5'Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).
- 90+4'Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+4'Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+4'Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).
- 90+3'Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Sergio Agüero.
- 90+1'Substitution, Manchester City. John Stones replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
- 88'Attempt blocked. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 87'Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 86'Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
- 86'Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Williams.
- 84'VAR Decision: No Goal Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United.
- 84'Offside, Manchester City. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
- 79'Substitution, Manchester United. Juan Mata replaces Luke Shaw.
- 78'Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
- 76'Second yellow card to Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) for a bad foul.
- 76'Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
- 74'Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Silva following a fast break.
- 71'Attempt saved. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 71'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
- 69'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
- 68'Substitution, Manchester City. David Silva replaces Riyad Mahrez.
- 65'Substitution, Manchester United. Andreas Pereira replaces Jesse Lingard.
- 65'Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Fred following a fast break.
- 62'Hand ball by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).
- 58'Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a fast break.
- 57'Rodrigo (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 57'Foul by Rodrigo (Manchester City).
- 57'Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fred.
- 53'Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 53'Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
- 52'Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 52'Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
- 51'Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 51'Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 51'Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
- 49'Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fred with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 48'Daniel James (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 48'Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
- 47'Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).
- 47'Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Manchester City 0, Manchester United 1.
- 45'Substitution, Manchester United. Daniel James replaces Mason Greenwood.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Manchester United 1.
- 45'Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).
- 45'Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
- 35'Goal! Manchester City 0, Manchester United 1. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
- 34'Foul by Rodrigo (Manchester City).
- 34'Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 34'Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
- 34'Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 33'Foul by Rodrigo (Manchester City).
- 33'Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'David de Gea (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
- 30'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
- 28'Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
- 28'Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 26'Attempt missed. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a corner.
- 26'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
- 26'Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
- 24'Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
- 22'Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 22'Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
- 18'Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 18'Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).
- 17'Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
- 17'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by David de Gea.
- 17'Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
- 15'Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 15'Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
- 12'Rodrigo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).
- 11'Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
- 11'Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
- 8'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Fred.
- 8'Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
- 8'Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
- 8'Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo.
- 7'Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
- 4'Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.