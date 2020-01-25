Fiorentina v Genoa

Italian Serie A at Artemio Franchi
25-01-2020KO:17:00ATT: 32,903REF: D Orsato

Fiorentina

0 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Genoa

    Match ends, Fiorentina 0, Genoa 0.
  • 90+6'
    Second Half ends, Fiorentina 0, Genoa 0.
  • 90+6'
    Hand ball by Antonio Barreca (Genoa).
  • 90+6'
    Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+6'
    Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
  • 90+4'
    Yellow Card
    Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 90+4'
    Davide Biraschi (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina).
  • 90+2'
    Yellow Card
    Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+2'
    Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pol Lirola with a cross.
  • 90'
    Foul by Davide Biraschi (Genoa).
  • 90'
    Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Genoa. Filip Jagiello replaces Valon Behrami.
  • 89'
    Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Bartlomiej Dragowski.
  • 89'
    Attempt saved. Andrea Pinamonti (Genoa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Stefano Sturaro with a through ball.
  • 88'
    Attempt missed. Pol Lirola (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Federico Chiesa with a cross.
  • 87'
    Attempt missed. Maximiliano Olivera (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Germán Pezzella following a set piece situation.
  • 87'
    Attempt blocked. Pol Lirola (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Milenkovic.
  • 86'
    Foul by Antonio Barreca (Genoa).
  • 86'
    Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 85'
    Attempt missed. Antonio Barreca (Genoa) left footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
  • 85'
    Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Bartlomiej Dragowski.
  • 85'
    Attempt saved. Davide Biraschi (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Paolo Ghiglione with a cross.
  • 84'
    Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Bartlomiej Dragowski.
  • 83'
    Valon Behrami (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 83'
    Foul by Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina).
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Fiorentina. Maximiliano Olivera replaces Lorenzo Venuti.
  • 81'
    Attempt blocked. Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Benassi with a cross.
  • 80'
    Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 80'
    Foul by Marco Benassi (Fiorentina).
  • 79'
    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Mattia Perin.
  • 79'
    Attempt saved. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marco Benassi.
  • 78'
    Foul by Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa).
  • 78'
    Lorenzo Venuti (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 77'
    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.
  • 75'
    Yellow Card
    Lorenzo Venuti (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 75'
    Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 75'
    Foul by Lorenzo Venuti (Fiorentina).
  • 72'
    Domenico Criscito (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 72'
    Foul by Marco Benassi (Fiorentina).
  • 71'
    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Valon Behrami.
  • 71'
    Attempt blocked. Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Venuti.
  • 71'
    Attempt saved. Valentin Eysseric (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Federico Chiesa.
  • 70'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Genoa. Andrea Pinamonti replaces Andrea Favilli.
  • 69'
    Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is blocked.
  • 68'
    Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).
  • 68'
    Dusan Vlahovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 67'
    Foul by Lasse Schöne (Genoa).
  • 67'
    Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Pol Lirola.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Fiorentina. Valentin Eysseric replaces Gaetano Castrovilli because of an injury.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Lasse Schöne (Genoa) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 62'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Genoa. Antonio Sanabria replaces Goran Pandev.
  • 61'
    Andrea Favilli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina).
  • 60'
    Lasse Schöne (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Erick Pulgar (Fiorentina).
  • 59'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Fiorentina. Dusan Vlahovic replaces Patrick Cutrone.
  • 57'
    Foul by Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina).
  • 57'
    Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 56'
    Foul by Antonio Barreca (Genoa).
  • 55'
    Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).
  • 55'
    Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 54'
    Attempt missed. Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marco Benassi.
  • 53'
    Attempt saved. Antonio Barreca (Genoa) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Andrea Favilli.
  • 53'
    Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
  • 53'
    Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 52'
    Attempt missed. Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Martín Cáceres.
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Davide Biraschi (Genoa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lasse Schöne with a cross following a corner.
  • 49'
    Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Pol Lirola.
  • 48'
    Attempt missed. Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Venuti with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 47'
    Foul by Cristian Romero (Genoa).
  • 47'
    Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Fiorentina 0, Genoa 0.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Fiorentina 0, Genoa 0.
  • 45+1'
    Attempt blocked. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 42'
    Attempt saved. Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Davide Biraschi with a cross.
  • 40'
    Lasse Schöne (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).
  • 39'
    Yellow Card
    Andrea Favilli (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 39'
    Foul by Andrea Favilli (Genoa).
  • 39'
    Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Yellow Card
    Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 37'
    Andrea Favilli (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 37'
    Foul by Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina).
  • 36'
    Dangerous play by Goran Pandev (Genoa).
  • 36'
    Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Valon Behrami (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).
  • 33'
    Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Gaetano Castrovilli.
  • 31'
    Yellow Card
    Lasse Schöne (Genoa) is shown the yellow card.
  • 31'
    Foul by Lasse Schöne (Genoa).
  • 31'
    Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 30'
    Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).
  • 30'
    Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 29'
    Foul by Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina).
  • 29'
    Domenico Criscito (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 28'
    Foul by Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa).
  • 28'
    Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 28'
    Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pol Lirola.
  • 26'
    Foul by Lasse Schöne (Genoa).
  • 26'
    Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 24'
    Foul by Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa).
  • 24'
    Lorenzo Venuti (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 23'
    Attempt missed. Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a fast break.
  • 22'
    Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Nikola Milenkovic.
  • 22'
    Attempt blocked. Andrea Favilli (Genoa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 20'
    Antonio Barreca (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Foul by Marco Benassi (Fiorentina).
  • 19'
    Attempt saved. Andrea Favilli (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Domenico Criscito with a cross.
  • 18'
    Foul by Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina).
  • 18'
    Stefano Sturaro (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).
  • 17'
    Paolo Ghiglione (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina).
  • 16'
    Attempt blocked. Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Erick Pulgar.
  • 15'
    Foul by Davide Biraschi (Genoa).
  • 15'
    Patrick Cutrone (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 15'
    Penalty saved! Domenico Criscito (Genoa) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 13'
    Yellow Card
    Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 13'
    Penalty conceded by Germán Pezzella (Fiorentina) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 13'
    Penalty Genoa. Andrea Favilli draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 12'
    Offside, Fiorentina. Pol Lirola tries a through ball, but Patrick Cutrone is caught offside.
  • 11'
    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.
  • 10'
    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Paolo Ghiglione.
  • 10'
    Foul by Davide Biraschi (Genoa).
  • 10'
    Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 9'
    Nikola Milenkovic (Fiorentina) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Erick Pulgar with a cross following a corner.
  • 8'
    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Antonio Barreca.
  • 7'
    Gaetano Castrovilli (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 7'
    Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).
  • 6'
    Attempt missed. Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
  • 5'
    Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Paolo Ghiglione.
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Marco Benassi (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pol Lirola with a cross.
  • 2'
    Foul by Valon Behrami (Genoa).
  • 2'
    Martín Cáceres (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.