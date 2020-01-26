Desportivo Aves v Boavista

Portuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio do Clube Desportivo das Aves
26-01-2020KO:20:00ATT: 1,526REF: H Miguel

Desportivo Aves

0 - 1
FT
HT: 0-1

Boavista

Cassiano  12'
  • FT
    Match ends, Desportivo Aves 0, Boavista 1.
  • 90+7'
    Second Half ends, Desportivo Aves 0, Boavista 1.
  • 90+6'
    Yellow Card
    Jaílson (Desportivo Aves) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+6'
    Yellow Card
    Nikola Stojiljkovic (Boavista) is shown the yellow card.
  • 90+5'
    Carraça (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+5'
    Foul by Mehrdad Mohammadi (Desportivo Aves).
  • 90+4'
    Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Gustavo Sauer (Boavista).
  • 90+4'
    Foul by Reko (Desportivo Aves).
  • 90+4'
    Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 90+3'
    Attempt missed. Mehrdad Mohammadi (Desportivo Aves) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ricardo Mangas.
  • 90+2'
    Abdoulaye Diallo (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Neris (Boavista).
  • 90+1'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Boavista. Lucas replaces Paulinho.
  • 90+1'
    Attempt missed. Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Idris.
  • 88'
    Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 88'
    Foul by Nikola Stojiljkovic (Boavista).
  • 87'
    Foul by Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves).
  • 87'
    Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 85'
    Abdoulaye Diallo (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 85'
    Foul by Neris (Boavista).
  • 84'
    Paulinho (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 84'
    Foul by Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves).
  • 83'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Desportivo Aves. Jaílson replaces Kevin Yamga.
  • 83'
    Corner, Desportivo Aves. Conceded by Carraça.
  • 83'
    Attempt blocked. Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 82'
    Yellow Card
    Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) is shown the yellow card.
  • 82'
    Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 82'
    Foul by Fabiano (Boavista).
  • 80'
    Corner, Desportivo Aves. Conceded by Paulinho.
  • 79'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Boavista. Idris replaces Nwankwo Obiora.
  • 78'
    Reko (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 78'
    Foul by Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista).
  • 78'
    Attempt saved. Nwankwo Obiora (Boavista) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Gustavo Sauer with a cross.
  • 77'
    Foul by Ricardo Mangas (Desportivo Aves).
  • 77'
    Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 76'
    Attempt saved. Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
  • 75'
    Yellow Card
    Yaw Ackah (Boavista) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 75'
    Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Yaw Ackah (Boavista).
  • 75'
    Mehrdad Mohammadi (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Paulinho (Boavista).
  • 73'
    Carraça (Boavista) hits the left post with a right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left from a direct free kick.
  • 72'
    Yellow Card
    Kevin Yamga (Desportivo Aves) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 72'
    Foul by Kevin Yamga (Desportivo Aves).
  • 72'
    Gustavo Sauer (Boavista) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Desportivo Aves. Abdoulaye Diallo replaces Oumar Diakhité.
  • 71'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Boavista. Nikola Stojiljkovic replaces Cassiano.
  • 70'
    Attempt missed. Gustavo Sauer (Boavista) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paulinho with a headed pass following a corner.
  • 70'
    Corner, Boavista. Conceded by Bruno Morais.
  • 66'
    Corner, Boavista. Conceded by Quentin Beunardeau.
  • 66'
    Attempt saved. Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 66'
    Mehrdad Mohammadi (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 66'
    Foul by Gustavo Sauer (Boavista).
  • 65'
    Kevin Yamga (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 65'
    Foul by Cassiano (Boavista).
  • 63'
    Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 63'
    Foul by Paulinho (Boavista).
  • 61'
    Corner, Boavista. Conceded by Kevin Yamga.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Reko (Desportivo Aves) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
