Napoli v Juventus

Italian Serie A at San Paolo
26-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 39,111REF: M Mariani

Napoli

Piotr Zielinski  63'
Lorenzo Insigne  86'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 0-0

Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro  90'
  • FT
    Match ends, Napoli 2, Juventus 1.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Napoli 2, Juventus 1.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross.
  • 90+3'
    Yellow Card
    Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
  • 90+3'
    Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90'
    Goal
    Goal! Napoli 2, Juventus 1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur with a through ball.
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Napoli. Fernando Llorente replaces Arkadiusz Milik.
  • 86'
    Goal
    Goal! Napoli 2, Juventus 0. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Eljif Elmas.
  • 86'
    Hand ball by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
  • 85'
    Yellow Card
    Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 85'
    Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).
  • 85'
    Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Stanislav Lobotka.
  • 81'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Napoli. Eljif Elmas replaces Piotr Zielinski.
  • 81'
    Yellow Card
    Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card.
  • 80'
    Foul by Douglas Costa (Juventus).
  • 80'
    Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
  • 78'
    José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Piotr Zielinski.
  • 76'
    Yellow Card
    Elseid Hysaj (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 76'
    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Elseid Hysaj (Napoli).
  • 75'
    Attempt missed. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
  • 74'
    José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 74'
    Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).
  • 73'
    Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Arkadiusz Milik.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Paulo Dybala.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Juventus. Douglas Costa replaces Blaise Matuidi.
  • 71'
    Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 71'
    Foul by Kostas Manolas (Napoli).
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross.
  • 70'
    Yellow Card
    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 70'
    Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).
  • 70'
    Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Napoli. Stanislav Lobotka replaces Diego Demme.
  • 68'
    Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) with an attempt from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross.
  • 67'
    Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 67'
    Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
  • 67'
    Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 66'
    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 66'
    Foul by Diego Demme (Napoli).
  • 65'
    Offside, Juventus. Paulo Dybala tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
  • 63'
    Goal
    Goal! Napoli 1, Juventus 0. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
  • 63'
    Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
  • 62'
    Attempt saved. Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • 61'
    Yellow Card
    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 61'
    Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
  • 61'
    Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus).
  • 60'
    Diego Demme (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 59'
    Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
  • 59'
    Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
  • 53'
    Offside, Juventus. Blaise Matuidi tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
  • 50'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot replaces Miralem Pjanic because of an injury.
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
  • 46'
    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).
  • 46'
    Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 46'
    Foul by Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Napoli 0, Juventus 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Napoli 0, Juventus 0.
  • 44'
    Offside, Napoli. Mário Rui tries a through ball, but Lorenzo Insigne is caught offside.
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 42'
    Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
  • 40'
    Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
  • 40'
    Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 39'
    Offside, Juventus. Leonardo Bonucci tries a through ball, but Gonzalo Higuaín is caught offside.
  • 37'
    Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 37'
    Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
  • 37'
    Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
  • 37'
    José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Alex Sandro (Juventus).
  • 36'
    Diego Demme (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Yellow Card
    Diego Demme (Napoli) is shown the yellow card.
  • 30'
    Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Diego Demme (Napoli).
  • 28'
    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
  • 28'
    Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne following a corner.
  • 26'
    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
  • 25'
    Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
  • 25'
    Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Diego Demme (Napoli).
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
  • 16'
    Attempt saved. José Callejón (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne with a cross.
  • 15'
    Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
  • 12'
    Attempt blocked. Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rodrigo Bentancur.
  • 11'
    Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
  • 11'
    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 9'
    Foul by Diego Demme (Napoli).
  • 9'
    Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) with an attempt from very close range is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mário Rui with a cross following a corner.
  • 7'
    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Miralem Pjanic.
  • 5'
    Foul by Diego Demme (Napoli).
  • 5'
    Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 3'
    Attempt missed. Fabián Ruiz (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.