Konyaspor v Galatasaray
Turkish Super Lig at Konya Buyuksehir Stadi
26-01-2020
KO:
16:00
REF:
K Gençerler
Konyaspor
0 - 3
FT
HT: 0-2
Galatasaray
Falcao
26'
Emre Akbaba
39'
Adem Büyük
79'
Preview
Commentary
Stats
Teams
Form
Table
Report
Reaction
No match commentary available.