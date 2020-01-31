Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Live Scores
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
More
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
Football Home
Sporting Life Home
Cremonese v Pisa
Italian Serie B at Giovanni Zini
31-01-2020
KO:
20:00
REF:
L Maggioni
Cremonese
Francesco Deli
3'
1 - 0
21'
Pisa
2/7
7/2
8/1
Preview
Commentary
Stats
Teams
Form
No match commentary available.