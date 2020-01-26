Roma v Lazio

Roma v LazioItalian Serie A at Olimpico
26-01-2020KO:17:00ATT: 59,902REF: G Calvarese
Roma
Edin Dzeko 26'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-1
Lazio
Francesco Acerbi 34'
- Match ends, Roma 1, Lazio 1.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Roma 1, Lazio 1.
- 90+3'Ciro Immobile (Lazio) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+1'Foul by Javier Pastore (Roma).
- 90+1'Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Substitution, Roma. Javier Pastore replaces Jordan Veretout.
- 89'Attempt missed. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ciro Immobile.
- 88'Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross.
- 86'Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 86'Foul by Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma).
- 86'Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.
- 85'Attempt missed. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov with a cross.
- 84'Attempt blocked. Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 83'Substitution, Roma. Aleksandar Kolarov replaces Davide Santon.
- 82'Senad Lulic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 82'Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 82'Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
- 81'Substitution, Roma. Diego Perotti replaces Justin Kluivert.
- 80'Offside, Roma. Cengiz Ünder tries a through ball, but Edin Dzeko is caught offside.
- 80'Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Davide Santon.
- 79'Attempt saved. Ciro Immobile (Lazio) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Leiva.
- 78'Foul by Justin Kluivert (Roma).
- 78'Felipe Caicedo (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 77'Offside, Lazio. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Felipe Caicedo is caught offside.
- 76'Substitution, Lazio. Felipe Caicedo replaces Joaquín Correa because of an injury.
- 74'Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
- 74'Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Attempt missed. Justin Kluivert (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 73'Bryan Cristante (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 73'Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
- 72'Chris Smalling (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
- 71'Substitution, Lazio. Marco Parolo replaces Luis Alberto.
- 69'Corner, Roma. Conceded by Thomas Strakosha.
- 69'Attempt saved. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
- 66'Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
- 66'Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 65'Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
- 65'Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 64'Davide Santon (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 64'Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
- 62'Offside, Lazio. Luis Alberto tries a through ball, but Senad Lulic is caught offside.
- 61'Attempt blocked. Joaquín Correa (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic with a headed pass.
- 61'Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 60'Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 60'Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
- 58'Edin Dzeko (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 58'Foul by Francesco Acerbi (Lazio).
- 58'Attempt blocked. Luis Alberto (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 57'Foul by Cengiz Ünder (Roma).
- 57'Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
- 53'Edin Dzeko (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 53'Foul by Edin Dzeko (Roma).
- 53'Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.
- 53'Corner, Roma. Conceded by Patric.
- 51'VAR Decision: No Penalty Roma.
- 49'Penalty conceded by Patric (Lazio) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 48'Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Leonardo Spinazzola.
- 45'Second Half begins Roma 1, Lazio 1.
- 45'Substitution, Lazio. Patric replaces Luiz Felipe.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Roma 1, Lazio 1.
- 45'Offside, Lazio. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic tries a through ball, but Francesco Acerbi is caught offside.
- 44'Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) hits the right post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
- 40'Luiz Felipe (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 40'Attempt missed. Justin Kluivert (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jordan Veretout.
- 39'Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder.
- 37'Corner, Roma. Conceded by Stefan Radu.
- 36'Justin Kluivert (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Lazio).
- 34'Goal! Roma 1, Lazio 1. Francesco Acerbi (Lazio) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a corner.
- 33'Corner, Lazio. Conceded by Chris Smalling.
- 33'Attempt blocked. Senad Lulic (Lazio) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Radu.
- 28'Attempt missed. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Cengiz Ünder with a cross following a corner.
- 28'Corner, Roma. Conceded by Stefan Radu.
- 27'Attempt blocked. Edin Dzeko (Roma) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.
- 27'Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
- 26'Goal! Roma 1, Lazio 0. Edin Dzeko (Roma) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Bryan Cristante.
- 21'Hand ball by Ciro Immobile (Lazio).
- 21'Bryan Cristante (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Corner, Roma. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
- 17'Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Luiz Felipe (Lazio).
- 16'Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
- 16'Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Davide Santon (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 13'Corner, Roma. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
- 13'Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Mancini.
- 12'Foul by Lucas Leiva (Lazio).
- 12'Justin Kluivert (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 9'Attempt missed. Gianluca Mancini (Roma) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.
- 8'Corner, Roma. Conceded by Manuel Lazzari.
- 7'Attempt missed. Jordan Veretout (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Edin Dzeko.
- 6'Foul by Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma).
- 6'Lucas Leiva (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Attempt blocked. Cengiz Ünder (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gianluca Mancini with a headed pass.
- 4'Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 4'Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
- 3'Foul by Davide Santon (Roma).
- 3'Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 1'Foul by Senad Lulic (Lazio).
- 1'Cengiz Ünder (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.