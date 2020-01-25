Fiorentina v Genoa

Fiorentina v GenoaItalian Serie A at Artemio Franchi
25-01-2020KO:17:00ATT: 32,903REF: D Orsato
Fiorentina
0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0
Genoa
- Match ends, Fiorentina 0, Genoa 0.
- 90+6'Second Half ends, Fiorentina 0, Genoa 0.
- 90+6'Hand ball by Antonio Barreca (Genoa).
- 90+6'Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+6'Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
- 90+4'Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 90+4'Davide Biraschi (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+4'Foul by Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina).
- 90+2'Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+2'Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pol Lirola with a cross.
- 90'Foul by Davide Biraschi (Genoa).
- 90'Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90'Substitution, Genoa. Filip Jagiello replaces Valon Behrami.
- 89'Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Bartlomiej Dragowski.
- 89'Attempt saved. Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stefano Sturaro with a through ball.
- 88'Attempt missed. Pol Lirola (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Chiesa with a cross.
- 87'Attempt missed. Maximiliano Olivera (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Germán Pezzella following a set piece situation.
- 87'Attempt blocked. Pol Lirola (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Milenkovic.
- 86'Foul by Antonio Barreca (Genoa).
- 86'Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 85'Attempt missed. Antonio Barreca (Genoa) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
- 85'Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Bartlomiej Dragowski.
- 85'Attempt saved. Davide Biraschi (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paolo Ghiglione with a cross.
- 84'Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Bartlomiej Dragowski.
- 83'Valon Behrami (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 83'Foul by Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina).
- 82'Substitution, Fiorentina. Maximiliano Olivera replaces Lorenzo Venuti.
- 81'Attempt blocked. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Benassi with a cross.
- 80'Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 80'Foul by Marco Benassi (Fiorentina).
- 79'Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Mattia Perin.
- 79'Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Benassi.
- 78'Foul by Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa).
- 78'Lorenzo Venuti (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 77'Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.
- 75'Lorenzo Venuti (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 75'Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 75'Foul by Lorenzo Venuti (Fiorentina).
- 72'Domenico Criscito (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 72'Foul by Marco Benassi (Fiorentina).
- 71'Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Valon Behrami.
- 71'Attempt blocked. Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Venuti.
- 71'Attempt saved. Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
- 70'Substitution, Genoa. Andrea Pinamonti replaces Andrea Favilli.
- 69'Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
- 68'Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).
- 68'Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 67'Foul by Lasse Schöne (Genoa).
- 67'Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Pol Lirola.
- 65'Substitution, Fiorentina. Valentin Eysseric replaces Gaetano Castrovilli because of an injury.
- 62'Attempt missed. Lasse Schöne (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 62'Substitution, Genoa. Antonio Sanabria replaces Goran Pandev.
- 61'Andrea Favilli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 61'Foul by Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina).
- 60'Lasse Schöne (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina).
- 59'Substitution, Fiorentina. Dusan Vlahovic replaces Patrick Cutrone.
- 57'Foul by Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina).
- 57'Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 56'Foul by Antonio Barreca (Genoa).
- 55'Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).
- 55'Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 54'Attempt missed. Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Benassi.
- 53'Attempt saved. Antonio Barreca (Genoa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrea Favilli.
- 53'Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
- 53'Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 52'Attempt missed. Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martín Cáceres.
- 49'Attempt missed. Davide Biraschi (Genoa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lasse Schöne with a cross following a corner.
- 49'Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Pol Lirola.
- 48'Attempt missed. Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Venuti with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 47'Foul by Cristian Romero (Genoa).
- 47'Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 45'Second Half begins Fiorentina 0, Genoa 0.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Fiorentina 0, Genoa 0.
- 45+1'Attempt blocked. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 42'Attempt saved. Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davide Biraschi with a cross.
- 40'Lasse Schöne (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).
- 39'Andrea Favilli (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 39'Foul by Andrea Favilli (Genoa).
- 39'Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 37'Andrea Favilli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 37'Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
- 36'Dangerous play by Goran Pandev (Genoa).
- 36'Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Valon Behrami (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).
- 33'Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gaetano Castrovilli.
- 31'Lasse Schöne (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.
- 31'Foul by Lasse Schöne (Genoa).
- 31'Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 30'Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).
- 30'Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 29'Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina).
- 29'Domenico Criscito (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 28'Foul by Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa).
- 28'Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 28'Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pol Lirola.
- 26'Foul by Lasse Schöne (Genoa).
- 26'Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 24'Foul by Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa).
- 24'Lorenzo Venuti (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 23'Attempt missed. Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a fast break.
- 22'Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Nikola Milenkovic.
- 22'Attempt blocked. Andrea Favilli (Genoa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 20'Antonio Barreca (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Foul by Marco Benassi (Fiorentina).
- 19'Attempt saved. Andrea Favilli (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Domenico Criscito with a cross.
- 18'Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).
- 18'Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).
- 17'Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).
- 16'Attempt blocked. Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erick Pulgar.
- 15'Foul by Davide Biraschi (Genoa).
- 15'Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 15'Penalty saved! Domenico Criscito (Genoa) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
- 13'Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 13'Penalty conceded by Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 13'Penalty Genoa. Andrea Favilli draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 12'Offside, Fiorentina. Pol Lirola tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
- 11'Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.
- 10'Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Paolo Ghiglione.
- 10'Foul by Davide Biraschi (Genoa).
- 10'Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 9'Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Erick Pulgar with a cross following a corner.
- 8'Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Antonio Barreca.
- 7'Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 7'Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).
- 6'Attempt missed. Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
- 5'Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Paolo Ghiglione.
- 5'Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pol Lirola with a cross.
- 2'Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).
- 2'Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.