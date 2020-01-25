Torino v Atalanta

Italian Serie A at Olimpico Grande Torino
25-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 18,824REF: M Guida

Torino

Armando Izzo s/o 76'
Sasa Lukic s/o 89'
0 - 7
FT
HT: 0-3

Atalanta

Josip Ilicic  17',  53',  54'
Robin Gosens  29'
Duván Zapata  45+1' pen
Luis Muriel  86' pen,  88'
  • FT
    Match ends, Torino 0, Atalanta 7.
  • 90+1'
    Second Half ends, Torino 0, Atalanta 7.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Salvatore Sirigu (Torino) is shown the yellow card.
  • 89'
    Red Card
    Sasa Lukic (Torino) is shown the red card.
  • 89'
    Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 89'
    Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
  • 88'
    Goal
    Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 7. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez.
  • 86'
    PEN
    Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 6. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
  • 85'
    Penalty conceded by Soualiho Meité (Torino) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 85'
    Penalty Atalanta. Rafael Tolói draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 85'
    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Lyanco.
  • 85'
    Attempt blocked. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Muriel.
  • 84'
    Attempt saved. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 83'
    Attempt saved. Simone Edera (Torino) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincenzo Millico.
  • 82'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Atalanta. Luis Muriel replaces Robin Gosens.
  • 80'
    Attempt missed. Lyanco (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Soualiho Meité following a corner.
  • 79'
    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Hans Hateboer.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Torino. Simone Edera replaces Simone Verdi.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Torino. Lyanco replaces Alex Berenguer.
  • 76'
    2nd Yellow Card
    Second yellow card to Armando Izzo (Torino) for a bad foul.
  • 76'
    Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 76'
    Foul by Armando Izzo (Torino).
  • 74'
    Attempt blocked. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.
  • 72'
    Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Berat Djimsiti.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Atalanta. Ruslan Malinovskiy replaces Josip Ilicic.
  • 71'
    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Andrea Belotti.
  • 70'
    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Soualiho Meité.
  • 69'
    Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 69'
    Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).
  • 68'
    Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 68'
    Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
  • 66'
    Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).
  • 66'
    Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 65'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Torino. Vincenzo Millico replaces Diego Laxalt.
  • 64'
    Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).
  • 64'
    Simone Verdi (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 62'
    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Mario Pasalic.
  • 62'
    Attempt blocked. Andrea Belotti (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 61'
    Foul by Mario Pasalic (Atalanta).
  • 61'
    Simone Verdi (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 60'
    Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 60'
    Foul by Diego Laxalt (Torino).
  • 58'
    Attempt missed. Soualiho Meité (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.
  • 58'
    Attempt saved. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
  • 57'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Atalanta. Mario Pasalic replaces Marten de Roon.
  • 56'
    Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).
  • 56'
    Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 56'
    Attempt saved. Andrea Belotti (Torino) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Laxalt.
  • 54'
    Goal
    Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 5. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a through ball.
  • 54'
    Marten de Roon (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Simone Verdi (Torino).
  • 53'
    Goal
    Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 4. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
  • 53'
    Hand ball by Koffi Djidji (Torino).
  • 51'
    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Nicolas Nkoulou.
  • 51'
    Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
  • 51'
    Attempt blocked. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Tolói.
  • 50'
    Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 50'
    Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
  • 50'
    Attempt saved. Andrea Belotti (Torino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Laxalt.
  • 49'
    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Duván Zapata.
  • 49'
    Attempt blocked. Sasa Lukic (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 48'
    Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).
  • 48'
    Alex Berenguer (Torino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 46'
    Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 46'
    Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Torino 0, Atalanta 3.
  • 45+1'
    HT
    First Half ends, Torino 0, Atalanta 3.
  • 45+1'
    PEN
    Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 3. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
  • 44'
    Penalty conceded by Sasa Lukic (Torino) after a foul in the penalty area.
  • 44'
    Penalty Atalanta. Josip Ilicic draws a foul in the penalty area.
  • 44'
    Yellow Card
    Armando Izzo (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 43'
    Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 43'
    Foul by Armando Izzo (Torino).
  • 43'
    Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).
  • 43'
    Armando Izzo (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 42'
    José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 42'
    Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).
  • 40'
    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Koffi Djidji.
  • 38'
    Corner, Torino. Conceded by Hans Hateboer.
  • 38'
    Yellow Card
    Marten de Roon (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 37'
    Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
  • 37'
    Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 36'
    Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).
  • 36'
    Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 29'
    Goal
    Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 2. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
  • 28'
    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.
  • 28'
    Attempt saved. Remo Freuler (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 28'
    Attempt saved. Remo Freuler (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Duván Zapata.
  • 28'
    Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez following a fast break.
  • 28'
    Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).
  • 28'
    Diego Laxalt (Torino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 27'
    Attempt saved. Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
  • 23'
    Attempt blocked. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 23'
    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Koffi Djidji.
  • 22'
    Attempt saved. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a through ball.
  • 20'
    Alex Berenguer (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 20'
    Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
  • 19'
    Attempt saved. Lorenzo De Silvestri (Torino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Diego Laxalt with a cross.
  • 19'
    Attempt missed. Diego Laxalt (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
  • 19'
    Attempt blocked. Simone Verdi (Torino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Soualiho Meité.
  • 17'
    Goal
    Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 1. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by José Luis Palomino.
  • 17'
    Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a cross following a corner.
  • 17'
    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.
  • 16'
    Attempt saved. José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a cross.
  • 16'
    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Armando Izzo.
  • 16'
    Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a cross.
  • 15'
    Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 15'
    Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
  • 14'
    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Koffi Djidji.
  • 14'
    Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 14'
    Foul by Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino).
  • 13'
    Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).
  • 13'
    Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Simone Verdi (Torino).
  • 12'
    Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 10'
    Offside, Torino. Lorenzo De Silvestri tries a through ball, but Simone Verdi is caught offside.
  • 10'
    Attempt blocked. Andrea Belotti (Torino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.
  • 9'
    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Armando Izzo.
  • 8'
    Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a cross following a corner.
  • 8'
    Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Armando Izzo.
  • 8'
    Attempt blocked. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a cross.
  • 3'
    Attempt blocked. Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
  • 2'
    Marten de Roon (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
  • 1'
    Hand ball by Soualiho Meité (Torino).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.