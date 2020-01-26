Roma v Lazio

Italian Serie A at Olimpico
26-01-2020KO:17:00ATT: 59,902REF: G Calvarese

Roma

Edin Dzeko  26'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1

Lazio

Francesco Acerbi  34'
  • FT
    Match ends, Roma 1, Lazio 1.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Roma 1, Lazio 1.
  • 90+3'
    Yellow Card
    Ciro Immobile (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Javier Pastore (Roma).
  • 90+1'
    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Roma. Javier Pastore replaces Jordan Veretout.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.
  • 88'
    Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross.
  • 86'
    Yellow Card
    Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 86'
    Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).
  • 86'
    Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.
  • 84'
    Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Roma. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Davide Santon.
  • 82'
    Yellow Card
    Senad Lulic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 82'
    Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Justin Kluivert.
  • 80'
    Offside, Roma. Cengiz Ünder tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.
  • 80'
    Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Davide Santon.
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Leiva.
  • 78'
    Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).
  • 78'
    Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 77'
    Offside, Lazio. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Felipe Caicedo is caught offside.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Caicedo replaces Joaquín Correa because of an injury.
  • 74'
    Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
  • 74'
    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Attempt missed. Justin Kluivert (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 73'
    Bryan Cristante (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
  • 72'
    Chris Smalling (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lazio. Marco Parolo replaces Luis Alberto.
  • 69'
    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Thomas Strakosha.
  • 69'
    Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
  • 66'
    Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
  • 66'
    Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 65'
    Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
  • 65'
    Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Yellow Card
    Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 64'
    Davide Santon (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 64'
    Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
  • 62'
    Offside, Lazio. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Senad Lulic is caught offside.
  • 61'
    Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a headed pass.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 60'
    Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 60'
    Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
  • 58'
    Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 58'
    Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).
  • 58'
    Attempt blocked. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 57'
    Foul by Cengiz Ünder (Roma).
  • 57'
    Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
  • 53'
    Yellow Card
    Edin Dzeko (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 53'
    Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
  • 53'
    Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.
  • 53'
    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Patric.
  • 51'
    VAR Decision: No Penalty Roma.
  • 49'
    Penalty conceded by Patric (Lazio) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 48'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Roma 1, Lazio 1.
  • 45'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lazio. Patric replaces Luiz Felipe.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Roma 1, Lazio 1.
  • 45'
    Offside, Lazio. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Francesco Acerbi is caught offside.
  • 44'
    Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
  • 40'
    Yellow Card
    Luiz Felipe (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 40'
    Attempt missed. Justin Kluivert (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
  • 39'
    Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.
  • 37'
    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Stefan Radu.
  • 36'
    Justin Kluivert (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
  • 34'
    Goal
    Goal! Roma 1, Lazio 1. Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
  • 33'
    Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
  • 33'
    Attempt blocked. Senad Lulic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Radu.
  • 28'
    Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross following a corner.
  • 28'
    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Stefan Radu.
  • 27'
    Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
  • 27'
    Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
  • 26'
    Goal
    Goal! Roma 1, Lazio 0. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
  • 21'
    Hand ball by Ciro Immobile (Lazio).
  • 21'
    Bryan Cristante (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
  • 17'
    Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).
  • 16'
    Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
  • 16'
    Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Davide Santon (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 13'
    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
  • 13'
    Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Mancini.
  • 12'
    Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
  • 12'
    Justin Kluivert (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 9'
    Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.
  • 8'
    Corner, Roma. Conceded by Manuel Lazzari.
  • 7'
    Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
  • 6'
    Foul by Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma).
  • 6'
    Lucas Leiva (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Mancini with a headed pass.
  • 4'
    Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 4'
    Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
  • 3'
    Foul by Davide Santon (Roma).
  • 3'
    Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 1'
    Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
  • 1'
    Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.