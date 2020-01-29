Manchester City v Manchester United

English League Cup at Etihad Stadium
29-01-2020KO:19:45REF: K Friend

Manchester City

0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Agg: 3-2

Manchester United

Nemanja Matic  35'
Nemanja Matic s/o 76'
  • FT
    Match ends, Manchester City 0, Manchester United 1.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Manchester City 0, Manchester United 1.
  • 90+5'
    David Silva (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).
  • 90+4'
    Yellow Card
    Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+4'
    Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).
  • 90+3'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Manchester City. Gabriel Jesus replaces Sergio Agüero.
  • 90+1'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Manchester City. John Stones replaces Kevin De Bruyne.
  • 88'
    Attempt blocked. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 87'
    Yellow Card
    Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 86'
    Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
  • 86'
    Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Brandon Williams.
  • 84'
    VAR Decision: No Goal Manchester City 0-1 Manchester United.
  • 84'
    Offside, Manchester City. João Cancelo tries a through ball, but Sergio Agüero is caught offside.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Manchester United. Juan Mata replaces Luke Shaw.
  • 78'
    Attempt missed. Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
  • 76'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) for a bad foul.
  • 76'
    Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by David Silva following a fast break.
  • 71'
    Attempt saved. Kyle Walker (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 71'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
  • 69'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Manchester City. David Silva replaces Riyad Mahrez.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Manchester United. Andreas Pereira replaces Jesse Lingard.
  • 65'
    Attempt missed. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Fred following a fast break.
  • 62'
    Hand ball by Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United).
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne following a fast break.
  • 57'
    Yellow Card
    Rodrigo (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 57'
    Foul by Rodrigo (Manchester City).
  • 57'
    Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Attempt saved. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fred.
  • 53'
    Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
  • 52'
    Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 52'
    Foul by Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United).
  • 51'
    Yellow Card
    Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 51'
    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 51'
    Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Harry Maguire (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Fred with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 48'
    Daniel James (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 48'
    Foul by João Cancelo (Manchester City).
  • 47'
    Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).
  • 47'
    Harry Maguire (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Manchester City 0, Manchester United 1.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Manchester United. Daniel James replaces Mason Greenwood.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Manchester City 0, Manchester United 1.
  • 45'
    Foul by Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City).
  • 45'
    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 42'
    Offside, Manchester City. Kevin De Bruyne tries a through ball, but Raheem Sterling is caught offside.
  • 35'
    Goal
    Goal! Manchester City 0, Manchester United 1. Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
  • 34'
    Foul by Rodrigo (Manchester City).
  • 34'
    Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 34'
    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
  • 34'
    Victor Lindelöf (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 33'
    Foul by Rodrigo (Manchester City).
  • 33'
    Jesse Lingard (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    David de Gea (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
  • 30'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Harry Maguire.
  • 28'
    Foul by Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City).
  • 28'
    Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 26'
    Attempt missed. Nicolás Otamendi (Manchester City) header from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross following a corner.
  • 26'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
  • 26'
    Attempt missed. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez.
  • 24'
    Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Sergio Agüero.
  • 22'
    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 22'
    Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
  • 18'
    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 18'
    Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).
  • 17'
    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
  • 17'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by David de Gea.
  • 17'
    Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Raheem Sterling.
  • 15'
    Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 15'
    Foul by Nemanja Matic (Manchester United).
  • 12'
    Rodrigo (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Jesse Lingard (Manchester United).
  • 11'
    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).
  • 11'
    Fred (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
  • 8'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Fred.
  • 8'
    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Victor Lindelöf.
  • 8'
    Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bernardo Silva.
  • 8'
    Attempt saved. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo.
  • 7'
    Attempt saved. Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ilkay Gündogan.
  • 4'
    Attempt blocked. Rodrigo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.