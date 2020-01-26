Verona v Lecce

Verona v LecceItalian Serie A at Marcantonio Bentegodi
26-01-2020KO:14:00ATT: 15,425REF: R Abisso
Verona
Pawel Dawidowicz 19'
Matteo Pessina 34'
Giampaolo Pazzini 87' pen
3 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0
Lecce
Cristian Dell'Orco s/o 67'
- Match ends, Verona 3, Lecce 0.
- 90+3'Second Half ends, Verona 3, Lecce 0.
- 90+3'Foul by Matteo Pessina (Verona).
- 90+3'Gianluca Lapadula (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+2'Panagiotis Tachtsidis went off injured after Lecce had used all subs.
- 88'Substitution, Verona. Emmanuel Badu replaces Sofyan Amrabat.
- 87'Goal! Verona 3, Lecce 0. Giampaolo Pazzini (Verona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 86'Penalty conceded by Mauro Vigorito (Lecce) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 86'Penalty Verona. Sofyan Amrabat draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 85'Fabio Borini (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 85'Foul by Andrea Rispoli (Lecce).
- 79'Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 79'Foul by Matteo Pessina (Verona).
- 79'Corner, Verona. Conceded by Biagio Meccariello.
- 78'Foul by Matteo Pessina (Verona).
- 78'Andrea Rispoli (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Foul by Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona).
- 77'Marco Mancosu (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Attempt blocked. Alessandro Deiola (Lecce) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giulio Donati.
- 73'Substitution, Verona. Giampaolo Pazzini replaces Samuel Di Carmine.
- 69'Substitution, Lecce. Biagio Meccariello replaces Khouma Babacar.
- 67'Second yellow card to Cristian Dell'Orco (Lecce) for a bad foul.
- 67'Corner, Verona. Conceded by Luca Rossettini.
- 65'Sofyan Amrabat (Verona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 65'Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Verona).
- 65'Zan Majer (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 64'Matteo Pessina (Verona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 64'Foul by Zan Majer (Lecce).
- 63'Hand ball by Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona).
- 60'Marash Kumbulla (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Khouma Babacar (Lecce).
- 60'Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Verona).
- 60'Khouma Babacar (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 59'Corner, Verona. Conceded by Khouma Babacar.
- 58'Cristian Dell'Orco (Lecce) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 58'Sofyan Amrabat (Verona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 58'Foul by Cristian Dell'Orco (Lecce).
- 56'Fabio Borini (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 56'Foul by Zan Majer (Lecce).
- 55'Foul by Samuel Di Carmine (Verona).
- 55'Cristian Dell'Orco (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Hand ball by Gianluca Lapadula (Lecce).
- 52'Attempt missed. Andrea Rispoli (Lecce) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Khouma Babacar with a through ball.
- 51'Offside, Verona. Darko Lazovic tries a through ball, but Fabio Borini is caught offside.
- 50'Attempt missed. Samuel Di Carmine (Verona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fabio Borini.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Sofyan Amrabat (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 50'Attempt saved. Matteo Pessina (Verona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Di Carmine.
- 50'Attempt blocked. Fabio Borini (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 49'Fabio Borini (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 49'Foul by Andrea Rispoli (Lecce).
- 49'Substitution, Verona. Fabio Borini replaces Valerio Verre.
- 45'Second Half begins Verona 2, Lecce 0.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Verona 2, Lecce 0.
- 45+3'Zan Majer (Lecce) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gianluca Lapadula.
- 45'Foul by Samuel Di Carmine (Verona).
- 45'Luca Rossettini (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Attempt missed. Gianluca Lapadula (Lecce) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Zan Majer.
- 43'Substitution, Lecce. Zan Majer replaces Fabio Lucioni.
- 37'Foul by Valerio Verre (Verona).
- 37'Giulio Donati (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Samuel Di Carmine (Verona).
- 36'Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Hand ball by Sofyan Amrabat (Verona).
- 34'Goal! Verona 2, Lecce 0. Matteo Pessina (Verona) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darko Lazovic with a cross.
- 34'Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 33'Attempt missed. Valerio Verre (Verona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Darko Lazovic with a cross.
- 30'Marco Faraoni (Verona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 30'Foul by Marco Faraoni (Verona).
- 30'Gianluca Lapadula (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 28'Substitution, Lecce. Mauro Vigorito replaces Gabriel because of an injury.
- 26'Attempt blocked. Matteo Pessina (Verona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amir Rrahmani.
- 25'Valerio Verre (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 25'Foul by Cristian Dell'Orco (Lecce).
- 23'Attempt missed. Marash Kumbulla (Verona) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Miguel Veloso with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 22'Foul by Andrea Rispoli (Lecce).
- 22'Darko Lazovic (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 22'Corner, Verona. Conceded by Gabriel.
- 22'Attempt saved. Amir Rrahmani (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sofyan Amrabat.
- 19'Goal! Verona 1, Lecce 0. Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Miguel Veloso with a cross following a corner.
- 19'Corner, Verona. Conceded by Panagiotis Tachtsidis.
- 17'Foul by Samuel Di Carmine (Verona).
- 17'Giulio Donati (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Corner, Verona. Conceded by Andrea Rispoli.
- 15'Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Lecce) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 15'Sofyan Amrabat (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 15'Foul by Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Lecce).
- 12'Attempt missed. Valerio Verre (Verona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.
- 7'Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Verona).
- 7'Gianluca Lapadula (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 3'Offside, Lecce. Panagiotis Tachtsidis tries a through ball, but Gianluca Lapadula is caught offside.
- 3'Gianluca Lapadula (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 3'Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Verona).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.