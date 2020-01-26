Sporting Life
Crotone v Spezia
Italian Serie B at Ezio Scida
26-01-2020
KO:
14:00
REF:
M Serra
Crotone
Maxi López
47'
pen
Junior Messias s/o 90+5'
1 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Spezia
M'Bala Nzola
34'
Antonino Ragusa
78'
Preview
Commentary
Stats
Teams
Form
Report
Reaction
No match commentary available.