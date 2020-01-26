Paços de Ferreira v Benfica

Portuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio Capital do Móvel
26-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 9,146REF: M Oliveira

Paços de Ferreira

0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1

Benfica

Rafael Alexandre Fernandes Ferreira Silva  39'
Carlos Vinicius  47'
  • FT
    Match ends, Paços de Ferreira 0, Benfica 2.
  • 90+4'
    Second Half ends, Paços de Ferreira 0, Benfica 2.
  • 90+2'
    Julian Weigl (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 90+2'
    Foul by Stephen Eustáquio (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 89'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Benfica. Jota replaces Rafa.
  • 89'
    Yellow Card
    Rafa (Benfica) is shown the yellow card.
  • 88'
    Offside, Benfica. Odisseas Vlachodimos tries a through ball, but Haris Seferovic is caught offside.
  • 88'
    Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
  • 88'
    Pedrinho (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 86'
    Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
  • 84'
    Foul by Ferro (Benfica).
  • 84'
    Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 81'
    Attempt missed. Pedrinho (Paços de Ferreira) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Murilo.
  • 80'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Benfica. Haris Seferovic replaces Carlos Vinicius.
  • 79'
    Offside, Benfica. Alejandro Grimaldo tries a through ball, but Carlos Vinicius is caught offside.
  • 78'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Paços de Ferreira. Uilton replaces Jorge Silva.
  • 78'
    Attempt blocked. Hélder Ferreira (Paços de Ferreira) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Amaral with a cross.
  • 78'
    Attempt blocked. Murilo (Paços de Ferreira) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Silva.
  • 76'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Benfica. Adel Taarabt replaces Pizzi.
  • 75'
    Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 75'
    Foul by Stephen Eustáquio (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 71'
    Yellow Card
    Jorge Silva (Paços de Ferreira) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 71'
    Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 71'
    Foul by Jorge Silva (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 71'
    Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 71'
    Foul by Marco Baixinho (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 69'
    Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 69'
    Foul by Marco Baixinho (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Paços de Ferreira. João Amaral replaces Mohamed Diaby.
  • 68'
    Sub On
    Substitution, Paços de Ferreira. Murilo replaces Adriano Castanheira.
  • 65'
    Foul by Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 65'
    Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 64'
    Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.
  • 63'
    Foul by Julian Weigl (Benfica).
  • 63'
    Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 62'
    Foul by Pizzi (Benfica).
  • 62'
    Oleg Reabciuk (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 61'
    Attempt missed. Pizzi (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by André Almeida.
  • 60'
    Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
  • 60'
    Foul by Hélder Ferreira (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 59'
    Attempt missed. Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
  • 58'
    Jorge Silva (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 58'
    Foul by Carlos Vinicius (Benfica).
  • 57'
    Rúben Dias (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 57'
    Foul by Jorge Silva (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 56'
    Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
  • 56'
    Foul by Jorge Silva (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 55'
    Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).
  • 55'
    Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 54'
    Offside, Benfica. Julian Weigl tries a through ball, but Carlos Vinicius is caught offside.
  • 53'
    Ferro (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 53'
    Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 53'
    Foul by Jorge Silva (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 51'
    Attempt saved. Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hélder Ferreira with a headed pass.
  • 51'
    Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Ferro.
  • 47'
    Goal
    Goal! Paços de Ferreira 0, Benfica 2. Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafa.
  • 46'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Oleg Reabciuk.
  • 45'
    Second Half begins Paços de Ferreira 0, Benfica 1.
  • 45+3'
    HT
    First Half ends, Paços de Ferreira 0, Benfica 1.
  • 45+3'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Oleg Reabciuk.
  • 45'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Ricardo Ribeiro.
  • 45'
    Attempt saved. Pizzi (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
  • 42'
    Attempt missed. Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
  • 40'
    Yellow Card
    Julian Weigl (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 40'
    Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 40'
    Foul by Julian Weigl (Benfica).
  • 39'
    Goal
    Goal! Paços de Ferreira 0, Benfica 1. Rafa (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rúben Dias with a through ball.
  • 38'
    Yellow Card
    André Pereira (Paços de Ferreira) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 38'
    Foul by André Pereira (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 38'
    Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 37'
    Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
  • 37'
    Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
  • 37'
    Attempt missed. Ferro (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
  • 36'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by André Pereira.
  • 36'
    Attempt blocked. Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
  • 35'
    Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 35'
    Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
  • 34'
    Attempt missed. Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Franco Cervi with a cross.
  • 33'
    Offside, Paços de Ferreira. Adriano Castanheira tries a through ball, but Hélder Ferreira is caught offside.
  • 32'
    Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Silva.
  • 31'
    Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 31'
    Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
  • 29'
    Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 29'
    Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).
  • 27'
    Attempt missed. Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oleg Reabciuk with a cross.
  • 26'
    Attempt saved. Ferro (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross.
  • 25'
    Yellow Card
    Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
  • 25'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marco Baixinho.
  • 25'
    Attempt blocked. Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pizzi.
  • 25'
    Attempt blocked. Pedrinho (Paços de Ferreira) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
  • 24'
    Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.
  • 24'
    Attempt saved. Hélder Ferreira (Paços de Ferreira) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
  • 24'
    Attempt blocked. André Pereira (Paços de Ferreira) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross.
  • 23'
    Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Franco Cervi.
  • 22'
    Foul by Marco Baixinho (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 22'
    Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 21'
    Attempt missed. Gabriel Pires (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
  • 21'
    Attempt blocked. Ferro (Benfica) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross.
  • 21'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Oleg Reabciuk.
  • 20'
    Attempt saved. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
  • 17'
    Offside, Benfica. Rafa tries a through ball, but Carlos Vinicius is caught offside.
  • 17'
    Oleg Reabciuk (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 17'
    Foul by Franco Cervi (Benfica).
  • 17'
    Foul by Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 17'
    Gabriel Pires (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 12'
    Foul by Pizzi (Benfica).
  • 12'
    Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 11'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by André Pereira.
  • 11'
    Attempt blocked. Pizzi (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Pires.
  • 10'
    Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.
  • 10'
    Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Ricardo Ribeiro.
  • 10'
    Attempt saved. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
  • 8'
    Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 8'
    Foul by Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 8'
    Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 8'
    Foul by Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 6'
    Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Julian Weigl.
  • 3'
    Foul by Oleg Reabciuk (Paços de Ferreira).
  • 3'
    Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
  • 2'
    Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Ferro.
  • 2'
    Foul by Julian Weigl (Benfica).
  • 2'
    Pedrinho (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
  • 0'
    First Half begins.
  • Lineups are announced and players are warming up.