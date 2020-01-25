Fenerbahçe v Istanbul Basaksehir

Turkish Super Lig at Ulker Stadyumu
25-01-2020KO:17:00REF: F Aydinus

Fenerbahçe

Max Kruse  72'
Vedat Muriqi  86'
2 - 0
FT
HT: 0-0

Istanbul Basaksehir

No match commentary available.