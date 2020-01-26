Internazionale v Cagliari

Italian Serie A at Giuseppe Meazza
26-01-2020KO:11:30ATT: 70,465REF: G Manganiello

Internazionale

Lautaro Martínez  29'
Lautaro Martínez s/o 90+4'
Tommaso Berni s/o 90+5'
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0

Cagliari

Radja Nainggolan  78'
  • FT
    Match ends, Inter Milan 1, Cagliari 1.
  • 90+5'
    Red Card
    Tommaso Berni (Inter Milan) is shown the red card.
  • 90+5'
    Second Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Cagliari 1.
  • 90+4'
    Red Card
    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) is shown the red card.
  • 90+4'
    Yellow Card
    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+4'
    (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+4'
    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan).
  • 90+3'
    Ragnar Klavan (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+3'
    Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).
  • 90+2'
    Paolo Faragò (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan).
  • 90+1'
    Offside, Inter Milan. Diego Godín tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
  • 90'
    Offside, Cagliari. Luca Cigarini tries a through ball, but Giovanni Simeone is caught offside.
  • 89'
    Attempt missed. Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku with a cross.
  • 88'
    Foul by Federico Mattiello (Cagliari).
  • 88'
    Diego Godín (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 87'
    Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).
  • 87'
    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cagliari. Luca Cigarini replaces Radja Nainggolan.
  • 85'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Inter Milan. Federico Dimarco replaces Cristiano Biraghi.
  • 84'
    Attempt missed. Federico Mattiello (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lucas Castro.
  • 84'
    Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Diego Godín.
  • 83'
    Yellow Card
    Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 83'
    Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 83'
    Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Inter Milan. Alexis Sánchez replaces Stefano Sensi.
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Nicolò Barella following a fast break.
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
  • 78'
    Goal
    Goal! Inter Milan 1, Cagliari 1. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Pedro.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cagliari. Federico Mattiello replaces Luca Pellegrini.
  • 76'
    Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) header from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross following a set piece situation.
  • 75'
    Foul by Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari).
  • 75'
    Ashley Young (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 74'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Cagliari. Lucas Castro replaces Christian Oliva.
  • 73'
    Attempt blocked. Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
  • 70'
    Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.
  • 70'
    Attempt blocked. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan.
  • 67'
    Foul by João Pedro (Cagliari).
  • 67'
    Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Foul by Paolo Faragò (Cagliari).
  • 66'
    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 66'
    Attempt missed. Christian Oliva (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
  • 64'
    Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Alessandro Bastoni.
  • 64'
    Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Samir Handanovic.
  • 62'
    Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner.
  • 62'
    Attempt blocked. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
  • 61'
    Yellow Card
    Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 61'
    Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 61'
    Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
  • 60'
    Attempt missed. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
  • 60'
    Attempt saved. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi.
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
  • 57'
    Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 56'
    Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Diego Godín (Inter Milan).
  • 55'
    Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).
  • 55'
    Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 50'
    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
  • 49'
    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ashley Young.
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Artur Ionita (Cagliari) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Luca Pellegrini with a cross following a corner.
  • 47'
    Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Ashley Young.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Inter Milan 1, Cagliari 0.
  • 45+4'
    HT
    First Half ends, Inter Milan 1, Cagliari 0.
  • 45+4'
    Attempt saved. Paolo Faragò (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 45+3'
    Yellow Card
    Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 45+3'
    Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45+3'
    Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).
  • 45+2'
    Offside, Inter Milan. Cristiano Biraghi tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
  • 41'
    Attempt blocked. Borja Valero (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 41'
    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Young.
  • 40'
    João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Foul by Diego Godín (Inter Milan).
  • 40'
    Foul by Paolo Faragò (Cagliari).
  • 40'
    Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 38'
    Offside, Inter Milan. Cristiano Biraghi tries a through ball, but Romelu Lukaku is caught offside.
  • 38'
    Foul by Ragnar Klavan (Cagliari).
  • 38'
    Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Attempt blocked. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 36'
    Attempt missed. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Giovanni Simeone.
  • 36'
    Nahitan Nández (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan).
  • 33'
    Foul by Paolo Faragò (Cagliari).
  • 33'
    Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 29'
    Goal
    Goal! Inter Milan 1, Cagliari 0. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ashley Young with a cross.
  • 25'
    Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.
  • 23'
    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Alessio Cragno.
  • 23'
    Attempt saved. Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Godín with a through ball.
  • 21'
    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Nahitan Nández.
  • 20'
    Attempt missed. Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) header from the left side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Stefano Sensi with a cross following a corner.
  • 19'
    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Luca Pellegrini.
  • 19'
    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Ragnar Klavan.
  • 17'
    Attempt blocked. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lautaro Martínez.
  • 17'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Inter Milan. Diego Godín replaces Milan Skriniar.
  • 16'
    Attempt missed. Luca Pellegrini (Cagliari) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Radja Nainggolan with a cross.
  • 14'
    Offside, Inter Milan. Alessandro Bastoni tries a through ball, but Nicolò Barella is caught offside.
  • 12'
    Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan).
  • 9'
    Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Nahitan Nández with a cross.
  • 7'
    Offside, Inter Milan. Stefan de Vrij tries a through ball, but Cristiano Biraghi is caught offside.
  • 7'
    Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Sebastian Walukiewicz.
  • 5'
    Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.
  • 3'
    Attempt missed. Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 2'
    Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 2'
    Foul by Nahitan Nández (Cagliari).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.