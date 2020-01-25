Kayserispor v Ankaragücü

Turkish Super Lig at Kadir Has Stadium
25-01-2020KO:11:00REF: C Çakir

Kayserispor

Bernard Mensah  23' pen
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0

Ankaragücü

Alihan Kubalas  68'
Cebrail Karayel s/o 48'
No match commentary available.