  • 60'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Desportivo Aves. Marius Mouandilmadji replaces Estrela because of an injury.
  • 56'
    Kevin Yamga (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Cassiano (Boavista).
  • 56'
    Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 56'
    Foul by Neris (Boavista).
  • 54'
    Oumar Diakhité (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Foul by Paulinho (Boavista).
  • 52'
    Yellow Card
    Cassiano (Boavista) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 52'
    Bruno Morais (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 52'
    Foul by Cassiano (Boavista).
  • 51'
    Offside, Boavista. Fabiano tries a through ball, but Cassiano is caught offside.
  • 51'
    Attempt missed. Cassiano (Boavista) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Paulinho.
  • 47'
    Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 47'
    Foul by Cassiano (Boavista).
  • 47'
    Attempt missed. Carraça (Boavista) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
  • 46'
    Foul by Oumar Diakhité (Desportivo Aves).
  • 46'
    Paulinho (Boavista) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Desportivo Aves 0, Boavista 1.
  • 45+5'
    HT
    First Half ends, Desportivo Aves 0, Boavista 1.
  • 45+2'
    Foul by Cassiano (Boavista).
  • 45+2'
    Ricardo Mangas (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 43'
    Corner, Desportivo Aves. Conceded by Helton Leite.
  • 42'
    Offside, Boavista. Helton Leite tries a through ball, but Cassiano is caught offside.
  • 41'
    Yellow Card
    Reko (Desportivo Aves) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 41'
    Foul by Reko (Desportivo Aves).
  • 41'
    Neris (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 40'
    Corner, Desportivo Aves. Conceded by Neris.
  • 39'
    Offside, Desportivo Aves. Kevin Yamga tries a through ball, but Mehrdad Mohammadi is caught offside.
  • 37'
    Foul by Falcão (Desportivo Aves).
  • 37'
    Cassiano (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 36'
    Foul by Paulinho (Boavista).
  • 35'
    Foul by Kevin Yamga (Desportivo Aves).
  • 35'
    Gustavo Sauer (Boavista) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 34'
    Offside, Boavista. Ricardo Costa tries a through ball, but Cassiano is caught offside.
  • 32'
    Reko (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 32'
    Foul by Gustavo Sauer (Boavista).
  • 31'
    Yellow Card
    Fabiano (Boavista) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 31'
    Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by Fabiano (Boavista).
  • 30'
    Offside, Desportivo Aves. Kevin Yamga tries a through ball, but Welinton Júnior is caught offside.
  • 27'
    Foul by Cassiano (Boavista).
  • 27'
    Quentin Beunardeau (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Offside, Desportivo Aves. Falcão tries a through ball, but Mehrdad Mohammadi is caught offside.
  • 21'
    Foul by Mehrdad Mohammadi (Desportivo Aves).
  • 21'
    Nwankwo Obiora (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 16'
    Foul by Reko (Desportivo Aves).
  • 16'
    Gustavo Sauer (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 14'
    Attempt blocked. Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 13'
    Yellow Card
    Nwankwo Obiora (Boavista) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 13'
    Zidane Banjaqui (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 13'
    Foul by Nwankwo Obiora (Boavista).
  • 12'
    Goal
    Goal! Desportivo Aves 0, Boavista 1. Cassiano (Boavista) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Carraça with a cross following a corner.
  • 11'
    Corner, Boavista. Conceded by Kevin Yamga.
  • 11'
    Attempt blocked. Yusupha Om Njie (Boavista) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carraça with a cross.
  • 10'
    Foul by Reko (Desportivo Aves).
  • 10'
    Gustavo Sauer (Boavista) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 9'
    Foul by Estrela (Desportivo Aves).
  • 9'
    Nwankwo Obiora (Boavista) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 5'
    Attempt missed. Carraça (Boavista) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
  • 4'
    Paulinho (Boavista) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 4'
    Foul by Reko (Desportivo Aves).
  • 3'
    Foul by Nwankwo Obiora (Boavista).
  • 3'
    Falcão (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 2'
    Welinton Júnior (Desportivo Aves) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 2'
    Foul by Yaw Ackah (Boavista).
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.