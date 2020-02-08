Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Live Scores
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
More
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
Football Home
Sporting Life Home
Sydney FC v Western Sydney Wanderers FC
Australian A-League at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium
08-02-2020
KO:
06:00
Sydney FC
v
Western Sydney Wanderers FC
8/13
14/5
15/4
Preview
Commentary
Stats
Teams
Form
Table
No match commentary available.