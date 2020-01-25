Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Live Scores
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
More
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
Football Home
Sporting Life Home
Virtus Entella v Cremonese
Italian Serie B at Comunale Aldo Gastaldi
25-01-2020
KO:
14:00
REF:
A Di Martino
Virtus Entella
Giuseppe De Luca
35'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1
Cremonese
Daniel Ciofani
5'
Preview
Commentary
Stats
Teams
Form
Report
Reaction
No match commentary available.