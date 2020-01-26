Verona v Lecce

Italian Serie A at Marcantonio Bentegodi
26-01-2020KO:14:00ATT: 15,425REF: R Abisso

Verona

Pawel Dawidowicz  19'
Matteo Pessina  34'
Giampaolo Pazzini  87' pen
3 - 0
FT
HT: 2-0

Lecce

Cristian Dell'Orco s/o 67'
  • FT
    Match ends, Verona 3, Lecce 0.
  • 90+3'
    Second Half ends, Verona 3, Lecce 0.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Matteo Pessina (Verona).
  • 90+3'
    Gianluca Lapadula (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+2'
    Sub On
    Panagiotis Tachtsidis went off injured after Lecce had used all subs.
  • 88'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Verona. Emmanuel Badu replaces Sofyan Amrabat.
  • 87'
    PEN
    Goal! Verona 3, Lecce 0. Giampaolo Pazzini (Verona) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 86'
    Penalty conceded by Mauro Vigorito (Lecce) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 86'
    Penalty Verona. Sofyan Amrabat draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 85'
    Fabio Borini (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 85'
    Foul by Andrea Rispoli (Lecce).
  • 79'
    Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 79'
    Foul by Matteo Pessina (Verona).
  • 79'
    Corner, Verona. Conceded by Biagio Meccariello.
  • 78'
    Foul by Matteo Pessina (Verona).
  • 78'
    Andrea Rispoli (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Foul by Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona).
  • 77'
    Marco Mancosu (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Attempt blocked. Alessandro Deiola (Lecce) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giulio Donati.
  • 73'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Verona. Giampaolo Pazzini replaces Samuel Di Carmine.
  • 69'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lecce. Biagio Meccariello replaces Khouma Babacar.
  • 67'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Cristian Dell'Orco (Lecce) for a bad foul.
  • 67'
    Corner, Verona. Conceded by Luca Rossettini.
  • 65'
    Yellow Card
    Sofyan Amrabat (Verona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 65'
    Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Verona).
  • 65'
    Zan Majer (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 64'
    Matteo Pessina (Verona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 64'
    Foul by Zan Majer (Lecce).
  • 63'
    Hand ball by Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona).
  • 60'
    Marash Kumbulla (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Khouma Babacar (Lecce).
  • 60'
    Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Verona).
  • 60'
    Khouma Babacar (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 59'
    Corner, Verona. Conceded by Khouma Babacar.
  • 58'
    Yellow Card
    Cristian Dell'Orco (Lecce) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 58'
    Sofyan Amrabat (Verona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 58'
    Foul by Cristian Dell'Orco (Lecce).
  • 56'
    Fabio Borini (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Zan Majer (Lecce).
  • 55'
    Foul by Samuel Di Carmine (Verona).
  • 55'
    Cristian Dell'Orco (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Hand ball by Gianluca Lapadula (Lecce).
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Andrea Rispoli (Lecce) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Khouma Babacar with a through ball.
  • 51'
    Offside, Verona. Darko Lazovic tries a through ball, but Fabio Borini is caught offside.
  • 50'
    Attempt missed. Samuel Di Carmine (Verona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Fabio Borini.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. Sofyan Amrabat (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 50'
    Attempt saved. Matteo Pessina (Verona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samuel Di Carmine.
  • 50'
    Attempt blocked. Fabio Borini (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 49'
    Fabio Borini (Verona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 49'
    Foul by Andrea Rispoli (Lecce).
  • 49'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Verona. Fabio Borini replaces Valerio Verre.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Verona 2, Lecce 0.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, Verona 2, Lecce 0.
  • 45+3'
    Zan Majer (Lecce) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gianluca Lapadula.
  • 45'
    Foul by Samuel Di Carmine (Verona).
  • 45'
    Luca Rossettini (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Attempt missed. Gianluca Lapadula (Lecce) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Zan Majer.
  • 43'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lecce. Zan Majer replaces Fabio Lucioni.
  • 37'
    Foul by Valerio Verre (Verona).
  • 37'
    Giulio Donati (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Samuel Di Carmine (Verona).
  • 36'
    Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Hand ball by Sofyan Amrabat (Verona).
  • 34'
    Goal
    Goal! Verona 2, Lecce 0. Matteo Pessina (Verona) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darko Lazovic with a cross.
  • 34'
    Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Valerio Verre (Verona) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Darko Lazovic with a cross.
  • 30'
    Yellow Card
    Marco Faraoni (Verona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 30'
    Foul by Marco Faraoni (Verona).
  • 30'
    Gianluca Lapadula (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 28'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Lecce. Mauro Vigorito replaces Gabriel because of an injury.
  • 26'
    Attempt blocked. Matteo Pessina (Verona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Amir Rrahmani.
  • 25'
    Valerio Verre (Verona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 25'
    Foul by Cristian Dell'Orco (Lecce).
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. Marash Kumbulla (Verona) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Miguel Veloso with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 22'
    Foul by Andrea Rispoli (Lecce).
  • 22'
    Darko Lazovic (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 22'
    Corner, Verona. Conceded by Gabriel.
  • 22'
    Attempt saved. Amir Rrahmani (Verona) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sofyan Amrabat.
  • 19'
    Goal
    Goal! Verona 1, Lecce 0. Pawel Dawidowicz (Verona) header from the left side of the six yard box to the top right corner. Assisted by Miguel Veloso with a cross following a corner.
  • 19'
    Corner, Verona. Conceded by Panagiotis Tachtsidis.
  • 17'
    Foul by Samuel Di Carmine (Verona).
  • 17'
    Giulio Donati (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Corner, Verona. Conceded by Andrea Rispoli.
  • 15'
    Yellow Card
    Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Lecce) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 15'
    Sofyan Amrabat (Verona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 15'
    Foul by Panagiotis Tachtsidis (Lecce).
  • 12'
    Attempt missed. Valerio Verre (Verona) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Matteo Pessina.
  • 7'
    Foul by Marash Kumbulla (Verona).
  • 7'
    Gianluca Lapadula (Lecce) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 3'
    Offside, Lecce. Panagiotis Tachtsidis tries a through ball, but Gianluca Lapadula is caught offside.
  • 3'
    Gianluca Lapadula (Lecce) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 3'
    Foul by Sofyan Amrabat (Verona).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.