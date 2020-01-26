Sampdoria v Sassuolo

Italian Serie A at Luigi Ferraris
26-01-2020KO:14:00ATT: 19,260REF: M Piccinini

Sampdoria

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Sassuolo

Federico Peluso s/o 25'
  • FT
    Match ends, Sampdoria 0, Sassuolo 0.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Sassuolo 0.
  • 90+5'
    Attempt missed. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ronaldo Vieira.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt blocked. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella.
  • 90+4'
    Attempt blocked. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Omar Colley.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommaso Augello.
  • 90+1'
    Yellow Card
    Rogerio (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sassuolo. Filip Djuricic replaces Domenico Berardi.
  • 89'
    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Jeremy Toljan.
  • 89'
    Offside, Sampdoria. Manolo Gabbiadini tries a through ball, but Fabio Quagliarella is caught offside.
  • 86'
    Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sassuolo. Mert Müldür replaces Francesco Caputo.
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Karol Linetty with a cross following a corner.
  • 84'
    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Pedro Obiang.
  • 84'
    Attempt blocked. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Albin Ekdal.
  • 83'
    Attempt missed. Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Albin Ekdal.
  • 83'
    Attempt blocked. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karol Linetty with a headed pass.
  • 82'
    Attempt missed. Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) header from more than 35 yards is close, but misses to the right.
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Manolo Gabbiadini.
  • 80'
    Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Foul by Gianluca Caprari (Sampdoria).
  • 79'
    Yellow Card
    Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card.
  • 79'
    Attempt missed. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
  • 78'
    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Filippo Romagna.
  • 78'
    Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommaso Augello with a cross.
  • 75'
    Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Karol Linetty with a cross.
  • 73'
    Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 73'
    Foul by Ronaldo Vieira (Sampdoria).
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sampdoria. Vasco Regini replaces Lorenzo Tonelli.
  • 72'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sampdoria. Ronaldo Vieira replaces Bartosz Bereszynski.
  • 70'
    Attempt saved. Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Gianluca Caprari.
  • 68'
    Yellow Card
    Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 68'
    Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Foul by Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria).
  • 65'
    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Emil Audero.
  • 65'
    Attempt saved. Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrea Consigli.
  • 64'
    Foul by Georgios Kyriakopoulos (Sassuolo).
  • 64'
    Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 63'
    Attempt missed. Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 63'
    Attempt blocked. Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabio Quagliarella.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is just a bit too high.
  • 61'
    Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).
  • 60'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sampdoria. Gianluca Caprari replaces Gastón Ramírez.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Manolo Gabbiadini with a cross.
  • 59'
    Attempt blocked. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karol Linetty.
  • 57'
    Attempt missed. Omar Colley (Sampdoria) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Gastón Ramírez with a cross following a corner.
  • 57'
    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Filippo Romagna.
  • 57'
    Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Karol Linetty.
  • 56'
    Foul by Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo).
  • 56'
    Omar Colley (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 55'
    Attempt saved. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Albin Ekdal.
  • 54'
    Foul by Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo).
  • 54'
    Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Domenico Berardi following a fast break.
  • 52'
    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Manuel Locatelli.
  • 50'
    Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).
  • 49'
    Yellow Card
    Omar Colley (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 49'
    Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 49'
    Foul by Omar Colley (Sampdoria).
  • 46'
    Foul by Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo).
  • 46'
    Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 46'
    Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 46'
    Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Sampdoria 0, Sassuolo 0.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Sampdoria 0, Sassuolo 0.
  • 45+2'
    Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Tommaso Augello (Sampdoria).
  • 45+1'
    Offside, Sampdoria. Bartosz Bereszynski tries a through ball, but Morten Thorsby is caught offside.
  • 45+1'
    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Rogerio.
  • 42'
    Rogerio (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 42'
    Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Domenico Berardi (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Filippo Romagna.
  • 40'
    Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Foul by Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria).
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Lorenzo Tonelli (Sampdoria) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 32'
    Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 32'
    Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria).
  • 32'
    Foul by Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo).
  • 32'
    Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 30'
    Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Morten Thorsby (Sampdoria).
  • 29'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Sassuolo. Rogerio replaces Hamed Junior Traore.
  • 28'
    Yellow Card
    Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 28'
    Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Albin Ekdal (Sampdoria).
  • 27'
    Attempt blocked. Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 25'
    Red Card
    Federico Peluso (Sassuolo) is shown the red card.
  • 25'
    Foul by Federico Peluso (Sassuolo).
  • 25'
    Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Georgios Kyriakopoulos (Sassuolo).
  • 24'
    Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Corner, Sampdoria. Conceded by Manuel Locatelli.
  • 21'
    Attempt blocked. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Morten Thorsby.
  • 19'
    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Lorenzo Tonelli.
  • 17'
    Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria).
  • 17'
    Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
  • 13'
    Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 13'
    Foul by Gastón Ramírez (Sampdoria).
  • 12'
    Foul by Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo).
  • 12'
    Karol Linetty (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 11'
    Attempt missed. Hamed Junior Traore (Sassuolo) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Georgios Kyriakopoulos with a cross.
  • 11'
    Attempt blocked. Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 7'
    Foul by Pedro Obiang (Sassuolo).
  • 7'
    Manolo Gabbiadini (Sampdoria) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 6'
    Attempt missed. Georgios Kyriakopoulos (Sassuolo) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Domenico Berardi with a cross following a corner.
  • 6'
    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Albin Ekdal.
  • 5'
    Attempt saved. Fabio Quagliarella (Sampdoria) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tommaso Augello with a cross.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.