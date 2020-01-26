Sampdoria v Sassuolo

Sampdoria v SassuoloItalian Serie A at Luigi Ferraris
26-01-2020KO:14:00ATT: 19,260REF: M Piccinini
Sampdoria
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Sassuolo
Federico Peluso s/o 25'
- Match ends, Sampdoria 0, Sassuolo 0.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Sassuolo 0.
- 90+5'Attempt missed. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ronaldo Vieira.
- 90+4'Attempt blocked. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella.
- 90+4'Attempt blocked. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Colley.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommaso Augello.
- 90+1'Rogerio (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card.
- 90'Substitution, Sassuolo. Filip Djuricic replaces Domenico Berardi.
- 89'Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Jeremy Toljan.
- 89'Offside, Sampdoria. Manolo Gabbiadini tries a through ball, but Fabio Quagliarella is caught offside.
- 86'Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 85'Substitution, Sassuolo. Mert Müldür replaces Francesco Caputo.
- 84'Attempt missed. Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karol Linetty with a cross following a corner.
- 84'Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Pedro Obiang.
- 84'Attempt blocked. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albin Ekdal.
- 83'Attempt missed. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Albin Ekdal.
- 83'Attempt blocked. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karol Linetty with a headed pass.
- 82'Attempt missed. Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) header from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.
- 81'Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Manolo Gabbiadini.
- 80'Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria).
- 79'Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card.
- 79'Attempt missed. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
- 78'Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Filippo Romagna.
- 78'Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommaso Augello with a cross.
- 75'Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Karol Linetty with a cross.
- 73'Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 73'Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria).
- 72'Substitution, Sampdoria. Vasco Regini replaces Lorenzo Tonelli.
- 72'Substitution, Sampdoria. Ronaldo Vieira replaces Bartosz Bereszynski.
- 70'Attempt saved. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gianluca Caprari.
- 68'Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 68'Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Foul by Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria).
- 65'Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Emil Audero.
- 65'Attempt saved. Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrea Consigli.
- 64'Foul by Georgios Kyriakopoulos (Sassuolo).
- 64'Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 63'Attempt missed. Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 63'Attempt blocked. Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella.
- 62'Attempt missed. Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
- 61'Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).
- 60'Substitution, Sampdoria. Gianluca Caprari replaces Gastón Ramírez.
- 59'Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Manolo Gabbiadini with a cross.
- 59'Attempt blocked. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karol Linetty.
- 57'Attempt missed. Omar Colley (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez with a cross following a corner.
- 57'Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Filippo Romagna.
- 57'Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karol Linetty.
- 56'Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
- 56'Omar Colley (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 55'Attempt saved. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albin Ekdal.
- 54'Foul by Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo).
- 54'Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Domenico Berardi following a fast break.
- 52'Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Manuel Locatelli.
- 50'Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).
- 49'Omar Colley (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 49'Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 49'Foul by Omar Colley (Sampdoria).
- 46'Foul by Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo).
- 46'Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 46'Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 46'Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).
- 45'Second Half begins Sampdoria 0, Sassuolo 0.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Sassuolo 0.
- 45+2'Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 45+2'Foul by Tommaso Augello (Sampdoria).
- 45+1'Offside, Sampdoria. Bartosz Bereszynski tries a through ball, but Morten Thorsby is caught offside.
- 45+1'Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Rogerio.
- 42'Rogerio (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
- 42'Attempt missed. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Filippo Romagna.
- 40'Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Foul by Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria).
- 36'Attempt missed. Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 32'Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 32'Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria).
- 32'Foul by Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo).
- 32'Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30'Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 30'Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).
- 29'Substitution, Sassuolo. Rogerio replaces Hamed Junior Traore.
- 28'Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 28'Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria).
- 27'Attempt blocked. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 25'Federico Peluso (Sassuolo) is shown the red card.
- 25'Foul by Federico Peluso (Sassuolo).
- 25'Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 24'Foul by Georgios Kyriakopoulos (Sassuolo).
- 24'Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Manuel Locatelli.
- 21'Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morten Thorsby.
- 19'Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Lorenzo Tonelli.
- 17'Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria).
- 17'Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
- 13'Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 13'Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
- 12'Foul by Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo).
- 12'Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 11'Attempt missed. Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Georgios Kyriakopoulos with a cross.
- 11'Attempt blocked. Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 7'Foul by Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo).
- 7'Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 6'Attempt missed. Georgios Kyriakopoulos (Sassuolo) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Domenico Berardi with a cross following a corner.
- 6'Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Albin Ekdal.
- 5'Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommaso Augello with a cross.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.