Aston Villa v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Leicester CityEnglish League Cup at Villa Park
28-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 39,300REF: M Dean
Aston Villa
Matt Targett 12'
Trezeguet 90+3'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0
Agg: 3-2
Leicester City
Kelechi Iheanacho 72'
- Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Leicester City 1.
- 90+7'Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Leicester City 1.
- 90+7'Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 90+6'James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+6'Foul by Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa).
- 90+5'Attempt missed. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 90+4'Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
- 90+3'Goal! Aston Villa 2, Leicester City 1. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ahmed El Mohamady with a cross.
- 90+2'Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
- 90+2'Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90'James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
- 90'Attempt missed. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Demarai Gray.
- 89'Attempt missed. Jonny Evans (Leicester City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by James Maddison with a cross following a corner.
- 88'Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
- 87'James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 87'Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
- 86'Substitution, Leicester City. Demarai Gray replaces Harvey Barnes.
- 86'Attempt missed. Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jamie Vardy with a headed pass.
- 84'Substitution, Aston Villa. Ahmed El Mohamady replaces Frederic Guilbert.
- 83'Foul by Jamie Vardy (Leicester City).
- 83'Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 82'Attempt saved. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keinan Davis.
- 81'Hand ball by Trézéguet (Aston Villa).
- 80'Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
- 79'Attempt blocked. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.
- 78'Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
- 78'Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
- 78'Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).
- 78'Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Substitution, Aston Villa. Trézéguet replaces Anwar El Ghazi.
- 76'Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 76'Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).
- 76'Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 75'Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Kortney Hause (Aston Villa).
- 73'Kortney Hause (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 73'Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).
- 72'Goal! Aston Villa 1, Leicester City 1. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
- 71'Offside, Aston Villa. Douglas Luiz tries a through ball, but Keinan Davis is caught offside.
- 70'Offside, Leicester City. Harvey Barnes tries a through ball, but Jamie Vardy is caught offside.
- 69'Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
- 68'Attempt missed. Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Matt Targett with a cross following a corner.
- 68'Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
- 67'Substitution, Aston Villa. Keinan Davis replaces Mbwana Samatta.
- 66'Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 66'Foul by Matt Targett (Aston Villa).
- 63'Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ben Chilwell.
- 62'Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matt Targett.
- 62'Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).
- 62'Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 61'Hand ball by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).
- 60'Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
- 60'James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
- 59'Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harvey Barnes.
- 57'Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
- 56'Substitution, Leicester City. Jamie Vardy replaces Ayoze Pérez.
- 55'Foul by Çaglar Söyüncü (Leicester City).
- 55'Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 54'Attempt missed. Matt Targett (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Marvelous Nakamba.
- 54'Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matt Targett.
- 53'Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City).
- 53'Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 51'Foul by Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City).
- 51'Matt Targett (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 51'Foul by Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa).
- 51'Jonny Evans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa).
- 47'Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Frederic Guilbert.
- 45'Second Half begins Aston Villa 1, Leicester City 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Aston Villa 1, Leicester City 0.
- 45+1'Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+1'Foul by Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).
- 44'Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Çaglar Söyüncü.
- 43'Ben Chilwell (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 43'Foul by Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa).
- 43'Offside, Aston Villa. Frederic Guilbert tries a through ball, but Mbwana Samatta is caught offside.
- 42'Foul by Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City).
- 42'Ezri Konsa Ngoyo (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 41'Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
- 39'Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Foul by Kortney Hause (Aston Villa).
- 34'Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
- 34'Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 34'Attempt blocked. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira.
- 34'Attempt saved. Youri Tielemans (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by James Maddison.
- 29'Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).
- 29'Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 29'Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Youri Tielemans.
- 26'Offside, Aston Villa. Jack Grealish tries a through ball, but Frederic Guilbert is caught offside.
- 25'Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).
- 23'Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 23'Foul by Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa).
- 21'Attempt missed. Ricardo Pereira (Leicester City) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
- 21'Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ezri Konsa Ngoyo.
- 20'Attempt missed. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Targett.
- 15'Attempt missed. Anwar El Ghazi (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
- 14'Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
- 14'Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 13'Foul by Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City).
- 13'Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Goal! Aston Villa 1, Leicester City 0. Matt Targett (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
- 12'Attempt blocked. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Çaglar Söyüncü.
- 9'Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ørjan Nyland.
- 9'Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ayoze Pérez.
- 7'James Maddison (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 7'Foul by Kortney Hause (Aston Villa).
- 7'Attempt missed. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 7'Attempt missed. Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ricardo Pereira with a cross.
- 5'Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Ørjan Nyland.
- 5'Attempt saved. James Maddison (Leicester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kelechi Iheanacho.
- 2'Attempt saved. Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 1'Foul by Kortney Hause (Aston Villa).
- 1'Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.