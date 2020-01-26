Paços de Ferreira v Benfica

Paços de Ferreira v BenficaPortuguese Primeira Liga at Estádio Capital do Móvel
26-01-2020KO:17:30ATT: 9,146REF: M Oliveira
Paços de Ferreira
0 - 2
FT
HT: 0-1
Benfica
Rafael Alexandre Fernandes Ferreira Silva 39'
Carlos Vinicius 47'
- Match ends, Paços de Ferreira 0, Benfica 2.
- 90+4'Second Half ends, Paços de Ferreira 0, Benfica 2.
- 90+2'Julian Weigl (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 90+2'Foul by Stephen Eustáquio (Paços de Ferreira).
- 89'Substitution, Benfica. Jota replaces Rafa.
- 89'Rafa (Benfica) is shown the yellow card.
- 88'Offside, Benfica. Odisseas Vlachodimos tries a through ball, but Haris Seferovic is caught offside.
- 88'Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
- 88'Pedrinho (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 86'Attempt missed. Haris Seferovic (Benfica) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
- 84'Foul by Ferro (Benfica).
- 84'Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 81'Attempt missed. Pedrinho (Paços de Ferreira) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Murilo.
- 80'Substitution, Benfica. Haris Seferovic replaces Carlos Vinicius.
- 79'Offside, Benfica. Alejandro Grimaldo tries a through ball, but Carlos Vinicius is caught offside.
- 78'Substitution, Paços de Ferreira. Uilton replaces Jorge Silva.
- 78'Attempt blocked. Hélder Ferreira (Paços de Ferreira) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by João Amaral with a cross.
- 78'Attempt blocked. Murilo (Paços de Ferreira) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Silva.
- 76'Substitution, Benfica. Adel Taarabt replaces Pizzi.
- 75'Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 75'Foul by Stephen Eustáquio (Paços de Ferreira).
- 71'Jorge Silva (Paços de Ferreira) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 71'Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 71'Foul by Jorge Silva (Paços de Ferreira).
- 71'Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 71'Foul by Marco Baixinho (Paços de Ferreira).
- 69'Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 69'Foul by Marco Baixinho (Paços de Ferreira).
- 68'Substitution, Paços de Ferreira. João Amaral replaces Mohamed Diaby.
- 68'Substitution, Paços de Ferreira. Murilo replaces Adriano Castanheira.
- 65'Foul by Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira).
- 65'Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 64'Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.
- 63'Foul by Julian Weigl (Benfica).
- 63'Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 62'Foul by Pizzi (Benfica).
- 62'Oleg Reabciuk (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 61'Attempt missed. Pizzi (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by André Almeida.
- 60'Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick on the right wing.
- 60'Foul by Hélder Ferreira (Paços de Ferreira).
- 59'Attempt missed. Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
- 58'Jorge Silva (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 58'Foul by Carlos Vinicius (Benfica).
- 57'Rúben Dias (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 57'Foul by Jorge Silva (Paços de Ferreira).
- 56'Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- 56'Foul by Jorge Silva (Paços de Ferreira).
- 55'Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).
- 55'Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 54'Offside, Benfica. Julian Weigl tries a through ball, but Carlos Vinicius is caught offside.
- 53'Ferro (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira).
- 53'Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 53'Foul by Jorge Silva (Paços de Ferreira).
- 51'Attempt saved. Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hélder Ferreira with a headed pass.
- 51'Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Ferro.
- 47'Goal! Paços de Ferreira 0, Benfica 2. Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Rafa.
- 46'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Oleg Reabciuk.
- 45'Second Half begins Paços de Ferreira 0, Benfica 1.
- 45+3'First Half ends, Paços de Ferreira 0, Benfica 1.
- 45+3'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Oleg Reabciuk.
- 45'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Ricardo Ribeiro.
- 45'Attempt saved. Pizzi (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
- 42'Attempt missed. Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
- 40'Julian Weigl (Benfica) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 40'Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 40'Foul by Julian Weigl (Benfica).
- 39'Goal! Paços de Ferreira 0, Benfica 1. Rafa (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rúben Dias with a through ball.
- 38'André Pereira (Paços de Ferreira) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 38'Foul by André Pereira (Paços de Ferreira).
- 38'Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 37'Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
- 37'Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Benfica) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
- 37'Attempt missed. Ferro (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
- 36'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by André Pereira.
- 36'Attempt blocked. Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo.
- 35'Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 35'Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
- 34'Attempt missed. Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Franco Cervi with a cross.
- 33'Offside, Paços de Ferreira. Adriano Castanheira tries a through ball, but Hélder Ferreira is caught offside.
- 32'Attempt blocked. Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Jorge Silva.
- 31'Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 31'Foul by André Almeida (Benfica).
- 29'Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 29'Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).
- 27'Attempt missed. Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Oleg Reabciuk with a cross.
- 26'Attempt saved. Ferro (Benfica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alejandro Grimaldo with a cross.
- 25'Douglas Tanque (Paços de Ferreira) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- 25'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Marco Baixinho.
- 25'Attempt blocked. Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pizzi.
- 25'Attempt blocked. Pedrinho (Paços de Ferreira) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- 24'Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Odisseas Vlachodimos.
- 24'Attempt saved. Hélder Ferreira (Paços de Ferreira) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner.
- 24'Attempt blocked. André Pereira (Paços de Ferreira) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pedrinho with a cross.
- 23'Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Franco Cervi.
- 22'Foul by Marco Baixinho (Paços de Ferreira).
- 22'Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 21'Attempt missed. Gabriel Pires (Benfica) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
- 21'Attempt blocked. Ferro (Benfica) header from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross.
- 21'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Oleg Reabciuk.
- 20'Attempt saved. Rafa (Benfica) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
- 17'Offside, Benfica. Rafa tries a through ball, but Carlos Vinicius is caught offside.
- 17'Oleg Reabciuk (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 17'Foul by Franco Cervi (Benfica).
- 17'Foul by Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira).
- 17'Gabriel Pires (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 12'Foul by Pizzi (Benfica).
- 12'Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 11'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by André Pereira.
- 11'Attempt blocked. Pizzi (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Pires.
- 10'Carlos Vinicius (Benfica) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Pizzi with a cross following a corner.
- 10'Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Ricardo Ribeiro.
- 10'Attempt saved. Alejandro Grimaldo (Benfica) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
- 8'Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 8'Foul by Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira).
- 8'Rafa (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 8'Foul by Mohamed Diaby (Paços de Ferreira).
- 6'Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Julian Weigl.
- 3'Foul by Oleg Reabciuk (Paços de Ferreira).
- 3'Pizzi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- 2'Corner, Paços de Ferreira. Conceded by Ferro.
- 2'Foul by Julian Weigl (Benfica).
- 2'Pedrinho (Paços de Ferreira) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- 0'First Half begins.
- Lineups are announced and players are warming up.