Napoli v Juventus

Napoli v JuventusItalian Serie A at San Paolo
26-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 39,111REF: M Mariani
Napoli
Piotr Zielinski 63'
Lorenzo Insigne 86'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0
Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro 90'
- Match ends, Napoli 2, Juventus 1.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Juventus 1.
- 90+4'Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
- 90+3'Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+3'Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
- 90+3'Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Goal! Napoli 2, Juventus 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a through ball.
- 90'Substitution, Napoli. Fernando Llorente replaces Arkadiusz Milik.
- 86'Goal! Napoli 2, Juventus 0. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
- 86'Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Eljif Elmas.
- 86'Hand ball by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
- 85'Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 85'Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).
- 85'Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 83'Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stanislav Lobotka.
- 81'Substitution, Napoli. Eljif Elmas replaces Piotr Zielinski.
- 81'Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
- 80'Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
- 80'Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
- 78'José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Piotr Zielinski.
- 76'Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 76'Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 76'Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).
- 75'Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
- 74'José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 74'Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).
- 73'Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Arkadiusz Milik.
- 72'Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Paulo Dybala.
- 72'Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Blaise Matuidi.
- 71'Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 71'Foul by Kostas Manolas (Napoli).
- 71'Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
- 70'Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 70'Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
- 70'Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Substitution, Napoli. Stanislav Lobotka replaces Diego Demme.
- 68'Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
- 67'Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 67'Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
- 67'Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 66'Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 66'Foul by Diego Demme (Napoli).
- 65'Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
- 63'Goal! Napoli 1, Juventus 0. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
- 63'Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
- 62'Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
- 61'Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 61'Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
- 61'Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 60'Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).
- 60'Diego Demme (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 59'Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
- 59'Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
- 54'Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
- 53'Offside, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
- 50'Substitution, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot replaces Miralem Pjanic because of an injury.
- 49'Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
- 46'Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 46'Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
- 46'Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 46'Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).
- 45'Second Half begins Napoli 0, Juventus 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Napoli 0, Juventus 0.
- 44'Offside, Napoli. Mário Rui tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.
- 43'Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 42'Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 42'Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
- 40'Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
- 40'Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 39'Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
- 37'Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 37'Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
- 37'Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
- 37'José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
- 36'Diego Demme (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Diego Demme (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
- 30'Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30'Foul by Diego Demme (Napoli).
- 28'Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
- 28'Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
- 27'Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne following a corner.
- 26'Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
- 25'Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
- 25'Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24'Foul by Diego Demme (Napoli).
- 20'Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
- 16'Attempt saved. José Callejón (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a cross.
- 15'Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
- 12'Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
- 11'Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
- 11'Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 9'Foul by Diego Demme (Napoli).
- 9'Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) with an attempt from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mário Rui with a cross following a corner.
- 7'Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Miralem Pjanic.
- 5'Foul by Diego Demme (Napoli).
- 5'Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3'Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.