Göztepe S.K. v Besiktas

Turkish Super Lig at Bornova Doganlar Stadi
26-01-2020KO:13:00REF: H Göçek

Göztepe S.K.

Halil Akbunar  25'
Celso Borges  45+3'
2 - 1
FT
HT: 2-1

Besiktas

Burak Yilmaz  38' pen
No match commentary available.