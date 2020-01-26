Internazionale v Cagliari

Internazionale v CagliariItalian Serie A at Giuseppe Meazza
26-01-2020KO:11:30ATT: 70,465REF: G Manganiello
Internazionale
Lautaro Martínez 29'
Lautaro Martínez s/o 90+4'
Tommaso Berni s/o 90+5'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0
Cagliari
Radja Nainggolan 78'
- Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Cagliari 1.
- 90+5'Tommaso Berni (Inter Milan) is shown the red card.
- 90+5'Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Cagliari 1.
- 90+4'Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) is shown the red card.
- 90+4'Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+4'(Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+4'Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
- 90+3'Ragnar Klavan (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+3'Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).
- 90+2'Paolo Faragò (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+2'Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
- 90+1'Offside, Inter Milan. Diego Godín tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
- 90'Offside, Cagliari. Luca Cigarini tries a through ball, but Giovanni Simeone is caught offside.
- 89'Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku with a cross.
- 88'Foul by Federico Mattiello (Cagliari).
- 88'Diego Godín (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 87'Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).
- 87'Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Substitution, Cagliari. Luca Cigarini replaces Radja Nainggolan.
- 85'Substitution, Inter Milan. Federico Dimarco replaces Cristiano Biraghi.
- 84'Attempt missed. Federico Mattiello (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Castro.
- 84'Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Godín.
- 83'Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 83'Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 83'Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).
- 82'Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Stefano Sensi.
- 81'Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolò Barella following a fast break.
- 81'Attempt missed. Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
- 78'Goal! Inter Milan 1, Cagliari 1. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Pedro.
- 76'Substitution, Cagliari. Federico Mattiello replaces Luca Pellegrini.
- 76'Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross following a set piece situation.
- 75'Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari).
- 75'Ashley Young (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 74'Substitution, Cagliari. Lucas Castro replaces Christian Oliva.
- 73'Attempt blocked. Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
- 70'Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.
- 70'Attempt blocked. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
- 67'Foul by João Pedro (Cagliari).
- 67'Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Foul by Paolo Faragò (Cagliari).
- 66'Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 66'Attempt missed. Christian Oliva (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
- 64'Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.
- 64'Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.
- 62'Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
- 62'Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
- 61'Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 61'Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 61'Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
- 60'Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
- 60'Attempt saved. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi.
- 59'Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
- 57'Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 56'Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 56'Foul by Diego Godín (Inter Milan).
- 55'Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).
- 55'Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 50'Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
- 49'Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Young.
- 47'Attempt missed. Artur Ionita (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luca Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.
- 47'Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Ashley Young.
- 45'Second Half begins Inter Milan 1, Cagliari 0.
- 45+4'First Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Cagliari 0.
- 45+4'Attempt saved. Paolo Faragò (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 45+3'Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 45+3'Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45+3'Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).
- 45+2'Offside, Inter Milan. Cristiano Biraghi tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
- 41'Attempt blocked. Borja Valero (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 41'Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Young.
- 40'João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Foul by Diego Godín (Inter Milan).
- 40'Foul by Paolo Faragò (Cagliari).
- 40'Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 38'Offside, Inter Milan. Cristiano Biraghi tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
- 38'Foul by Ragnar Klavan (Cagliari).
- 38'Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 36'Attempt missed. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
- 36'Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan).
- 33'Foul by Paolo Faragò (Cagliari).
- 33'Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 29'Goal! Inter Milan 1, Cagliari 0. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
- 25'Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.
- 23'Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alessio Cragno.
- 23'Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Godín with a through ball.
- 21'Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nahitan Nández.
- 20'Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a cross following a corner.
- 19'Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Luca Pellegrini.
- 19'Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ragnar Klavan.
- 17'Attempt blocked. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
- 17'Substitution, Inter Milan. Diego Godín replaces Milan Skriniar.
- 16'Attempt missed. Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan with a cross.
- 14'Offside, Inter Milan. Alessandro Bastoni tries a through ball, but Nicolò Barella is caught offside.
- 12'Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).
- 9'Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nahitan Nández with a cross.
- 7'Offside, Inter Milan. Stefan de Vrij tries a through ball, but Cristiano Biraghi is caught offside.
- 7'Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Sebastian Walukiewicz.
- 5'Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
- 3'Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 2'Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 2'Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.