Sporting Life
My Account
Log in / Register
Menu
Racing
Cheltenham
Fast Results
Football
Six Nations
Golf
Tennis
Darts
More
Greyhounds
Golf
Darts
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Sky Bet
ITV7
Insiders
My Account
Log in
Live Scores
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
More
Live Centre
Vidiprinter
Football Home
Sporting Life Home
Kayserispor v Ankaragücü
Turkish Super Lig at Kadir Has Stadium
25-01-2020
KO:
11:00
REF:
C Çakir
Kayserispor
Bernard Mensah
23'
pen
1 - 1
FT
HT: 1-0
Ankaragücü
Alihan Kubalas
68'
Cebrail Karayel s/o 48'
Preview
Commentary
Stats
Teams
Form
Table
Report
Reaction
No match commentary available.