Parma v Udinese

Parma v UdineseItalian Serie A at Ennio Tardini
26-01-2020KO:14:00ATT: 14,250REF: S Sozza
Parma
Riccardo Gagliolo 19'
Dejan Kulusevski 34'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0
Udinese
- Match ends, Parma 2, Udinese 0.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Parma 2, Udinese 0.
- 90+6'Attempt missed. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mato Jajalo following a set piece situation.
- 90+5'Foul by Juraj Kucka (Parma).
- 90+5'Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+3'Vincent Laurini (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+3'Foul by Ken Sema (Udinese).
- 90+2'Attempt blocked. Mato Jajalo (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 90+2'Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Vincent Laurini.
- 90+1'Foul by Kastriot Dermaku (Parma).
- 90+1'Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 89'Alberto Grassi (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Stefano Okaka (Udinese).
- 88'Offside, Udinese. Mato Jajalo tries a through ball, but Stefano Okaka is caught offside.
- 88'Attempt missed. Andreas Cornelius (Parma) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Juraj Kucka with a cross.
- 87'Substitution, Parma. Alberto Grassi replaces Matteo Scozzarella.
- 87'Juraj Kucka (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 87'Foul by Mato Jajalo (Udinese).
- 86'Attempt missed. Stefano Okaka (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul with a cross following a corner.
- 86'Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Hernani.
- 84'Attempt blocked. Juraj Kucka (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Bruno Alves with a headed pass.
- 83'Corner, Parma. Conceded by Sebastien De Maio.
- 83'Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jens Stryger Larsen with a cross following a corner.
- 82'Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Vincent Laurini.
- 81'Attempt missed. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Kevin Lasagna.
- 80'Substitution, Udinese. Sebastien De Maio replaces William Troost-Ekong because of an injury.
- 80'Foul by Matteo Scozzarella (Parma).
- 80'Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 78'Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.
- 77'Corner, Parma. Conceded by William Troost-Ekong.
- 75'Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by William Troost-Ekong with a headed pass following a corner.
- 75'Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Matteo Scozzarella.
- 74'Attempt missed. Andreas Cornelius (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Bruno Alves following a corner.
- 74'Substitution, Udinese. Ilija Nestorovski replaces Seko Fofana.
- 73'Substitution, Parma. Kastriot Dermaku replaces Jasmin Kurtic.
- 73'Corner, Parma. Conceded by Ken Sema.
- 72'Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
- 71'Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 68'Vincent Laurini (Parma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 68'Foul by Vincent Laurini (Parma).
- 68'Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Vincent Laurini (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 67'Foul by Kevin Lasagna (Udinese).
- 65'Attempt saved. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 64'Foul by Vincent Laurini (Parma).
- 64'Seko Fofana (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 63'Attempt saved. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Lasagna.
- 62'Substitution, Parma. Vincent Laurini replaces Riccardo Gagliolo.
- 61'Luigi Sepe (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Foul by Kevin Lasagna (Udinese).
- 61'Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Matteo Darmian.
- 59'Hernani (Parma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 59'Foul by Hernani (Parma).
- 59'Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 59'Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius.
- 56'Substitution, Udinese. Mato Jajalo replaces Rodrigo Becão.
- 55'Attempt missed. Bram Nuytinck (Udinese) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora with a cross following a corner.
- 55'Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Bruno Alves.
- 52'Attempt missed. Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
- 51'Corner, Parma. Conceded by Juan Musso.
- 49'Rodrigo Becão (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 48'Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 48'Foul by Rodrigo Becão (Udinese).
- 48'Attempt missed. Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
- 47'Attempt missed. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rolando Mandragora.
- 46'Foul by Andreas Cornelius (Parma).
- 46'Rodrigo Becão (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Second Half begins Parma 2, Udinese 0.
- 45+2'First Half ends, Parma 2, Udinese 0.
- 45+1'Foul by Andreas Cornelius (Parma).
- 45+1'Bram Nuytinck (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 45'Matteo Darmian (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45'Foul by Rolando Mandragora (Udinese).
- 44'Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Hernani.
- 41'Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Seko Fofana.
- 41'Attempt saved. Kevin Lasagna (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrigo de Paul.
- 38'Foul by Juraj Kucka (Parma).
- 38'Seko Fofana (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 36'Foul by Juraj Kucka (Parma).
- 36'Stefano Okaka (Udinese) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 34'Goal! Parma 2, Udinese 0. Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matteo Scozzarella.
- 32'Corner, Parma. Conceded by Juan Musso.
- 32'Attempt saved. Andreas Cornelius (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Juraj Kucka with a through ball.
- 30'William Troost-Ekong (Udinese) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 28'Andreas Cornelius (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by William Troost-Ekong (Udinese).
- 25'Attempt blocked. Ken Sema (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 23'Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Riccardo Gagliolo.
- 23'Attempt blocked. Stefano Okaka (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ken Sema with a headed pass.
- 22'Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Matteo Scozzarella.
- 19'Goal! Parma 1, Udinese 0. Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner.
- 19'Attempt blocked. Dejan Kulusevski (Parma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jasmin Kurtic.
- 18'Attempt blocked. Juraj Kucka (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 15'Attempt missed. Stefano Okaka (Udinese) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Jens Stryger Larsen with a cross.
- 13'Foul by Matteo Darmian (Parma).
- 13'Stefano Okaka (Udinese) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Dejan Kulusevski (Parma).
- 12'Rolando Mandragora (Udinese) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 11'Attempt missed. Andreas Cornelius (Parma) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matteo Scozzarella with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 10'Jasmin Kurtic (Parma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 10'Foul by Rodrigo Becão (Udinese).
- 8'Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Simone Iacoponi.
- 8'Foul by Stefano Okaka (Udinese).
- 8'Riccardo Gagliolo (Parma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Matteo Scozzarella.
- 6'Attempt saved. Stefano Okaka (Udinese) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ken Sema with a cross.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.