Torino v Atalanta

Torino v AtalantaItalian Serie A at Olimpico Grande Torino
25-01-2020KO:19:45ATT: 18,824REF: M Guida
Torino
Armando Izzo s/o 76'
Sasa Lukic s/o 89'
0 - 7
FT
HT: 0-3
Atalanta
Josip Ilicic 17', 53', 54'
Robin Gosens 29'
Duván Zapata 45+1' pen
Luis Muriel 86' pen, 88'
- Match ends, Torino 0, Atalanta 7.
- 90+1'Second Half ends, Torino 0, Atalanta 7.
- 89'Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card.
- 89'Salvatore Sirigu (Torino) is shown the yellow card.
- 89'Sasa Lukic (Torino) is shown the red card.
- 89'Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 89'Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
- 88'Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 7. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez.
- 86'Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 6. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
- 85'Penalty conceded by Soualiho Meité (Torino) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 85'Penalty Atalanta. Rafael Tolói draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 85'Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Lyanco.
- 85'Attempt blocked. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Muriel.
- 84'Attempt saved. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 83'Attempt saved. Simone Edera (Torino) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincenzo Millico.
- 82'Substitution, Atalanta. Luis Muriel replaces Robin Gosens.
- 80'Attempt missed. Lyanco (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Soualiho Meité following a corner.
- 79'Corner, Torino. Conceded by Hans Hateboer.
- 79'Substitution, Torino. Simone Edera replaces Simone Verdi.
- 78'Substitution, Torino. Lyanco replaces Alex Berenguer.
- 76'Second yellow card to Armando Izzo (Torino) for a bad foul.
- 76'Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 76'Foul by Armando Izzo (Torino).
- 74'Attempt blocked. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.
- 72'Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Berat Djimsiti.
- 71'Substitution, Atalanta. Ruslan Malinovskiy replaces Josip Ilicic.
- 71'Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Andrea Belotti.
- 70'Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Soualiho Meité.
- 69'Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 69'Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).
- 68'Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 68'Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
- 66'Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).
- 66'Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 65'Substitution, Torino. Vincenzo Millico replaces Diego Laxalt.
- 64'Foul by Remo Freuler (Atalanta).
- 64'Simone Verdi (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 62'Corner, Torino. Conceded by Mario Pasalic.
- 62'Attempt blocked. Andrea Belotti (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 61'Foul by Mario Pasalic (Atalanta).
- 61'Simone Verdi (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 60'Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 60'Foul by Diego Laxalt (Torino).
- 58'Attempt missed. Soualiho Meité (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.
- 58'Attempt saved. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
- 57'Substitution, Atalanta. Mario Pasalic replaces Marten de Roon.
- 56'Foul by Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta).
- 56'Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 56'Attempt saved. Andrea Belotti (Torino) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Laxalt.
- 54'Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 5. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a through ball.
- 54'Marten de Roon (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 54'Foul by Simone Verdi (Torino).
- 53'Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 4. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the top right corner.
- 53'Hand ball by Koffi Djidji (Torino).
- 51'Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Nicolas Nkoulou.
- 51'Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
- 51'Attempt blocked. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rafael Tolói.
- 50'Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 50'Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
- 50'Attempt saved. Andrea Belotti (Torino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Diego Laxalt.
- 49'Corner, Torino. Conceded by Duván Zapata.
- 49'Attempt blocked. Sasa Lukic (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 48'Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).
- 48'Alex Berenguer (Torino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 46'Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 46'Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
- 45'Second Half begins Torino 0, Atalanta 3.
- 45+1'First Half ends, Torino 0, Atalanta 3.
- 45+1'Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 3. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
- 44'Penalty conceded by Sasa Lukic (Torino) after a foul in the penalty area.
- 44'Penalty Atalanta. Josip Ilicic draws a foul in the penalty area.
- 44'Armando Izzo (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 43'Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 43'Foul by Armando Izzo (Torino).
- 43'Foul by Duván Zapata (Atalanta).
- 43'Armando Izzo (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 42'José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 42'Foul by Andrea Belotti (Torino).
- 40'Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Koffi Djidji.
- 38'Corner, Torino. Conceded by Hans Hateboer.
- 38'Marten de Roon (Atalanta) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 37'Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
- 37'Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 36'Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).
- 36'Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 29'Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 2. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a corner.
- 28'Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.
- 28'Attempt saved. Remo Freuler (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 28'Attempt saved. Remo Freuler (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Duván Zapata.
- 28'Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez following a fast break.
- 28'Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).
- 28'Diego Laxalt (Torino) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 27'Attempt saved. Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
- 23'Attempt blocked. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 23'Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Koffi Djidji.
- 22'Attempt saved. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a through ball.
- 20'Alex Berenguer (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 20'Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
- 19'Attempt saved. Lorenzo De Silvestri (Torino) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Diego Laxalt with a cross.
- 19'Attempt missed. Diego Laxalt (Torino) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
- 19'Attempt blocked. Simone Verdi (Torino) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Soualiho Meité.
- 17'Goal! Torino 0, Atalanta 1. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by José Luis Palomino.
- 17'Attempt missed. Berat Djimsiti (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a cross following a corner.
- 17'Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Salvatore Sirigu.
- 16'Attempt saved. José Luis Palomino (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Josip Ilicic with a cross.
- 16'Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Armando Izzo.
- 16'Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a cross.
- 15'Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 15'Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
- 14'Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Koffi Djidji.
- 14'Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 14'Foul by Nicolas Nkoulou (Torino).
- 13'Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).
- 13'Andrea Belotti (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Simone Verdi (Torino).
- 12'Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 10'Offside, Torino. Lorenzo De Silvestri tries a through ball, but Simone Verdi is caught offside.
- 10'Attempt blocked. Andrea Belotti (Torino) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alex Berenguer.
- 9'Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Armando Izzo.
- 8'Attempt missed. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Alejandro Gómez with a cross following a corner.
- 8'Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Armando Izzo.
- 8'Attempt blocked. Robin Gosens (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Hans Hateboer with a cross.
- 3'Attempt blocked. Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josip Ilicic.
- 2'Marten de Roon (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Foul by Sasa Lukic (Torino).
- 1'Hand ball by Soualiho Meité (Torino).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.