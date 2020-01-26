Desportivo Aves v Boavista

Desportivo Aves v BoavistaPortuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio do Clube Desportivo das Aves
26-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 1,526REF: H Miguel
Desportivo Aves
0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1
Boavista
Cassiano 12'
- Match ends, Desportivo Aves 0, Boavista 1.
- 90+7'Second Half ends, Desportivo Aves 0, Boavista 1.
- 90+6'Jaílson (Desportivo Aves) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+6'Nikola Stojiljkovic (Boavista) is shown the yellow card.
- 90+5'Carraça (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+5'Foul by Mehrdad Mohammadi (Desportivo Aves).
- 90+4'Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 90+4'Foul by Gustavo Sauer (Boavista).
- 90+4'Foul by Reko (Desportivo Aves).
- 90+4'Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 90+3'Attempt missed. Mehrdad Mohammadi (Desportivo Aves) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ricardo Mangas.
- 90+2'Abdoulaye Diallo (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 90+2'Foul by Neris (Boavista).
- 90+1'Substitution, Boavista. Lucas replaces Paulinho.
- 90+1'Attempt missed. Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Idris.
- 88'Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 88'Foul by Nikola Stojiljkovic (Boavista).
- 87'Foul by Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves).
- 87'Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 85'Abdoulaye Diallo (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 85'Foul by Neris (Boavista).
- 84'Paulinho (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 84'Foul by Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves).
- 83'Substitution, Desportivo Aves. Jaílson replaces Kevin Yamga.
- 83'Corner, Desportivo Aves. Conceded by Carraça.
- 83'Attempt blocked. Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 82'Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) is shown the yellow card.
- 82'Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 82'Foul by Fabiano (Boavista).
- 80'Corner, Desportivo Aves. Conceded by Paulinho.
- 79'Substitution, Boavista. Idris replaces Nwankwo Obiora.
- 78'Reko (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 78'Foul by Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista).
- 78'Attempt saved. Nwankwo Obiora (Boavista) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gustavo Sauer with a cross.
- 77'Foul by Ricardo Mangas (Desportivo Aves).
- 77'Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 76'Attempt saved. Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
- 75'Yaw Ackah (Boavista) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 75'Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 75'Foul by Yaw Ackah (Boavista).
- 75'Mehrdad Mohammadi (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 75'Foul by Paulinho (Boavista).
- 73'Carraça (Boavista) hits the left post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left from a direct free kick.
- 72'Kevin Yamga (Desportivo Aves) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 72'Foul by Kevin Yamga (Desportivo Aves).
- 72'Gustavo Sauer (Boavista) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 71'Substitution, Desportivo Aves. Abdoulaye Diallo replaces Oumar Diakhité.
- 71'Substitution, Boavista. Nikola Stojiljkovic replaces Cassiano.
- 70'Attempt missed. Gustavo Sauer (Boavista) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paulinho with a headed pass following a corner.
- 70'Corner, Boavista. Conceded by Bruno Morais.
- 66'Corner, Boavista. Conceded by Quentin Beunardeau.
- 66'Attempt saved. Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 66'Mehrdad Mohammadi (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 66'Foul by Gustavo Sauer (Boavista).
- 65'Kevin Yamga (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 65'Foul by Cassiano (Boavista).
- 63'Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 63'Foul by Paulinho (Boavista).
- 61'Corner, Boavista. Conceded by Kevin Yamga.
- 61'Attempt missed. Reko (Desportivo Aves) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
- 60'Substitution, Desportivo Aves. Marius Mouandilmadji replaces Estrela because of an injury.
- 56'Kevin Yamga (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Cassiano (Boavista).
- 56'Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 56'Foul by Neris (Boavista).
- 54'Oumar Diakhité (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Foul by Paulinho (Boavista).
- 52'Cassiano (Boavista) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 52'Bruno Morais (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 52'Foul by Cassiano (Boavista).
- 51'Offside, Boavista. Fabiano tries a through ball, but Cassiano is caught offside.
- 51'Attempt missed. Cassiano (Boavista) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paulinho.
- 47'Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 47'Foul by Cassiano (Boavista).
- 47'Attempt missed. Carraça (Boavista) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
- 46'Foul by Oumar Diakhité (Desportivo Aves).
- 46'Paulinho (Boavista) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 45'Second Half begins Desportivo Aves 0, Boavista 1.
- 45+5'First Half ends, Desportivo Aves 0, Boavista 1.
- 45+2'Foul by Cassiano (Boavista).
- 45+2'Ricardo Mangas (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 43'Corner, Desportivo Aves. Conceded by Helton Leite.
- 42'Offside, Boavista. Helton Leite tries a through ball, but Cassiano is caught offside.
- 41'Reko (Desportivo Aves) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 41'Foul by Reko (Desportivo Aves).
- 41'Neris (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 40'Corner, Desportivo Aves. Conceded by Neris.
- 39'Offside, Desportivo Aves. Kevin Yamga tries a through ball, but Mehrdad Mohammadi is caught offside.
- 37'Foul by Falcão (Desportivo Aves).
- 37'Cassiano (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 36'Foul by Paulinho (Boavista).
- 35'Foul by Kevin Yamga (Desportivo Aves).
- 35'Gustavo Sauer (Boavista) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 34'Offside, Boavista. Ricardo Costa tries a through ball, but Cassiano is caught offside.
- 32'Reko (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 32'Foul by Gustavo Sauer (Boavista).
- 31'Fabiano (Boavista) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 31'Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by Fabiano (Boavista).
- 30'Offside, Desportivo Aves. Kevin Yamga tries a through ball, but Welinton Júnior is caught offside.
- 27'Foul by Cassiano (Boavista).
- 27'Quentin Beunardeau (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Offside, Desportivo Aves. Falcão tries a through ball, but Mehrdad Mohammadi is caught offside.
- 21'Foul by Mehrdad Mohammadi (Desportivo Aves).
- 21'Nwankwo Obiora (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 16'Foul by Reko (Desportivo Aves).
- 16'Gustavo Sauer (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 14'Attempt blocked. Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 13'Nwankwo Obiora (Boavista) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 13'Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 13'Foul by Nwankwo Obiora (Boavista).
- 12'Goal! Desportivo Aves 0, Boavista 1. Cassiano (Boavista) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Carraça with a cross following a corner.
- 11'Corner, Boavista. Conceded by Kevin Yamga.
- 11'Attempt blocked. Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carraça with a cross.
- 10'Foul by Reko (Desportivo Aves).
- 10'Gustavo Sauer (Boavista) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 9'Foul by Estrela (Desportivo Aves).
- 9'Nwankwo Obiora (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 5'Attempt missed. Carraça (Boavista) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
- 4'Paulinho (Boavista) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 4'Foul by Reko (Desportivo Aves).
- 3'Foul by Nwankwo Obiora (Boavista).
- 3'Falcão (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 2'Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 2'Foul by Yaw Ackah (Boavista).
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.