Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Live Scores
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
More
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
Football Home
Sporting Life Home
Perugia v Livorno
Italian Serie B at Renato Curi
27-01-2020
KO:
20:00
REF:
A Prontera
Perugia
Federico Melchiorri
29'
1 - 0
FT
HT: 1-0
Livorno
Preview
Commentary
Stats
Teams
Form
Report
Reaction
No match commentary available.