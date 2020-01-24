Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Live Scores
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
More
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
Football Home
Sporting Life Home
Wellington Phoenix v Newcastle Jets
Australian A-League at Sky Stadium
24-01-2020
KO:
06:15
REF:
B Abraham
Wellington Phoenix
Jaushua Sotirio
53'
Ulises Dávila
69'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Newcastle Jets
Abdiel Arroyo
66'
Preview
Commentary
Stats
Teams
Form
Table
Report
Reaction
No match commentary available.