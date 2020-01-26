Parma v Udinese

Italian Serie A at Ennio Tardini
26-01-2020KO:14:00ATT: 14,250REF: S Sozza

Parma

Riccardo Gagliolo  19'
Dejan Kulusevski  34'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0

Udinese

  • FT
    Match ends, Parma 2, Udinese 0.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Parma 2, Udinese 0.
  • 90+6'
    Attempt missed. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mato Jajalo following a set piece situation.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Parma).
  • 90+5'
    Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+3'
    Vincent Laurini (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Ken Sema (Udinese).
  • 90+2'
    Attempt blocked. Mato Jajalo (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 90+2'
    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Vincent Laurini.
  • 90+1'
    Foul by Kastriot Dermaku (Parma).
  • 90+1'
    Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 89'
    Alberto Grassi (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Stefano Okaka (Udinese).
  • 88'
    Offside, Udinese. Mato Jajalo tries a through ball, but Stefano Okaka is caught offside.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Andreas Cornelius (Parma) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juraj Kucka with a cross.
  • 87'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Parma. Alberto Grassi replaces Matteo Scozzarella.
  • 87'
    Juraj Kucka (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Mato Jajalo (Udinese).
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Stefano Okaka (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul with a cross following a corner.
  • 86'
    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Hernani.
  • 84'
    Attempt blocked. Juraj Kucka (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Alves with a headed pass.
  • 83'
    Corner, Parma. Conceded by Sebastien De Maio.
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jens Stryger Larsen with a cross following a corner.
  • 82'
    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Vincent Laurini.
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin Lasagna.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Udinese. Sebastien De Maio replaces William Troost-Ekong because of an injury.
  • 80'
    Foul by Matteo Scozzarella (Parma).
  • 80'
    Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 78'
    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.
  • 77'
    Corner, Parma. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
  • 75'
    Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by William Troost-Ekong with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 75'
    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Matteo Scozzarella.
  • 74'
    Attempt missed. Andreas Cornelius (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bruno Alves following a corner.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Udinese. Ilija Nestorovski replaces Seko Fofana.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Parma. Kastriot Dermaku replaces Jasmin Kurtic.
  • 73'
    Corner, Parma. Conceded by Ken Sema.
  • 72'
    Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
  • 71'
    Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 68'
    Yellow Card
    Vincent Laurini (Parma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 68'
    Foul by Vincent Laurini (Parma).
  • 68'
    Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Vincent Laurini (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 67'
    Foul by Kevin Lasagna (Udinese).
  • 65'
    Attempt saved. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 64'
    Foul by Vincent Laurini (Parma).
  • 64'
    Seko Fofana (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 63'
    Attempt saved. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Lasagna.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Parma. Vincent Laurini replaces Riccardo Gagliolo.
  • 61'
    Luigi Sepe (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Kevin Lasagna (Udinese).
  • 61'
    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.
  • 59'
    Yellow Card
    Hernani (Parma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 59'
    Foul by Hernani (Parma).
  • 59'
    Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius.
  • 56'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Udinese. Mato Jajalo replaces Rodrigo Becão.
  • 55'
    Attempt missed. Bram Nuytinck (Udinese) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora with a cross following a corner.
  • 55'
    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Bruno Alves.
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
  • 51'
    Corner, Parma. Conceded by Juan Musso.
  • 49'
    Yellow Card
    Rodrigo Becão (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 48'
    Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 48'
    Foul by Rodrigo Becão (Udinese).
  • 48'
    Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora.
  • 46'
    Foul by Andreas Cornelius (Parma).
  • 46'
    Rodrigo Becão (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Parma 2, Udinese 0.
  • 45+2'
    HT
    First Half ends, Parma 2, Udinese 0.
  • 45+1'
    Foul by Andreas Cornelius (Parma).
  • 45+1'
    Bram Nuytinck (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Yellow Card
    Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 45'
    Matteo Darmian (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45'
    Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Udinese).
  • 44'
    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Hernani.
  • 41'
    Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Seko Fofana.
  • 41'
    Attempt saved. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
  • 38'
    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Parma).
  • 38'
    Seko Fofana (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 36'
    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Parma).
  • 36'
    Stefano Okaka (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 34'
    Goal
    Goal! Parma 2, Udinese 0. Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matteo Scozzarella.
  • 32'
    Corner, Parma. Conceded by Juan Musso.
  • 32'
    Attempt saved. Andreas Cornelius (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juraj Kucka with a through ball.
  • 30'
    Yellow Card
    William Troost-Ekong (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 28'
    Andreas Cornelius (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by William Troost-Ekong (Udinese).
  • 25'
    Attempt blocked. Ken Sema (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 23'
    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Riccardo Gagliolo.
  • 23'
    Attempt blocked. Stefano Okaka (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ken Sema with a headed pass.
  • 22'
    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Matteo Scozzarella.
  • 19'
    Goal
    Goal! Parma 1, Udinese 0. Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
  • 19'
    Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jasmin Kurtic.
  • 18'
    Attempt blocked. Juraj Kucka (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 15'
    Attempt missed. Stefano Okaka (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jens Stryger Larsen with a cross.
  • 13'
    Foul by Matteo Darmian (Parma).
  • 13'
    Stefano Okaka (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Parma).
  • 12'
    Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 11'
    Attempt missed. Andreas Cornelius (Parma) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matteo Scozzarella with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 10'
    Jasmin Kurtic (Parma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 10'
    Foul by Rodrigo Becão (Udinese).
  • 8'
    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Simone Iacoponi.
  • 8'
    Foul by Stefano Okaka (Udinese).
  • 8'
    Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Matteo Scozzarella.
  • 6'
    Attempt saved. Stefano Okaka (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.