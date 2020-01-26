Sporting Life
Göztepe S.K. v Besiktas
Turkish Super Lig at Bornova Doganlar Stadi
26-01-2020
KO:
13:00
REF:
H Göçek
Göztepe S.K.
Halil Akbunar
25'
Celso Borges
45+3'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 2-1
Besiktas
Burak Yilmaz
38'
pen
No match commentary available.